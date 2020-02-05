Women's Herald Sun Tour: Sierra takes victory on stage 1

Ellis Bacon
Cycling News
Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana) wins the opening stage of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton
Image 1 of 11

Image 2 of 11

Astana’s Arlenis Sierra enjoys the applause after taking the yellow leader’s jersey
Image 3 of 11

The riders head off from the start in Shepparton
Image 4 of 11

Stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour
Image 5 of 11

Eventual stage winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana) rides in the bunch
Image 6 of 11

Defending Women’s Herald Sun Tour champion Lucy Kennedy
Image 7 of 11

Stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour
Image 8 of 11

Mitchelton-Scott put the pressure on in the front group to distance the chasers
Image 9 of 11

Astana’s Arlenis Sierra wins stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour
Image 10 of 11

Tibco-SVB’s Nina Kessler was awarded the most-aggressive-rider jersey
Image 11 of 11

Champagne time for the day’s winner, Astana’s Arlenis Sierra
Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the opening stage of the two-day Women's Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Victoria, on Wednesday, beating Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) from a reduced-bunch sprint, which included defending champion Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott).

US team Tibco-SVB had split the Australian race apart in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres left to race of the 94km stage, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who continued the work to ensure that the front group of 25 riders stayed clear of a similarly sized group, with Tibco's Sarah Gigante and Roxsolt Attaquer's Justine Barrow among those losing 49 seconds to the front group, which may prove insurmountable on Thursday's final stage with its summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort.

"I'm thrilled with the win," said Sierra after receiving her leader's jersey. "My team supported me well, despite the strength of the Mitchelton-Scott team today in the front group, but, by working well together, we came out on top.

"Tomorrow's stage is going to be very hard, but we have the leader's jersey, so we'll do our best to defend it. We'll just try to work as a team once again, and we'll see what happens, as it's a very long climb, so I'll just have to see how my legs respond," she said.

How it unfolded

The Roxsolt Attaquer team attacked relentlessly during the opening quarter of the stage, which started and finished in Shepparton, following the finish of stage 1 of the men's event in the town earlier in the day.

The Australian team's attempts to forge clear were consistently thwarted by the other squads, but it was eventually Tibco-SVB that forced the race's first significant split when, with 40km left to race, they put the hammer down on a stretch of road buffeted by crosswinds, and immediately put a number of riders into trouble at the back of the bunch.

Mitchelton-Scott took over to ensure that a group of 25 riders moved clear, and with their leader, Lucy Kennedy, having made the front group, they continued to push the pace, attempting to effectively eliminate as many overall contenders as possible.

Also making that front group were Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss, although Herfoss' teammate Justine Barrow was left on the wrong side of the split, as was Tibco's Sarah Gigante, who started the race as one of the big favourites to challenge Kennedy for the overall title.

In the end, the second group would lose 49 seconds on the stage, despite closing to almost within touching distance ahead of the day's second intermediate sprint with 19km to go, which was won by Roxsolt's Peta Mullens, and served to take the front group clear once more.

The four-strong Mitchelton squad continued to drive the head of the race, but it was eventual stage winner Arlenis Sierra's Astana squad that came to the front for the final kilometre, succeeding in setting up their sprinter for victory, while Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) filled the minor placings.


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team

2:15:56

2

Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

3

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

4

Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

5

Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women

6

Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

7

Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico

8

Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

9

Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

10

Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

11

Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico

12

Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

13

Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

14

Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

15

Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

16

Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

17

Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team

18

Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

19

Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

20

Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team

21

Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team

0:00:04

22

Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

23

Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

0:00:08

24

Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team

0:00:16

25

Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

0:00:31

26

Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

0:00:49

27

Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade

28

Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team

29

Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

30

Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico

31

Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

32

Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico

33

Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

34

Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

35

Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team

36

Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team

37

Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

38

Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team

39

Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

40

Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico

41

Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade

42

Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

43

Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

44

Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

45

Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico

46

Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team

47

Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

48

Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

49

Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

50

Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

51

Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

0:04:20

52

Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade

0:04:23

53

Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

54

Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

55

Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

56

Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

57

Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

58

Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

59

Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

60

Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

61

Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

0:07:12

62

Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

0:07:26

63

Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade

64

Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

65

Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

66

Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade

67

Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

68

Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:07:31

DNF

Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

DNF

Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

DNF

Nicole Mitsigeorgis (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

OTL

Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

OTL

Sharni Morley (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki

OTL

Deborah Hennesey (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team

DSQ

Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

6

2

Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

4

3

Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

6

2

Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

4

3

Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team

10

2

Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

8

3

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

6

4

Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

4


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Specialized Womens Racing

6:47:48

2

Ale' BTC Ljubljana

3

Astana Women's Team

0:00:04

4

Kordamentha Australian National Team

5

Mitchelton-Scott Women

0:00:08

6

Agolico

0:00:49

7

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

8

Roxsolt Attaquer

9

New Zealand National Team

0:01:38

10

Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women

11

Velo Project Women's Cycling Team

0:02:27

12

Veris Racing Women's Team

0:05:58

13

Sydney Uni-Staminade

0:06:01

14

Stepfwd It Suzuki

0:12:24

