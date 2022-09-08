Women's Health Drugs Market Growth Factors, Growing Demands 2022 | Latest Developments, Future Prospects, Competition Pattern | Market Performance, Product Situation, New Entrants, Innovative Trends | Key Suppliers & SWOT Analysis Till 2028

Industry Research
·13 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Women's Health Drugs Market” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Women's Health Drugs market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 87 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21509612

Women's health is a science aimed at maintaining and promoting women's health. It takes groups as its service and research objects, focuses on prevention, and closely integrates with clinical practice. The level of women’s health care in a country is closely linked to the political, economic and social status of women in that country. Over the past 50 years, my country’s women’s health undertakings have made great progress, but there are still many problems with the improvement of women’s health and women’s physical and mental health across the country, and further efforts are needed.

The report focuses on the Women's Health Drugs market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides strategies for companies to overcome threats posed by COVID-19.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance, and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Women's Health Drugs market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Women's Health Drugs Market Report 2022-2028

The Global Women's Health Drugs Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Women's Health Drugs market has been forecasted in the report.

Women's Health Drugs Market Top Manufacturers: The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • Bayer AG

  • Allergan

  • Merck & Co

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Amgen

  • Agile Therapeutics Inc

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Lupin (India)

  • Eli Lilly And Company

  • Novartis AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

The Women's Health Drugs market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Women's Health Drugs market.

Based on types, the Women's Health Drugs market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • EVISTA

  • XGEVA

  • Prolia

  • Mirena

  • Zometa

  • Reclast/Aclasta

  • Minastrin 24 Fe

  • Others (Premarin, ACTONEL, ORTHO TRI-CY LO)

Based on applications, the Women's Health Drugs market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • Hormonal Infertility

  • Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

  • Endometriosis

  • Contraceptives

  • Menopause

  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

  • Other Applications

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21509612

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Women's Health Drugs market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

  • Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

  • Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

  • Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

  • Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

  • It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

  • Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

  • Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

  • New business development analysis and industry challenges.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

What Women's Health Drugs Market Report Is Going to Offers:

  • Global Women's Health Drugs Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

  • Women's Health Drugs Market share analysis of the top industry players

  • Women's Health Drugs Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Global Women's Health Drugs Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

  • Women's Health Drugs Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Women's Health Drugs market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Women's Health Drugs Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Women's Health Drugs Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players in the Women's Health Drugs market?

  • How will the Women's Health Drugs market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Women's Health Drugs market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Women's Health Drugs market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Women's Health Drugs market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to growth in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21509612

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Women's Health Drugs market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 EVISTA
1.2.3 XGEVA
1.2.4 Prolia
1.2.5 Mirena
1.2.6 Zometa
1.2.7 Reclast/Aclasta
1.2.8 Minastrin 24 Fe
1.2.9 Others (Premarin, ACTONEL, ORTHO TRI-CY LO)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hormonal Infertility
1.3.3 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
1.3.4 Endometriosis
1.3.5 Contraceptives
1.3.6 Menopause
1.3.7 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
1.3.8 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Women’s Health Drugs Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Women’s Health Drugs Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Women’s Health Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Women’s Health Drugs Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Women’s Health Drugs Industry Trends
2.3.2 Women’s Health Drugs Market Drivers
2.3.3 Women’s Health Drugs Market Challenges
2.3.4 Women’s Health Drugs Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Women’s Health Drugs Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Women’s Health Drugs Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Women’s Health Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Women’s Health Drugs Revenue
3.4 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Women’s Health Drugs Revenue in 2021
3.5 Women’s Health Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Women’s Health Drugs Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Women’s Health Drugs Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Women’s Health Drugs Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Women’s Health Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Women’s Health Drugs Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Women’s Health Drugs Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Women’s Health Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.3 North America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4 United States
6.5 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Women’s Health Drugs Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.3 Europe Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 U.K.
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Nordic Countries
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Drugs Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
8.4 China
8.5 Japan
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Southeast Asia
8.8 India
8.9 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.3 Latin America Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4 Mexico
9.5 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Women’s Health Drugs Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Women’s Health Drugs Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4 Turkey
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Bayer AG
11.1.1 Bayer AG Company Detail
11.1.2 Bayer AG Business Overview
11.1.3 Bayer AG Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.1.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Bayer AG Recent Development
11.2 Allergan
11.2.1 Allergan Company Detail
11.2.2 Allergan Business Overview
11.2.3 Allergan Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.2.4 Allergan Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Allergan Recent Development
11.3 Merck & Co
11.3.1 Merck & Co Company Detail
11.3.2 Merck & Co Business Overview
11.3.3 Merck & Co Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.3.4 Merck & Co Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 Merck & Co Recent Development
11.4 Pfizer Inc
11.4.1 Pfizer Inc Company Detail
11.4.2 Pfizer Inc Business Overview
11.4.3 Pfizer Inc Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.4.4 Pfizer Inc Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Pfizer Inc Recent Development
11.5 Amgen
11.5.1 Amgen Company Detail
11.5.2 Amgen Business Overview
11.5.3 Amgen Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.5.4 Amgen Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Amgen Recent Development
11.6 Agile Therapeutics Inc
11.6.1 Agile Therapeutics Inc Company Detail
11.6.2 Agile Therapeutics Inc Business Overview
11.6.3 Agile Therapeutics Inc Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.6.4 Agile Therapeutics Inc Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Agile Therapeutics Inc Recent Development
11.7 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
11.7.1 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Company Detail
11.7.2 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
11.7.3 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.7.4 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
11.8 Mylan N.V.
11.8.1 Mylan N.V. Company Detail
11.8.2 Mylan N.V. Business Overview
11.8.3 Mylan N.V. Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.8.4 Mylan N.V. Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Mylan N.V. Recent Development
11.9 Lupin (India)
11.9.1 Lupin (India) Company Detail
11.9.2 Lupin (India) Business Overview
11.9.3 Lupin (India) Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.9.4 Lupin (India) Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Lupin (India) Recent Development
11.10 Eli Lilly And Company
11.10.1 Eli Lilly And Company Company Detail
11.10.2 Eli Lilly And Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Eli Lilly And Company Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.10.4 Eli Lilly And Company Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Eli Lilly And Company Recent Development
11.11 Novartis AG
11.11.1 Novartis AG Company Detail
11.11.2 Novartis AG Business Overview
11.11.3 Novartis AG Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.11.4 Novartis AG Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Novartis AG Recent Development
11.12 Johnson & Johnson
11.12.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Detail
11.12.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview
11.12.3 Johnson & Johnson Women’s Health Drugs Introduction
11.12.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Women’s Health Drugs Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details

Detailed TOC of Global Women's Health Drugs Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21509612

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g