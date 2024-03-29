Women's Six Nations 2024: Sam Monaghan returns to captain Ireland against Italy

Ireland lost 38-17 to France in their Women's Six Nations opener in Le Mans [Inpho]

Second row Sam Monaghan has returned from injury to captain Ireland against Italy in the second round of the Women's Six Nations.

Centre Enya Breen will make her first Ireland start since picking up an injury in last year's opener with Wales.

Monaghan's co-captain, Edel McMahon, does not make the squad.

Ireland lost 38-17 to France in their opener while Italy were defeated 48-0 by England.

Monaghan missed Ireland's opener in Le Mans after failing to pass return to play protocols following a concussion.

"Last week we saw progression but know we've got to keep going after on-pitch performance," said Irish head coach Scott Bemand.

"We've made some changes to the side from last week and this reflects the competition that is building in the squad."

More to follow.

Ireland: Delany; Corrigan; Higgins, Breen; Parsons; O'Brien, Reilly; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Wall, Monaghan; Moore, Wafer, Hogan.

Replacements: Delaney, O'Dowd, McGrath, Tuite, Corri, Scuffil-McCabe, Fowley, Dalton.