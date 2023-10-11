Women's League Cup round-up: Manchester City beat Everton, Leicester defeat Liverpool and more

Manchester City had 24 shots to Everton's four

Manchester City beat Everton in the opening round of Women's League Cup group games.

Jess Park opened the scoring against her former club after fantastic play on the right side by Khadija Shaw.

Shaw then hammered City into a 2-0 lead from 10 yards after the hosts were caught out trying to play from the back.

England's Toni Duggan scored an injury-time header for Everton, her first goal since returning from maternity leave.

The 32-year-old Duggan, who spent four years at City, was making her third appearance since giving birth to daughter Luella in March. Her last goal was in March 2022.

In the other Group B game, Leicester beat Liverpool 2-1. Aimee Palmer put the Foxes into the lead, with Natasha Flint levelling on the brink of half-time.

Hannah Cain netted a 50th-minute winner for the hosts, who are currently joint top of the Women's Super League with Liverpool after wins in both their opening matches.

The top team from each of the five League Cup groups, plus the best runner-up, go through to the knockout stages - which is where teams still in the Champions League will enter.

Spurs cruise - round-up from elsewhere

Women's Super League side Tottenham thrashed Championship club Reading 6-0 with goals from Zhang Linyan, Kit Graham, Asmita Ale, Ria Percival, Jessica Naz and Martha Thomas.

Championship leaders Southampton beat the Women's Super League's bottom side Bristol City 4-3 on penalties for a bonus point after a 1-1 draw.

In Group E, Brighton won 3-0 at Birmingham and West Ham beat Charlton 2-1.

There were four all-Championship encounters.

Durham beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 thanks to Eleanor Ryan-Doyle's injury-time penalty.

Lewes scored a 95th-minute equaliser through Kate Oakley in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, before winning 2-0 on penalties, with the Eagles failing to score any of their four kicks.

Sunderland came from behind to win 3-2 at Sheffield United, while Watford beat London City Lionesses 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.