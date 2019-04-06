Women's World Championship 2019: USA edges past Canada in group play

Multi-point efforts from Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Brigette Lacquette weren't enough for Canada in its latest meeting with the United States.

The Americans claimed a 3-2 group stage win over their closest rivals on Saturday at the 2019 Women's World Championship, thanks to goals by Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Annie Pankowski. It was another nail-biter between teams that have always played each other closely, with Pankowski's second-period power play marker the difference.

Annie Pankowski fires home an absolute rocket to put the Americans ahead of the Canadians 3-2 at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship pic.twitter.com/HmQGrDXIji — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 6, 2019

As is the norm when these teams meet, the game was hotly contested throughout. Each of the first two times the Americans scored, Canada answered in kind. Ultimately, it was the U.S. who came out on top, despite being outshot 33-30 by a Canadian team missing captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

Not surprisingly, the game also featured frequent trips to the penalty box for both teams, with 13 penalties called in total (the U.S. held a 7-6 edge). What was a mild surprise was the presence of Emerance Maschmeyer in the Canadian net, with veteran Shannon Szabados given the day off after shutting out Switzerland on Thursday.

Another USA vs CAN game that goes down to the wire. That's why I call this the best rivalry in hockey. It's always so damn tight. — Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) April 6, 2019

The result sees the U.S. move to the top of Group A with a perfect 2-0 record after two games. Canada falls to a tie with Finland for second place in the group at 1-1.