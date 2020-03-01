Women's T20 World Cup: England dismantle West Indies to reach semi-finals

England thrashed West Indies at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia to reach the semi-finals. Natalie Sciver hit 57 from 56 balls as England posted 143-5, before bowling out West Indies for 97 to win by 46 runs.

West Indies were always behind the required run rate and finished on 97 for nine from 17.1 overs, with captain Stefanie Taylor forced to retire hurt on 15 and unable to return to the middle.

Sophie Ecclestone finished with three for seven from 3.1 overs and fellow spinner Sarah Glenn took two for 16, as England moved above South Africa to the top of Group B.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

England won the toss at the Sydney Showground and moved Tammy Beaumont up the order to open instead of Amy Jones. But Beaumont’s promotion backfired as she was dismissed lbw to the fourth ball of the innings from Shakera Selman for nought.

Danni Wyatt and Sciver responded positively to that setback to reach 39 for one at the end of the six-over powerplay. Wyatt had made 29 from 27 balls when Selman took a brilliant catch diving forward at long-off from Anisa Mohammed.

West Indies were producing a disciplined bowling performance, but Sciver and Heather Knight were beginning to accelerate when disaster struck. Knight attempted to take a quick single, but she did not dive into the crease and was left stranded by Selman’s direct hit from mid-wicket.

Fran Wilson quickly holed out to Hayley Matthews for three and England were in need of a fast finish at 97 for four in the 16th over. Sciver provided late impetus, although she was almost brilliantly caught for 49 by the diving Matthews at mid-wicket off Taylor.

The Taylor-Matthews combination did eventually account for Sciver, whose 57 from 56 balls was her eighth T20 half-century. But Jones (23 not out) and Katherine Brunt (10 not out) steered England to the best score of the competition at the Sydney Showground.

Story continues

South Africa and India are also through to the last four. The final place will go to the winner of Monday’s clash between hosts Australia and their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

Additional reporting by agencies