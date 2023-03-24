Women's NCAA Tournament live updates: March Madness bracket reaches the Sweet 16

It's a sweet weekend for women's college basketball.

The women's NCAA Tournament resumes Friday with Sweet 16 action and some of the biggest names in the collegiate game are set to hit the hardwood, including Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Louisville's Hailey Van Lith.

The first of four games in the regional semifinals tip off Friday at 2:30 p.m. with No. 4 Villanova taking on No. 9 Miami, which advanced to the program's second ever Sweet 16 after Destiny Harden's game-winning shot to knock off No. 1 Indiana.

Next up is a matchup between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Utah, followed by No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Colorado and No. 5 Louisville vs. No 8 Ole Miss, which upset No. 1 Stanford on its home court.

Follow along for live updates throughout the rest of the day:

Villanova faces Miami in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

As dynamic and exciting as the Player of the Year front-runner is, Iowa has yet to make the Elite Eight, let alone the Final Four, since Caitlin Clark got to campus. Last year the Hawkeyes didn’t even get out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, falling in the second round.

But with Stanford, seeded ahead of the No. 2 Hawkeyes in the Seattle 4 region, out of the tournament along with Duke and Texas, this is Clark and Iowa’s chance to make a statement. The seeds left in their region? Fifth-seeded Louisville, sixth-seeded Colorado and eight-seeded Ole Miss.

The Hawkeyes play Colorado on Friday night in a Sweet 16 matchup.

“Any time you are one of 16 teams that get to keep playing basketball, it's pretty special,” Clark said after Iowa held off Georgia. “(But) it wasn't a huge party or celebration in the locker room. This wasn’t our goal. It's one of the steps to reaching our goal, but it's not the be-all, end-all to us."

– Nancy Armour

When do the women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games start?

The Sweet 16 for the NCAA women's basketball tournament begins Friday as No. 4 Villanova plays No. 9 Miami at 2:30 p.m. ET. Three games will follow with the final matchup (No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss) starting at 10 p.m. ET.

– Jaylon Thompson

How to watch, stream women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games?

The Sweet 16 for the NCAA women's basketball tournament tips off Friday with action at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

►No. 9 Miami vs. No. 4 Villanova

Time/TV: Friday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

►No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Utah

Time/TV: 5:00 p.m., ESPN

►No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 2 Iowa

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

►No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Louisville

Time/TV: Friday, 10 p.m., ESPN

Watchability rankings: LSU-Utah is a must-see!

This game features two of the best bigs in the game in Utah's Alissa Pili and LSU's Angel Reese. Their teams are still playing largely because of these two, who can – and do – single-handedly dismantle an opponent.

Pili scored 33 points in the first round and had a double-double against Princeton in the second. Reese had a double-double in both games and was so dominant against Michigan in the second round she had double figures in both offensive and defensive rebounds.

What also makes this game intriguing is the contrasting styles. LSU makes a living off its defense – duh, its coach is Kim Mulkey – while Utah runs one of the country's most efficient offenses. Something is going to have to give.

– Nancy Armour, Lindsay Schnell

FULL WATCHABILITY RANKINGS: Women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games

