Women's World Cup 2019: Coach Jill Ellis shrugs off USWNT goal celebration criticism

Coach Jill Ellis shrugged off the criticism the U.S. Women's National Team faced for "exuberant" goal celebrations in the team's first World Cup match against Thailand, simply calling it part of the game.

“Goals are pretty hard to come by in our sport and I think the meaning behind those goals, the people behind those goals — you got to celebrate that," Ellis told reporters Saturday.

The Americans were questioned for over-celebrating as the score reached 13-0. Many criticized whether the U.S. players should have kept celebrating, calling it "disrespectful" and "embarrassing."

Ellis, however, explained her team wasn't celebrating the goals as much as it was celebrating the players and all the hard work that went into scoring those goals on the World Cup stage.

"That night was about celebrating people," Ellis explained. "I was most excited on the last goal we scored because that was Carli Lloyd. And I know all the history and all the background of that player to get to that moment and what that meant. So I think that’s important to put the human element in this as well.

"It might seem a scoreline to you, but it’s also years and years of work and the pride I had in that moment — I didn’t know the score. I wasn’t celebrating the goal. I was celebrating Carli. I think that’s important."

The U.S. celebrated five goals from Alex Morgan, which matched a feat accomplished only by Michelle Akers for most goals made by a player in a single game. Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis also scored for the first time in a World Cup tournament as they made their debuts.

"You have to seize those moments," Ellis said. "I have seen a lot of goals in this tournament and there have been a lot of unique celebrations, exuberant celebrations. That is part of a World Cup. It brings you to that level because it’s the pinnacle of our sport.

"I think it’s great that women — not just our women, all women — get to celebrate in such an exuberant way with their own stamp as well."

The USWNT will face Chile on Sunday at noon ET (Fox) in its next game of the group stage.