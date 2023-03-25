Women's NCAA Tournament live updates: South Carolina continues pursuit of second straight title

The two remaining No. 1 seeds – South Carolina and Virginia Tech – will take the court Saturday as the women's NCAA Tournament continues with the final Sweet 16 matchups. Elite Eight spots are up for grabs.

The last four games in the regional semifinals start with No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland at 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN), followed by No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina.

Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks are hunting their second straight national championship and have a slight hometown advantage on their side – the Greenville Regional is less than two hours away from their campus.

The rest of the evening features No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Connecticut and No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Tennessee, which hasn't made it to the Elite Eight since 2016.

Bree Hall (23), Aliyah Boston (4) and South Carolina continue their title defense Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Follow along for live updates throughout the rest of the day:

How to watch, stream women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games?

The Sweet 16 for the NCAA women's basketball tournament tips off Saturday with action at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

►No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland

Time/TV: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN

►No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Time/TV: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

►No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 UConn

Time/TV: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET, ABC

►No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Time/TV: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Watchability rankings: Virginia Tech wants to be what Tennessee was

This is only the second trip to the Sweet 16, and first since 1999, for Virginia Tech, who is trying to establish themselves as one of the nation's top programs. Winning the ACC tournament and getting a No. 1 seed helped, but if they want to keep themselves in the conversation next season and the season after that, the Hokies need to keep winning.

The Elite Eight used to be such a given for Tennessee it was practically a part of its schedule. But the Lady Vols haven't gotten that far since 2016. This is really the first team that's looked to have the potential of the Tennessee teams of old, and its performances in the first two rounds reminded people why they were a trendy Final Four pick in the preseason.

– Nancy Armour, Lindsay Schnell

Recap: Caitlin Clark powers No. 2 Iowa into Elite Eight over No. 6 Colorado

SEATTLE — Another day, another 30-point game from Caitlin Clark.

Iowa’s junior guard, scored 31 and dished eight assists Friday as the second-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to the Elite Eight with an 87-77 win over sixth-seeded Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena.

Colorado had plenty of opportunities to cut into Iowa’s lead but couldn’t capitalize. The Buffs outrebounded Iowa 40-32, and grabbed 21 offensive boards, but they could only turn those into 15 second-chance points (Iowa, meanwhile, scored 11 second-chance points of its own).

– Lindsay Schnell

Recap: No. 3 LSU wins thriller over No. 2 Utah

The game was neck and neck the whole way, but the No. 3 LSU Tigers came out victorious Friday over the No.2 Utah Utes, 66-63. Utah had a chance to take the lead with four seconds left in the game after going on a 7-0 run, but Jenna Johnson missed both of her free throws. LSU's Alexis Morris sealed the deal and sent the Tigers to their first Elite Eight since 2008 with her own pair of free throws.

– Victoria Hernandez

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women's March Madness live updates: Last No. 1 seeds play in Sweet 16