Women's prison in Abbotsford reports first case of COVID-19

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says an employee at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women has tested positive for COVID-19.

This first case of COVID-19 at the federal female prison, which has a capacity of 112 inmates, was confirmed by CSC. The correctional service says it won't reveal more details about the case due to privacy concerns, but the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says it wasn't one of its officers.

The employee is said to be self-isolating at home.

The latest inmate testing information from the CSC website reveals three inmates at the institution have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Fraser Valley Institution houses minimum, medium and maximum security offenders, according to the CSC. It has an open campus design model, with a minimum security residential-style apartment unit, as well as small group housing for minimum and medium security inmates.