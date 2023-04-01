Women's NCAA Final Four live updates: LSU faces Virginia Tech as each seek first championship

And then there were four.

No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU are the teams still dancing in the women's NCAA Tournament and the Final Four field will be cut in half Friday.

The defending champion Gamecocks are looking to remain undefeated in their third-straight trip to the Final Four. South Carolina's defense has been stout, led by Aliyah Boston, but it will be tested by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who recorded the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history during the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight win over Louisville.

All eyes are on the South Carolina-Iowa matchup, but first up, No. 1 Virginia Tech will battle it out with No. 3 LSU on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule (13) in the first half of their Final Four game.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day:

Half: No. 1 Virginia Tech 34, No. 3 LSU 32

Virginia Tech closed the first half on an 11-0 run to take a two-point lead, their first of the game. Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley has stepped up on both ends of the floor after Taylor Soule got in foul toruble. Kitley is two rebounds away from a double-double (12 points, eight rebounds). Georgia Amoore has six points from two made threes, tying the NCAA record for made three-pointers in a single tournament.

The Tigers were held scoreless in the last 4:48 of the half. Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 12 points, and Angel Reese added 10 points, but LSU was outrebounded 25-14 by the Hokies.

1Q: No. 3 LSU 16, No. 1 Virginia Tech 13

Virginia Tech got off to a slow start, shooting 25% from the field and 1-for-9 from three. Georgia Amoore missed her first five shot attempts before knocking down the Hokies’ sole three pointer of the quarter. Despite missing shots and seven turnovers, Virginia Tech was able to stay close to LSU thanks to nine offensive rebounds in the quarter. Taylor Soule headed to the bench early with two first-quarter fouls.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with eight points. LSU shot 43.8% from the field and didn’t attempt any three pointers.

LSU cheerleaders rescue ball stuck behind backboard

Cheerleaders to the rescue!

The game ball got stuck behind the backboard in the opening seconds of the Final Four matchup between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed LSU following a turnover from the HokiesCayla King. Two LSU cheerleaders performed a stunt to free the ball for play to resume at American Airlines Center.

“What were the odds of that happening in the first 33 seconds in the national semifinal,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said over the broadcast.

Virginia Tech and LSU face off in first national semifinal

The No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech Hokies have tipped off against the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers as each seek their first national championship.

Both teams feature a potent guard-post combo. LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese (23.2 ppg, 15.7 rpg) has been a double-double machine, leading the nation with 32 this season, but Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley averages a double-double as well with 18.2 points per game and 10.7 rebounds.

Out on the perimeter, Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore has had a breakout season; the junior is averaging 16.3 ppg, 5.0 apg and 3.0 rpg for the Hokies. LSU has its own star guard in Alexis Morris. The senior is averaging 14.9 ppg, 4.1 apg and 1.9 spg for the Tigers.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey goes 'Pretty in Pink' for Final Four

DALLAS – On the Final Four stage, you know Kim Mulkey's outfit was going to pop.

And it certainly pops.

For LSU women's basketball's Final Four showdown against Virginia Tech inside American Airlines Center on Friday night (6 p.m., ESPN), Mulkey decided to go with a vibrant pink jacket accented by large, pink fabric flowers running from the shoulders down to the wrists on both arms.

She's wearing a white blouse and pants underneath her jacket, along with white heels. Mulkey is matching with her granddaughter, who walked into the arena hand-in-hand with Mulkey wearing a white dress with pink frills on the shoulders.

— Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser

Kenny Brooks, in his seventh year at Virginia Tech, is part of elite company. His No. 1 seeded Hokies beat Ohio State 84-74 on Monday to clinch their ticket to the Final Four, a first for the program based in Blacksburg, Virginia. They play third-seeded LSU in the first national semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

The significance of the moment is not lost on Brooks, the only Black male head coach in the Power Five. (When Houston moves to the Big 12 in July, Ronald Hughey will become the second.)

“Obviously it’s a topic I don’t shy away from,” Brooks said. “I know that when I was trying (to) make a name for myself, there wasn’t very many people that were doing it or advocated for people that looked like me.”

— Lindsay Schnell

Did Clark really just hit that shot, thread that pass or finish that layup in transition?

Yes, she did and she does — regularly. And it’s just as spectacular as you can imagine. Maybe more so.

Clark has become one of the sport's biggest stars and walking highlight reel because of her how-did-she-see-that?! passes and unlimited shooting range. But for as talented and awe-inspiring as Clark herself is, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder deserves some credit too. Because she lets Clark be exactly who she is.

— Lindsay Schnell

The national semifinal between Iowa and South Carolina is being billed as “Aliyah vs. Caitlin,” and with good reason. Aliyah Boston, the South Carolina forward, and Caitlin Clark, the Iowa guard, have been the best players in college basketball the last two seasons, spawning superlatives and earning national accolades.

Seeing them play each other is on every fan’s wish list, making Friday night’s game arguably the most anticipated of the Final Four – men’s or women’s.

— Nancy Armour

Fans of women’s basketball have been clamoring the last two years for the Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark showdown, and those who just tuned in during March Madness have now joined the chorus. Well, the masses are finally getting what they want.

"Everybody has been talking about this matchup for a really long time. It's exciting that it's happening in the Final Four," Boston said Thursday.

— Nancy Armour

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins Wade Trophy, AP women's basketball POY awards

The Iowa women's basketball star won the Wade Trophy, the highest honor in women's college basketball, on Thursday, the same award Aliyah Boston won last season.

Clark is the first Hawkeyes player to ever win the award, which is presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Earlier in the day, she was tapped as The Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year. She received 20 of a possible 28 votes in the tally that was taken prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament.

She's raking in the awards. On Wednesday, Clark was named the Naismith Player of the Year. Will a national championship be next?

– Victoria Hernandez

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Louisville during the second quarter of their Elite Eight game.

When does Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four start?

The first of two Final Four games will tip off Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET when No. 3 LSU takes on No. 1 Virginia Tech at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, which is also the site of the championship game.

The LSU-Virginia Tech game will be followed by No. 1 South Carolina v. No. 2 Iowa at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four on?

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter) and Andraya Carter (reporter) on the call.

Both games can be live-streamed through the ESPN website and the ESPN app.

Who are the players to watch for each team?

— No. 3 LSU: F Angel Reese, sophomore (23.2 ppg, 15.7 rpg, 2.2 apg)

— No. 1 Virginia Tech: G Georgia Amoore, junior (16.3 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.0 rpg).

— No. 2 Iowa: G Caitlin Clark, junior (27.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 8.6 apg)

— No. 1 South Carolina: F Aliyah Boston, senior (13.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.9 apg)

