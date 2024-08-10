All of the women's golf Olympic medal winners from 2016, 2021, 2024
todd kelly
Since golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016, there are now seven women who know what it feels like to experience a medal ceremony.
One of those, Shanshan Feng, the bronze medalist from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has already retired from the LPGA. Feng, who now serves as the Chinese National Team coach, is a wife and mom, living back home in China.
Gold medalist from 2016 Inbee Park is also on a break from the tour, now pregnant with her second child. The 36-year-old LPGA Hall of Famer, who named her Golden Retriever "Rio", is one of 32 candidates vying for a place on the IOC’s Athlete’s Commission.
Below is a closer look at all of the women's medalists from the 2016, 2020 (those Games kept the 2020 branding but were contested in 2021 due to the global COVID pandemic) and 2024 Olympics.
