Women's right to travel is being tightly controlled in North Africa, Middle East, HRW says

Research from Human Rights Watch released Tuesday shows that in many Middle East and North African countries women are still prevented from moving freely around the country they live in, or from travelling abroad. Most still need the permission of a male guardian.

The 119-page report says that although women’s rights activists have succeeded in securing increased freedoms for women in many countries in the region, old and new restrictions require women to seek permission from their male guardians to travel. Guardians typically include fathers, brothers, or husbands.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) also found that in a number of countries, women cannot travel abroad with their children

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rothna Begum, senior women’s rights researcher at HRW, said that authorities in the Middle East and North Africa are imposing varying restrictions on women’s right to travel, which authorities often claim are for their own protection.

In reality, however, they deprive women of their rights and "enable men to control and abuse them at will,” she added.

The report is based on a comparative analysis of dozens of laws, regulations, and policies, as well as information provided by lawyers, activists, and women in 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The situation is particularly grim in the Middle East as well as the Maghreb, which includes most of the northern part of Africa,

Women in North Africa

In Egypt, and Morocco, some women can be prevented from renting a hotel room without a male guardian.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

India’s women wrestlers grapple with sexual harassment claims

Gastronomy gong given to Fulani chef supporting women in West Africa

Outcry intensifies after Taliban bars women from working with NGOs