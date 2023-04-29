Women's Six Nations 2023: England v France time today and how to watch on TV

Marlie Packer and Connie Powell - Catherine Ivill - RFU

France will take on England in a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider at Twickenham after holding off a Wales fightback to win 39-14 in Grenoble.

Earlier on the penultimate weekend England thrashed Ireland 48-0, while Scotland beat Italy 29-21.

Wales need a point from their final match, away to Italy, to secure a second straight third-placed finish.

Every game of the Six Nations is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the broadcaster's regional channels, with some matches also broadcast live on BBC Two.

The Women's Six Nations broke new ground in 2021 when the finale was broadcast as a standalone event on BBC Two, increasing exposure of the competition.

Women's Six Nations 2023 table

Women's Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule

Round one

Saturday March 25

Wales 31 Ireland 5

England 58 Scotland 7

Sunday March 26

Italy 24 France 29

Round two

Saturday April 1

Ireland 3 France 53

Scotland 22 Wales 34

Sunday April 2

England 68 Italy 5

Round three

Saturday April 15

England 59 Wales 3

Italy 24 Ireland 7

Sunday April 16

France 55 Scotland 0

Saturday April 22

Ireland 0 England 48

Scotland 29 Italy 21

Sunday April 23

France 39 Wales 14

Round five

Saturday April 29

England v France, 1pm, at Twickenham Stadium (London), BBC Two

Italy v Wales, 3.30pm, at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (Parma), S4C

Scotland v Ireland, 7.30pm, at Edinburgh Rugby Stadium (Edinburgh), BBC iPlayer

Why Women's Six Nations final standings matter more than ever

Where teams finish in the Women’s Six Nations will determine which level of the new three-tier global competition, WXV, they will play in when it gets under way later this year.

The top three teams in the Six Nations will qualify for WXV1, where they will play the top three teams in the Pacific Four Series, in which Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA compete.

The fourth-placed team in the Six Nations will go into WXV2 and the fifth-placed team will face Spain, the Rugby Europe champions, in a play-off to qualify for the second tier. The loser of that match goes into WXV3, along with the sixth-paced Six Nations team.