Women's Six Nations 2024: Cliodhna Moloney on Ireland bench as Edel McMahon returns for Wales game

Moloney has not played for Ireland since 2021 [Inpho]

Cliodhna Moloney is set to earn her first Ireland cap in over two years after she was named on the bench for Saturday's Women's Six Nations match with Wales.

Hooker Moloney was recalled to the squad last week having last played for Ireland in November 2021.

The Exeter Chiefs forward replaces the injured Sarah Delaney on the bench.

Head coach Scott Bemand makes one change from the loss to Italy with co-captain Edel McMahon returning.

Flanker McMahon was surprisingly left out of the squad that faced Italy, but her return sees Aoife Wafer moving to blindside.

Linda Djougang, Christy Haney and Neve Jones form an unchanged front row, while Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan again make up the second row.

Dannah O'Brien and Aoibheann Reilly are the half-backs with Enya Breen and Eve Higgins in midfield and an unaltered back three of Beibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany, who has recovered to retain her place at full-back despite going off injured against Italy.

Uncapped forward Shannon Ikahihifo, who came through the IQ (Irish qualified) Rugby programme, is named on the bench.

Ireland host Wales in Cork having lost their opening two games. Wales won 31-5 when the sides met in Cardiff last year.

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Katie Corrigan, Eve Higgins, Enya Breen, Beibhinn Parsons; Dannah O'Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan (co-capt); Aoife Wafer, Edel McMahon (co-capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Niamh O'Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite, Shannon Ikahihifo, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Nicole Fowley, Aoife Dalton.