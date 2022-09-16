Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: Fixtures, how to watch on TV and England's chances of winning

When is the Women's Rugby World Cup 2022? Fixtures and TV schedule - GETTY IMAGES

After being pushed back 12 months, it is almost time for the best women's rugby players to take centre stage for the World Cup.

England continued their preparations by thrashing Wales 73-7 on October 14 to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row.

Head coach Simon Middleton is due to name his 32-player England squad for the World Cup on September 20.

England won the World Cup in 1994 and 2014 and finished runners-up on five occasions, including at the last tournament in 2017 where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

What is it and where will it be held?

The ninth edition of women rugby's showpiece tournament that was postponed from 2021 due to Covid, with reigning champions New Zealand hosting the Women's Rugby World cup for the first time. This year's tournament will also be the first to be hosted by a southern hemisphere nation.

When is it?

The tournament kicks off on Saturday October 8 in Auckland, with South Africa taking on France in the opening match. The final closes the tournament in Auckland on Saturday November 12.

Which TV channel is it on?

Every game from the tournament will be broadcast live on BT Sport and ITV in the UK.

When are England's fixtures?

Sat Oct 8 - v Fiji, Auckland

Sat Oct 15 - v France, Whangarei

Sun Oct 23 - v South Africa, Auckland

When are the knockouts?

Sun Oct 3 - Quarter-finals

Sat Nov 5 - Semi-finals

Sat Nov 12 - Final

What is the latest news?

Sarah Hunter says England intend to shut out the "white noise" that is set to accompany their bid for World Cup glory.

The Red Roses could not be in better shape ahead of next month's tournament.

An emphatic 73-7 victory over Wales in their final warm-up game saw them become the first Test-playing nation - male or female - to win 25 successive games.

They are unbeaten since July 2019, and a clear lead as the world-ranked number one team has seen them installed as firm favourites to claim a third world title following successes in 1994 and 2014.

"For us, we are very inward-looking and try to take the noise (away) in terms of what titles people put on us, how many wins," England captain Hunter said.

"We are very focused on how we want to perform and how we want to keep getting better.

"Hopefully, if we perform to the way we know we can - the standard, the levels - then that should take care of what happens next, rather than allowing all this external pressure to come on. We have managed that pretty well.

"We just focus on what we can do, and try and take out that white noise. There are still things we need to work on, and that is our focus. It is taking it one step at a time, taking it as it comes.

"If we want to be a team that goes down in history, you potentially have got to come back with a trophy, but we don't want to put ourselves under that pressure straightaway."

What are the latest odds?

England 8/15

New Zealand 2/1

France 12/1

Canada 20/1

USA 50/1

Odds correct as of September 16