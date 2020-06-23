Stay cool in these stylish M&S linen clothes (that are all on sale)

the M&S'linen buys that will keep you cool this week. (M&S)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The first heatwave of the summer is officially here, and with temperatures set to reach close to 30C this week, we’re all searching for ways to stay as cool as possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While you may be preparing by ordering a fan on next day delivery or a paddling pool for the garden, your sartorial choices can also help when it comes to beating the summer heat.

Linen clothing is not only lightweight, thanks to its naturally breathable fibres, but it’s also highly absorbent and quickly allows heat to escape, keeping you cooler than traditional polyester or cotton.

The only drawback is that linen can often be a bit more expensive. Enter Marks & Spencer, who currently have 20% off all women’s linen clothing to help us all look, and feel, cool this summer.

Whether you’re after a new summer shift dress, flattering pair of shorts or classic linen shirt, M&S’ has every option covered.

M&S’ 20% off linen sale: Our top womenswear picks

Linen Belted Midi Shirt Dress | £31.60 (Was £39.50)

Linen Button Front Midi A-Line Skirt | £20 (Was £25)

Linen Polka Dot V-Neck Shift Dress | £22 (Was £27)

Linen Ruched Sleeve Blazer | £36 (Was £45)

Linen Tapered 7/8 Trousers | £28 (Was £35)

Linen V-Neck Shift Dress | £22 (Was £27.50)

Pure Linen Square Neck Button Detail Blouse | £20 (Was £25)

Pure Linen High Waist Belted Shorts | 320 (Was £25)

Linen Wide Leg Trousers | £31.60 (Was £39.50)

Pure Linen V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress | £22 (Was £45)

Linen Wide Leg Trousers | £18 (Was 22.50)



