All of the women's golf Olympic medal winners from 2016, 2021, 2024

Lydia Ko of New Zealand (right), Esther Henseleit of Germany (silver) and Xiyu Janet Lin of China (bronze) celebrate during the medal ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. (Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports)

Since golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016, there are now seven women who know what it feels like to experience a medal ceremony.

One of those, Shanshan Feng, the bronze medalist from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has already retired from the LPGA. Feng, who now serves as the Chinese National Team coach, is a wife and mom, living back home in China.

Gold medalist from 2016 Inbee Park is also on a break from the tour, now pregnant with her second child. The 36-year-old LPGA Hall of Famer, who named her Golden Retriever "Rio", is one of 32 candidates vying for a place on the IOC’s Athlete’s Commission.

Below is a closer look at all of the women's medalists from the 2016, 2020 (those Games kept the 2020 branding but were contested in 2021 due to the global COVID pandemic) and 2024 Olympics.

2016 gold - Inbee Park, Korea

Inbee Park of Korea poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

2016 silver - Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Silver medalist Lydia takes the podium after the final round of women's golf during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

2016 bronze - Shanshan Feng, China

Bronze medalist Shanshan Feng iof China on the podium after the final round of women's golf during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

2021 gold - Nelly Korda, U.S.

Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates with the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

2021 silver - Mone Inami, Japan

Mone Inami of Japan celebrates with her silver medal on the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

2021 bronze - Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds her bronze medal on the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Yoshi Iwamoto/AFP via Getty Images)

2024 gold - Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Lydia Ko celerbates her gold medal at the medal ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. (Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports)

2024 silver - Esther Henseleit, Germany

Esther Henseleit holds up her silver at the medal ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. (Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports)

2024 bronze - Xiyu Janet Lin, China

Xiyu Janet Lin holds up her bronze medal at the medal ceremony at Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. (Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports)

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: All of the women's golf Olympic medal winners from 2016, 2021, 2024