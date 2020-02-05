Women's Herald Sun Tour: Sierra takes victory on stage 1

Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana) wins the opening stage of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton

Image 1 of 11

Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana) wins the opening stage of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 11

Astana’s Arlenis Sierra enjoys the applause after taking the yellow leader’s jersey

Image 3 of 11

The riders head off from the start in Shepparton

Image 4 of 11

Stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour

Image 5 of 11

Eventual stage winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana) rides in the bunch

Image 6 of 11

Defending Women’s Herald Sun Tour champion Lucy Kennedy

Image 7 of 11

Stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour

Image 8 of 11

Mitchelton-Scott put the pressure on in the front group to distance the chasers

Image 9 of 11

Astana’s Arlenis Sierra wins stage 1 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour

Image 10 of 11

Tibco-SVB’s Nina Kessler was awarded the most-aggressive-rider jersey

Image 11 of 11

Champagne time for the day’s winner, Astana’s Arlenis Sierra

Cuban road race champion Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the opening stage of the two-day Women's Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Victoria, on Wednesday, beating Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) from a reduced-bunch sprint, which included defending champion Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott).

US team Tibco-SVB had split the Australian race apart in the crosswinds with 40 kilometres left to race of the 94km stage, but it was Mitchelton-Scott who continued the work to ensure that the front group of 25 riders stayed clear of a similarly sized group, with Tibco's Sarah Gigante and Roxsolt Attaquer's Justine Barrow among those losing 49 seconds to the front group, which may prove insurmountable on Thursday's final stage with its summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort.

"I'm thrilled with the win," said Sierra after receiving her leader's jersey. "My team supported me well, despite the strength of the Mitchelton-Scott team today in the front group, but, by working well together, we came out on top.

"Tomorrow's stage is going to be very hard, but we have the leader's jersey, so we'll do our best to defend it. We'll just try to work as a team once again, and we'll see what happens, as it's a very long climb, so I'll just have to see how my legs respond," she said.

How it unfolded

The Roxsolt Attaquer team attacked relentlessly during the opening quarter of the stage, which started and finished in Shepparton, following the finish of stage 1 of the men's event in the town earlier in the day.

The Australian team's attempts to forge clear were consistently thwarted by the other squads, but it was eventually Tibco-SVB that forced the race's first significant split when, with 40km left to race, they put the hammer down on a stretch of road buffeted by crosswinds, and immediately put a number of riders into trouble at the back of the bunch.

Story continues

Mitchelton-Scott took over to ensure that a group of 25 riders moved clear, and with their leader, Lucy Kennedy, having made the front group, they continued to push the pace, attempting to effectively eliminate as many overall contenders as possible.

Also making that front group were Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss, although Herfoss' teammate Justine Barrow was left on the wrong side of the split, as was Tibco's Sarah Gigante, who started the race as one of the big favourites to challenge Kennedy for the overall title.

In the end, the second group would lose 49 seconds on the stage, despite closing to almost within touching distance ahead of the day's second intermediate sprint with 19km to go, which was won by Roxsolt's Peta Mullens, and served to take the front group clear once more.

The four-strong Mitchelton squad continued to drive the head of the race, but it was eventual stage winner Arlenis Sierra's Astana squad that came to the front for the final kilometre, succeeding in setting up their sprinter for victory, while Anna Trevisi (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) filled the minor placings.





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 2:15:56 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 4 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 7 Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 8 Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 9 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 10 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 11 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 12 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 13 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 14 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 16 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 18 Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 19 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 20 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 21 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:04 22 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 23 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:08 24 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:00:16 25 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:31 26 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:00:49 27 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 28 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 29 Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 30 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 31 Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 32 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 33 Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 34 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 35 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 36 Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 37 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 38 Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 39 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 40 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 41 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 42 Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 43 Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 44 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 45 Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 46 Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team 47 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 48 Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 50 Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 51 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:04:20 52 Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:04:23 53 Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 54 Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 55 Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 56 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 57 Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 58 Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 59 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 60 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 61 Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:07:12 62 Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:07:26 63 Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 64 Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 65 Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 66 Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 67 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 68 Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:07:31 DNF Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Ale' BTC Ljubljana DNF Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Nicole Mitsigeorgis (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team OTL Emma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer OTL Sharni Morley (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki OTL Deborah Hennesey (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team DSQ Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 6 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 3 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 6 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 3 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 10 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8 3 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 6 4 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Womens Racing 6:47:48 2 Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3 Astana Women's Team 0:00:04 4 Kordamentha Australian National Team 5 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:08 6 Agolico 0:00:49 7 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 Roxsolt Attaquer 9 New Zealand National Team 0:01:38 10 Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 11 Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:02:27 12 Veris Racing Women's Team 0:05:58 13 Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:06:01 14 Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:12:24

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 2:15:46 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:04 3 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:00:06 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:07 6 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:09 7 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:10 9 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 11 Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 12 Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 13 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 14 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 16 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 18 Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 19 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 20 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 21 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:14 22 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 23 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:18 24 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:00:26 25 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:41 26 Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:00:56 27 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:00:59 28 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 29 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 30 Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 31 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 32 Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 33 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 34 Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 35 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 36 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 37 Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 38 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 40 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 41 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 42 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 43 Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 44 Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 45 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 46 Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 47 Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team 48 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 49 Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 50 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 51 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:04:30 52 Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:04:33 53 Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 54 Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 55 Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 56 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 57 Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 58 Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 59 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 60 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 61 Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:07:22 62 Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:07:36 63 Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 64 Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 65 Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 66 Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 67 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 68 Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:07:41





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 10 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 6 5 Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 6 6 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 6 7 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 8 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 2 9 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 2:15:52 2 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:04 3 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 4 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 5 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:00:50 7 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:00:53 8 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 10 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team



