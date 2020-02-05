Women's Herald Sun Tour: Sierra takes victory on stage 1
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the opening stage of the two-day Women's Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Victoria, on Wednesday, beating Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) from a reduced-bunch sprint, which included defending champion Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott).
US team Tibco-SVB had split the Australian race apart in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres left to race of the 94km stage, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who continued the work to ensure that the front group of 25 riders stayed clear of a similarly sized group, with Tibco's Sarah Gigante and Roxsolt Attaquer's Justine Barrow among those losing 49 seconds to the front group, which may prove insurmountable on Thursday's final stage with its summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort.
"I'm thrilled with the win," said Sierra after receiving her leader's jersey. "My team supported me well, despite the strength of the Mitchelton-Scott team today in the front group, but, by working well together, we came out on top.
"Tomorrow's stage is going to be very hard, but we have the leader's jersey, so we'll do our best to defend it. We'll just try to work as a team once again, and we'll see what happens, as it's a very long climb, so I'll just have to see how my legs respond," she said.
How it unfolded
The Roxsolt Attaquer team attacked relentlessly during the opening quarter of the stage, which started and finished in Shepparton, following the finish of stage 1 of the men's event in the town earlier in the day.
The Australian team's attempts to forge clear were consistently thwarted by the other squads, but it was eventually Tibco-SVB that forced the race's first significant split when, with 40km left to race, they put the hammer down on a stretch of road buffeted by crosswinds, and immediately put a number of riders into trouble at the back of the bunch.
Mitchelton-Scott took over to ensure that a group of 25 riders moved clear, and with their leader, Lucy Kennedy, having made the front group, they continued to push the pace, attempting to effectively eliminate as many overall contenders as possible.
Also making that front group were Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss, although Herfoss' teammate Justine Barrow was left on the wrong side of the split, as was Tibco's Sarah Gigante, who started the race as one of the big favourites to challenge Kennedy for the overall title.
In the end, the second group would lose 49 seconds on the stage, despite closing to almost within touching distance ahead of the day's second intermediate sprint with 19km to go, which was won by Roxsolt's Peta Mullens, and served to take the front group clear once more.
The four-strong Mitchelton squad continued to drive the head of the race, but it was eventual stage winner Arlenis Sierra's Astana squad that came to the front for the final kilometre, succeeding in setting up their sprinter for victory, while Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) filled the minor placings.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
2:15:56
2
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
3
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
4
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
7
Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
8
Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
9
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
10
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
11
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
12
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13
Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
14
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
15
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
16
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18
Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
19
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
20
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
21
Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team
0:00:04
22
Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
23
Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:08
24
Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
0:00:16
25
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:31
26
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:00:49
27
Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
28
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29
Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
30
Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
31
Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
32
Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
33
Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
34
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
35
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
36
Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
37
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
38
Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
39
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
40
Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
41
Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
42
Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
43
Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
44
Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
45
Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
46
Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team
47
Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
48
Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49
Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
50
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
51
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:04:20
52
Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:04:23
53
Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
54
Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
55
Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
56
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
57
Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
58
Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
59
Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
60
Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
61
Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:07:12
62
Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:07:26
63
Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
64
Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
65
Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
66
Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
67
Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
68
Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:07:31
DNF
Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNF
Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNF
Nicole Mitsigeorgis (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
OTL
Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
OTL
Sharni Morley (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
OTL
Deborah Hennesey (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
DSQ
Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
6
2
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4
3
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
6
2
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4
3
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
10
2
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
8
3
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
6
4
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Specialized Womens Racing
6:47:48
2
Ale' BTC Ljubljana
3
Astana Women's Team
0:00:04
4
Kordamentha Australian National Team
5
Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:08
6
Agolico
0:00:49
7
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
Roxsolt Attaquer
9
New Zealand National Team
0:01:38
10
Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
11
Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:02:27
12
Veris Racing Women's Team
0:05:58
13
Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:06:01
14
Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:12:24
General classification
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
2:15:46
2
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:00:04
3
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:00:06
4
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:00:07
6
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:00:09
7
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
8
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:00:10
9
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
10
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
11
Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
12
Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
13
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
14
Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
15
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
16
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18
Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
19
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
20
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
21
Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team
0:00:14
22
Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
23
Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:18
24
Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
0:00:26
25
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:41
26
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:00:56
27
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:00:59
28
Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
29
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
30
Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
31
Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
32
Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
33
Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
34
Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
35
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
36
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
37
Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
38
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39
Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
40
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
41
Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
42
Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
43
Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
44
Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
45
Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
46
Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
47
Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team
48
Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
49
Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50
Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
51
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:04:30
52
Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:04:33
53
Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
54
Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
55
Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
56
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
57
Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
58
Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
59
Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
60
Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
61
Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:07:22
62
Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:07:36
63
Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
64
Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
65
Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
66
Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
67
Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
68
Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:07:41
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
10
2
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
8
3
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
4
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
6
5
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
6
6
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
6
7
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4
8
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
2
9
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
2:15:52
2
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:04
3
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
4
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
5
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
6
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:00:50
7
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:00:53
8
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
9
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
10
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Specialized Womens Racing
6:47:48
2
Ale' BTC Ljubljana
3
Astana Women's Team
0:00:04
4
Kordamentha Australian National Team
5
Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:08
6
Agolico
0:00:49
7
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
Roxsolt Attaquer
9
New Zealand National Team
0:01:38
10
Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
11
Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:02:27
12
Veris Racing Women's Team
0:05:58
13
Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:06:01
14
Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:12:24