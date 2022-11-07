Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: How to watch England in the final

Shaunagh Brown of England celebrates after winning their women's rugby World Cup semifinal against Canada - Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: Fixtures, how to watch on TV, and latest results from England - Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

England withstood a late surge to hang on for a 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park in Auckland and become the first team through to the final of the World Cup.

Simon Middleton's side had to dig deeper than many had expected to extend their winning run to 30 matches and set up a final showdown with hosts and holders New Zealand.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The final between England and New Zealand will take place on Saturday November 12 at 06:30 GMT.

Which TV channel is the World Cup on?

Every game from the tournament will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK. Highlights are available to view on Telegraph Sport using this video player.

When are England's fixtures?

Sat Oct 8 - Fiji 18 England 84

Sat Oct 15 - France 7 England 13

Sun Oct 23 - England 75 South Africa 0

Sun Oct 30 - England 41 Australia 5

Sat Nov 5 - Canada 19 England 26

Sat Nov 12 - England v New Zealand

What are the latest odds?

England 1/2

New Zealand 21/10

Odds correct as of November 5