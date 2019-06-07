Women's World Cup 2019: Full schedule, TV channels, live stream, odds for every match

Sporting News
The tournament will be played across nine different cities in France, ranging from Paris to Nice before ending in Lyon.

As France hosts the eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, 24 teams from around the world will come together to compete for one championship.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup marks the first time France has hosted the tournament, and the third time it will be held in Europe. The tournament will be played across nine different cities in France, ranging from Paris to Nice and then ending in Lyon for the semifinals and final.

As defending champion, the United States opens as the favorite to win it all and will be aiming for a record-breaking fourth title. In addition to the 2015 World Cup, the U.S. won FIFA’s inaugural tournament in 1991 and then took home the victory again in 1999. The Americans were runners-up in 2011.

Despite the Americans entering as the favorites, France, Germany, England and the Netherlands could pose a serious threat of knocking off the defending champions.

Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France:

When is the Women’s World Cup 2019?

The Women’s World Cup begins Friday, June 7, and ends Sunday, July 7. The tournament starts with group stage fixtures across six different venues and will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically make it to the round of 16. The four third-place teams to earn the most points will also advance to the knockout stage to face the group winners and second-place finishers.

Where is the Women’s World Cup 2019?

The Women’s World Cup will be played across nine different venues in France. Seven of the nine sites will host at least three group stage games.

The semifinals and final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon, which can hold up to 59,186 fans.

Game

City

Stadium

Group stage & Round of 16

Paris

Parc des Princes

Group stage & Round of 16

Reims

Stade Auguste-Delaune

Group stage & Round of 16

Grenoble

Stade des Alpes

Group stage & Round of 16

Rennes

Roazhon Park

Group stage & Round of 16

Valenciennes

Stade du Hainaut

Group stage & Round of 16

Montpellier

Stade de la Mosson

Group stage & Round of 16 & third place

Nice

Allianz Riviera

Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarterfinal

Le Havre

Stade Oceane

Semi-finals & Round of 16 & Final

Lyon

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Full 2019 Women's World Cup TV schedule

Fox, FS1 and FS2 will carry matches in English, while Telemundo and Universo will televise the event in Spanish in the United States.

You can also live stream every match with the Fox Sports app or by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

France vs. South Korea

3 p.m. ET

FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Germany vs. China

9 a.m. ET

FS1

Spain vs. South Africa

Noon ET

FOX

Norway vs. Nigeria

3 p.m. ET

FOX

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Australia vs. Italy

7 a.m. ET

FS1

Brazil vs. Jamaica

9:30 a.m.

FS1

England vs. Scotland

12:00 p.m.

FOX

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Argentina vs. Japan

12:00 p.m.

FS1

Canada vs. Cameroon

3:00 p.m.

FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands

9:00 a.m.

FS1

Chile vs. Sweden

12:00 p.m.

FS1

United States vs. Thailand

3:00 p.m.

FOX

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea

9:00 a.m.

FS1

Germany vs. Spain

12:00 p.m.

FOX

France vs. Norway

3:00 p.m.

FOX

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Australia vs. Brazil

12:00 p.m.

FOX

South Africa vs. China

3:00 p.m.

FOX

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Japan vs. Scotland

9:00 a.m.

FS1

Jamaica vs. Italy

12:00 p.m.

FOX

England vs. Argentina

3:00 p.m.

FOX

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon

9:00 a.m.

FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand

3:00 p.m.

FS2

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Sweden vs. Thailand

9:00 a.m.

FS1

United States vs. Chile

3:00 p.m.

FOX

MONDAY, JUNE 17

China vs. Spain

12:00 p.m.

FS1

South Africa vs. Germany

12:00 p.m.

FOX

Nigeria vs. France

3:00 p.m.

FOX

South Korea vs. Norway

3:00 p.m.

FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Jamaica vs. Australia

3:00 p.m.

FS2

Italy vs. Brazil

3:00 p.m.

FS1

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Japan vs. England

3:00 p.m.

FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina

3:00 p.m.

FS2

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

12:00 p.m.

FS1

Netherlands vs. Canada

12:00 p.m.

FOX

Sweden vs. United States

3:00 p.m.

FOX

Thailand vs. Chile

3:00 p.m.

FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

R16: 1B vs. 3ACD

11:30 a.m.

TBD

R16: 2A vs. 2C

3:00 p.m.

TBD

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

R16: 1D vs. 3BEF

11:30 a.m.

TBD

R16: 1A vs. 3CDE

3:00 p.m.

TBD

MONDAY, JUNE 24

R16: 2B vs. 2F

11:30 a.m.

TBD

R16: 1F vs. 2E

3:00 p.m.

TBD

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

R16: 1C vs. 3ABF

11:30 a.m.

TBD

R16: 1E vs. 2D

3:00 p.m.

TBD

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

R16: 1C vs. 3ABF

11:30 a.m.

TBD

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Quarterfinal 1

3:00 p.m.

TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Quarterfinal 2

3:00 p.m.

TBD

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Quarterfinal 3

9:00 a.m.

TBD

Quarterfinal 4

12:30 a.m.

TBD

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Semifinal 1

3:00 p.m.

TBD

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Semifinal 2

3:00 p.m.

TBD

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Third place

11:00 a.m.

TBD

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Final

11:00 a.m.

TBD

How to buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2019

Individual match tickets went on general sale March 7. They can be purchased from fifa.com.

Women’s World Cup 2019 odds

The U.S. will be the team to beat heading into the World Cup, entering the tournament as the favorite to win it all at 3/1. France is sitting close behind at 10/3 and could follow the same path as Les Bleus' men's national team, which took home the title in 2018 in Russia. A win for France would mark the country's first major international trophy.

Team

Odds

USA

3/1

France

10/3

Germany

11/2

England

13/2

Netherlands

10/1

Japan

12/1

Brazil

16/1

Australia

18/1

Spain

20/1

Sweden

20/1

Canada

28/1

Norway

33/1

Italy

40/1

China

50/1

South Korea

50/1

New Zealand

66/1

Argentina

100/1

Chile

100/1

Scotland

100/1

Cameroon

200/1

South Africa

200/1

Jamaica

250/1

Thailand

250/1

*Odds updated May 15 and provided by sportsbook.ag.

