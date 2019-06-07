Women's World Cup 2019: Full schedule, TV channels, live stream, odds for every match
As France hosts the eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, 24 teams from around the world will come together to compete for one championship.
The 2019 Women’s World Cup marks the first time France has hosted the tournament, and the third time it will be held in Europe. The tournament will be played across nine different cities in France, ranging from Paris to Nice and then ending in Lyon for the semifinals and final.
As defending champion, the United States opens as the favorite to win it all and will be aiming for a record-breaking fourth title. In addition to the 2015 World Cup, the U.S. won FIFA’s inaugural tournament in 1991 and then took home the victory again in 1999. The Americans were runners-up in 2011.
MORE: Watch the Women's World Cup live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Despite the Americans entering as the favorites, France, Germany, England and the Netherlands could pose a serious threat of knocking off the defending champions.
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France:
When is the Women’s World Cup 2019?
The Women’s World Cup begins Friday, June 7, and ends Sunday, July 7. The tournament starts with group stage fixtures across six different venues and will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.
The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically make it to the round of 16. The four third-place teams to earn the most points will also advance to the knockout stage to face the group winners and second-place finishers.
Where is the Women’s World Cup 2019?
The Women’s World Cup will be played across nine different venues in France. Seven of the nine sites will host at least three group stage games.
The semifinals and final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon, which can hold up to 59,186 fans.
Game
City
Stadium
Group stage & Round of 16
Paris
Parc des Princes
Group stage & Round of 16
Reims
Stade Auguste-Delaune
Group stage & Round of 16
Grenoble
Stade des Alpes
Group stage & Round of 16
Rennes
Roazhon Park
Group stage & Round of 16
Valenciennes
Stade du Hainaut
Group stage & Round of 16
Montpellier
Stade de la Mosson
Group stage & Round of 16 & third place
Nice
Allianz Riviera
Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarterfinal
Le Havre
Stade Oceane
Semi-finals & Round of 16 & Final
Lyon
Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Full 2019 Women's World Cup TV schedule
Fox, FS1 and FS2 will carry matches in English, while Telemundo and Universo will televise the event in Spanish in the United States.
You can also live stream every match with the Fox Sports app or by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
France vs. South Korea
3 p.m. ET
FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Germany vs. China
9 a.m. ET
FS1
Spain vs. South Africa
Noon ET
FOX
Norway vs. Nigeria
3 p.m. ET
FOX
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
Australia vs. Italy
7 a.m. ET
FS1
Brazil vs. Jamaica
9:30 a.m.
FS1
England vs. Scotland
12:00 p.m.
FOX
MONDAY, JUNE 10
Argentina vs. Japan
12:00 p.m.
FS1
Canada vs. Cameroon
3:00 p.m.
FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
New Zealand vs. Netherlands
9:00 a.m.
FS1
Chile vs. Sweden
12:00 p.m.
FS1
United States vs. Thailand
3:00 p.m.
FOX
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
Nigeria vs. South Korea
9:00 a.m.
FS1
Germany vs. Spain
12:00 p.m.
FOX
France vs. Norway
3:00 p.m.
FOX
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Nigeria
200/1
Australia vs. Brazil
12:00 p.m.
FOX
South Africa vs. China
3:00 p.m.
FOX
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Japan vs. Scotland
9:00 a.m.
FS1
Jamaica vs. Italy
12:00 p.m.
FOX
England vs. Argentina
3:00 p.m.
FOX
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon
9:00 a.m.
FS1
Canada vs. New Zealand
3:00 p.m.
FS2
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Sweden vs. Thailand
9:00 a.m.
FS1
United States vs. Chile
3:00 p.m.
FOX
MONDAY, JUNE 17
China vs. Spain
12:00 p.m.
FS1
South Africa vs. Germany
12:00 p.m.
FOX
Nigeria vs. France
3:00 p.m.
FOX
South Korea vs. Norway
3:00 p.m.
FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
Jamaica vs. Australia
3:00 p.m.
FS2
Italy vs. Brazil
3:00 p.m.
FS1
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
Japan vs. England
3:00 p.m.
FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina
3:00 p.m.
FS2
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Cameroon vs. New Zealand
12:00 p.m.
FS1
Netherlands vs. Canada
12:00 p.m.
FOX
Sweden vs. United States
3:00 p.m.
FOX
Thailand vs. Chile
3:00 p.m.
FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
R16: 1B vs. 3ACD
11:30 a.m.
TBD
R16: 2A vs. 2C
3:00 p.m.
TBD
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
R16: 1D vs. 3BEF
11:30 a.m.
TBD
R16: 1A vs. 3CDE
3:00 p.m.
TBD
MONDAY, JUNE 24
R16: 2B vs. 2F
11:30 a.m.
TBD
R16: 1F vs. 2E
3:00 p.m.
TBD
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
R16: 1C vs. 3ABF
11:30 a.m.
TBD
R16: 1E vs. 2D
3:00 p.m.
TBD
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
R16: 1C vs. 3ABF
11:30 a.m.
TBD
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
Quarterfinal 1
3:00 p.m.
TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Quarterfinal 2
3:00 p.m.
TBD
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Quarterfinal 3
9:00 a.m.
TBD
Quarterfinal 4
12:30 a.m.
TBD
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Semifinal 1
3:00 p.m.
TBD
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Semifinal 2
3:00 p.m.
TBD
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Third place
11:00 a.m.
TBD
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Final
11:00 a.m.
TBD
How to buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2019
Individual match tickets went on general sale March 7. They can be purchased from fifa.com.
Women’s World Cup 2019 odds
The U.S. will be the team to beat heading into the World Cup, entering the tournament as the favorite to win it all at 3/1. France is sitting close behind at 10/3 and could follow the same path as Les Bleus' men's national team, which took home the title in 2018 in Russia. A win for France would mark the country's first major international trophy.
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Here are the updated odds:
Nigeria 200/1
Team
Odds
USA
3/1
France
10/3
Germany
11/2
England
13/2
Netherlands
10/1
Japan
12/1
Brazil
16/1
Australia
18/1
Spain
20/1
Sweden
20/1
Canada
28/1
Norway
33/1
Italy
40/1
China
50/1
South Korea
50/1
New Zealand
66/1
Argentina
100/1
Chile
100/1
Scotland
100/1
Cameroon
200/1
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Nigeria
200/1
South Africa
200/1
Jamaica
250/1
Thailand
250/1
*Odds updated May 15 and provided by sportsbook.ag.