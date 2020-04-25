Women's voices will be heard in new World Rugby order

Sir Bill Beaumont, World Rugby Chairman during the 2021 Rugby World Cup Launch Event - Dave Rowland/Getty Image

With a lack of live sporting action, the race between Sir Bill Beaumont and Agustin Pichot for the chairmanship of World Rugby has captured the imagination in a way that would usually be beyond sports administration news.

In the early stages of the campaign, the 45-year old former Argentina captain Pichot was painted as the great reformer, while Beaumont was more the traditional figure. However, there is a sub-plot to the election which has a surprising twist – that of the women who will be voting and how it was due to Beaumont’s efforts that they have a voice.

Before 2017, there was not a single woman on the global governing body’s council, now out of the 49 voters, 17 or one-third are female. World Rugby became the first major sporting federation to institute such changes – unions and regions would be given an extra seat at the council if the new member were female. Beaumont – in his role as chairman – championed this change, which was seen as revolutionary.​

A few years later, Beaumont was keen to point out that the idea had been originally mooted by Bill Pulver, former Rugby Australia chief executive. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Beaumont said: “Bill was at the time the chairman of our women’s committee and he thought it would be a really good idea if we could get more women on the council, and I said: ‘Right we’ll do it then.’ And that is what we did. It has gone very well. People tend to forget that in most rugby clubs if they are successful, you probably have women integral to that. I look at the game of rugby and say who do you need to win the hearts of? Well, you need to win the hearts and minds of mothers. It is the mum who often has to fetch and carry and get involved, they are an integral part of growing rugby. We have three sons, who have all played and my wife has probably watched more games than anybody.”​

This notion of getting mothers onside may seem dated in an era of so much female activism in sport, but Beaumont has his finger on the pulse as many pointed to Australia’s recent decline in grass-roots rugby participation owing to mothers preferring their children to play football because of their growing concerns on safety. Think of it as Beaumont tapping into the “soccer mom” phenomenon.​

Pichot - Tony Marshall/World Rugby via Getty Images

From a public relations point of view, Beaumont has been the face of male support for women in the game. He was front and centre at World Rugby’s launch of the Women in Rugby #TryAndStopUs campaign last May, and was a prominent voice in driving the change in gender neutral, renaming the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the Rugby World Cup.​

Pichot, in his tenure as vice-chairman, was not as visible as Beaumont in supporting this area of the game. However, he has been making his mark on women’s rugby, perhaps in a more behind-the-scenes capacity.​

While both have outlined the need for a Nations Championship type competition for women, Pichot told Telegraph Sport that World Rugby would need to “be more aggressive” in terms of going after funding for the women’s game both from unions and from sponsors as women’s football has done successfully. ​

Pichot has also cited his work with growing the women’s game in South America – ensuring nations such as Colombia and Brazil have a shot at Olympic qualification.​

While Beaumont spoke of the important role his wife Hilary played in his sons playing, Pichot gives the example of his sister Barbara, a sports journalist in Argentina who also works with him in his media business; she focuses solely on women’s sport.​

As with the men’s game, Pichot is also determined that emerging nations in women’s rugby be given more funding and support.​

But what do the female voters think? This is where things become more difficult to predict as many unions are voting in blocks all for the same candidate and there looks to be a northern versus southern hemisphere divide with the Six Nations voting en masse for Beaumont and running mate Bernard Laporte. ​

However, with it predicted to be a tight election, every vote will count and the likes of Ada Milby of the Philippines, who represents Rugby Asia, will be key. She was the first woman welcomed on to the new-look council by Beaumont yet represents a region which will empathise with a lot of Pichot’s concerns.​

When the results are announced on May 12, we will discover what World Rugby’s first generation of female council members really think.