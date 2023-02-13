Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live: Ireland vs England score and latest updates

Mary Waldron of Ireland warms up ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match between Ireland and England at Boland Park on February 13, 2023 in Paarl, South Africa - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

12:41 PM

Nat Sciver-Brunt's £320,000 payday shows how women's cricket is about to change

A big day for women's cricket, with the inaugural IPL auction.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sold for £320,000, becoming the most expensive England cricketer in the initial stages of the Women’s Premier League auction. The inaugural WPL auction, staged in the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, began just four hours before England’s second game of the T20 World Cup, against Ireland. If it was not ideal preparation before a World Cup game, it was a snapshot of how the WPL will transform the women’s game.

Read more from Tim Wigmore here.

12:36 PM

England captain Heather Knight's thoughts

"Not quite 100 percent with the ball and in the field [vs WI], but with the bat outstanding. Positive and entertaining. We can bowl tighter, we know that, they weren't perfect the other day. Make sure we are aggressive in the field. We can probably bowl a little bit tighter. I thought our spinners in the middle were brilliant."

Heather Knight - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Unchanged team from England, the same XI who defeated West Indies in their first game.

12:34 PM

Time for the toss... and Ireland win

Conditions look fantastic. Ireland win the toss and they decide to bat first.

Laura Delany of Ireland flips the coin as Heather Knight of England looks on ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match between Ireland and England at Boland Park on February 13, 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. - Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

"We can't wait to get out there with the bat," says captain Laura Delany. "A good buzz and energy around the group. We're playing three spinners. The rest are seamers and batters."

12:27 PM

England's most recent results

Won by 7 wickets vs West Indies

Won by 5 wickets vs West Indies

Won by 17 runs vs South Africa

Won by 8 wickets vs West Indies

Won by 49 runs vs West Indies

Won by 17 runs vs West Indies

Won by 16 runs vs West Indies

Won by 8 wickets vs West Indies

12:05 PM

From yesterday's match

Take a bow Jemimah Rodrigues 👏



India win by seven wickets 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j5Z7FQXqfZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 12, 2023

10:31 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our coverage for the Group 2 game in the Women's T20 World Cup between England and Ireland. England have already played their opening game, but this is Ireland's opening match of the tournament.

Story continues

Whilst much of the attention around women's cricket today is around the inaugural IPL auction, and understandably so, there is a pretty big tournament still ongoing in South Africa.

England come into this match in decent form, with their last white-ball loss coming 11 games ago, against India in England last September.

They made light work of the West Indies at the end of last year, winning a three-match ODI series 3-0 and a four-match T20I series 4-0. They saw them off comfortably in their opening game of the World Cup, too, winning by seven wickets in Paarl.

Sophie Ecclestone was the standout performer with the ball, taking 3-23 off her four overs, helping to restrict West Indies to 135-7 off their 20 overs.

England's Sophie Ecclestone (R) celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Zaida James (L) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between West Indies and England at Boland Park in Paarl on February 11, 2023 - MARCO LONGARI/Getty Images

England knocked off that target within 15 overs for only the loss of three wickets. Sophia Dunkley got things off to a fairly rapid start with 34 off 29, before Nat Sciver-Brunt – who has been sold for £320,000 in the IPL auction – and captain Heather Knight finished things off with 40 not out off 30 balls and 32 not out off 22 balls respectively. Each hit a six in their 67-run partnership to give England a winning start to the tournament.

England, then, are naturally enormous favourites at 1/20 on for this game, but it would be foolish to disrespect Ireland's ability. They got to within two runs of a tricky 149 in their opening warm-up game last week and then beat tournament favourites Australia by chasing down 169 in the final over two days later.

Of course, there are caveats to that in that it was an unofficial T20I with Australia retiring batters on reaching their fifties, but it was still a fine result for Ireland.

Anyway, Ireland vs England gets going at 1pm GMT and we will be here for all of the live updates and reaction from it.