Women's NCAA Tournament live updates: Miami-LSU, Louisville-Iowa battle in Elite 8

The madness marches on Sunday with the start of the women's college basketball Elite Eight.

To start off the competition, the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes make their first Elite Eight appearance with a matchup against the No. 3 LSU Tigers with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) in Greenville, South Carolina. Fans eagerly await the matchup of forwards Destiny Harden and Angel Reese and the decision of who rap superstar Lil Wayne will root for. Not to mention what Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey's next outfit will be.

The day wraps up with the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals taking on the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET in Seattle. Hailey Van Lith and Chrislyn Carr both average double-digit points for the Cardinals while Iowa's Caitlin Clark is the country's assist leader and can shoot the ball pretty well, too.

Here's all the action from Sunday's Elite Eight matchups:

Vanessa Bryant gifts LSU Tigers with Kobe 6 Grinch sneakers

Ahead of their Elite Eight matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, the LSU Tigers received a special gift from Vanessa Bryant. On Saturday the widow of Kobe Bryant surprised the team with Nike Kobe 6 Grinch sneakers.

LSU shared the exciting moment on Instagram with a video of when the players saw the black shoeboxes with the late NBA superstar's logo and then opened them up to reveal the neon green sneakers. The players' faces lit up and they shrieked with the thrill of the special gift.

"Whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop," Emily Ward said while shaking a sneaker in front of the camera.

"That's heat right there," Angel Reese said, nodding her head in approval.

— Victoria Hernandez

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women's March Madness Elite 8 live updates: Miami-LSU start Sunday