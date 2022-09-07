Women's match fees slashed in half before Rugby World Cup

England's Ellie Kildunne in action during the Womens Rugby International match between England Women and USA Women at Sandy Park on September 3, 2022 in Exeter, England - Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

The Rugby Players Association has promised to “rectify” pay conditions stipulated in England’s women’s contracts after it emerged players’ match fees have been slashed by half, weeks out from the World Cup.

The Red Roses, who are the favourites to win next month’s tournament in New Zealand, set a new record with their 52-14 victory against the USA last week, becoming the first top-tier international side from the men’s or women’s game to win 24 Test matches in a row.

But Telegraph Sport can reveal players who were part of the history-making squad for the encounter at Sandy Park were paid only half of their usual match fee for the World Cup warm-up fixture, despite it being a fully-capped Test match.

Players in the 23-strong squad all received a blanket payment of £400 - the amount which is usually paid out to non-playing reserves - compared to the standard match appearance fee of £800.

The cost-cutting measure will save the RFU £18,400 over the two fixtures - a sum that falls well short of what an individual England men’s player pockets for playing one Test. Eddie Jones’ men are thought to earn £25,000 a game - a staggering 3125 per cent higher than female counterparts are normally paid to represent their country.

'In future, we will be looking to rectify this'

Telegraph Sport understands the players were unaware that the pay bands were stipulated in their contract as part of an agreement for World Cup warm-up games, but hoped that the RFU would reinstate the full fee.

"We did have more than one discussion on this and ultimately, the RFU made the decision that they wanted to stick to the contract,” said Christian Day, head of player affairs at the RPA.

“At that point, we have a responsibility in terms of representing the players in that we didn't want to be disruptive so close to the World Cup. At that point, the decision was made that this isn't something we should pursue.

“Does that mean that we agree with it? From a personal stance, no I don't. In the future, we will be looking to rectify this. We obviously need clearer wording in the contract that the capped Test matches will be paid at the same rate as any other and that's something that we will look to introduce in the next contract.”

Those who are selected for the Red Roses’ second World Cup warm-up game against Wales on September 14 at Ashton Gate have also been told to expect a reduced match fee of £400.

England's Natasha Hunt scores her sides first try during the Womens Rugby International match between England Women and USA Women at Sandy Park on September 3, 2022 in Exeter, England - CameraSport via Getty Images

When asked to justify the reason for the difference in match fees, a Rugby Football Union spokesperson said: “Match fees vary across Test matches and tournaments. We have an agreed contractual position with the players and the arrangements are in accordance with that. All 36 players in camp received this fee [of £400] not just the matchday 23.”

News of the players’ match fee reductions comes weeks before head coach Simon Middleton chooses his World Cup squad and appears at odds with his side’s dominance on the world stage.

It has been more than three years since England women lost a Test match, with the Red Roses last tasting defeat to New Zealand in July 2019.

When pressed on what the match fee arrangements would be for the players at the World Cup, the RFU declined to comment, insisting that the figures were confidential.

The RFU also refused to confirm whether England men's players receive their full match fee for a World Cup warm-up game, citing that contract information is "commercially sensitive", but past fixtures such as the four internationals ahead of Japan 2019 were considered full Test matches.

The match fees that the women are paid are in addition to their paid contract. Salaries among the squad vary, with players on the lowest pay band earning £25,000 a season, with those on the upper pay bracket taking home £31,000.

Non-contracted players are paid a fee for attending training camps and are entitled to the same match fee as contracted players, should they make up a match-day 23.

England’s 32-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on September 20, with the team flying to New Zealand three days later.