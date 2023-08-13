Women's Open: Protesters with flares halt play after making way on to 17th green

Leader Lilia Vu and England's Charley Hull were on the 17th hole when protesters briefly interrupted play

Play was interrupted briefly on the final day of the Women's Open when protesters with flares made their way on to the 17th green.

Eventual winner Lilia Vu and England's Charley Hull were finishing the hole when the incident took place at approximately 18:15 BST.

Security and police arrived to remove those involved, some of whom were carrying red and yellow flares, and play resumed within a couple of minutes at Walton Heath in Surrey.

The protests appeared to be aimed at the tournament's sponsors, insurance company AIG.

Several sporting events in England this year have been disrupted by environmental protesters.

Last month, a smoke flare was set off at the men's Open at Royal Liverpool and orange powder was thrown at a green.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried a Just Stop Oil protester off the Lord's ground during the Ashes Test in June.

Three Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to a court at Wimbledon last month, throwing orange paper and jigsaw pieces during a match.

There was also a protest in April at snooker's World Championship in Sheffield, during which a man jumped on to a table and dropped orange powder.

After the Women's Open protesters were removed, Vu went on to finish six shots clear of Hull to claim the final women's major of the year.