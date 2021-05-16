'Women's Game Has Evolved': Ahead of Champions League Final, Barcelona's Oshoala Calls on More People to Watch the Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FC Barcelona and Chelsea are set to go against each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday. When one hears the names of the two clubs, there is an automatic generation of excitement about the quality of the game. Barcelona Femeni’s Asisat Oshoala insists that the women’s final is not going to be any different than the quality men bring and called on more people to actually watch the game and see for themselves that there’s hardly any difference. This would be Barcelona’s second tryst to win the massive European title while it’s a first for Chelsea.

Lyon are the seven-time and current Champions League winners while Eintracht Frankfurt have won the European title four times. The statistics show how Lyon have dominated the competition for many, many years. However, the wind has been changing and more and more teams have upped the ante, become more competitive, which has led to the evolvement of the game overall.

“For me, the game has improved technically and tactically because three years ago, we didn’t have the same audience, we never had the same setup and everything. It’s changed a lot in the last two years, it’s more competitive now. You see a lot of teams coming up, spending money, bringing up good players, bringing in players to Europe. So, I think women’s football has really evolved in the last two years,” Oshoala responded to a question posed by News18.com during Barcelona Femeni international media conference.

Oshoala was very firm as she said that there was not much difference between how Barcelona Femeni and Barca men play and people should just watch more of women’s football to actually understand that.

“I don’t think there is any difference in the two teams (Barcelona Femeni and Barcelona men). The only thing here is people need to pay more attention and watch more women’s football. To be honest, it is the same tiki taka football and when you analyse the goals and the game, the way we keep the ball, pass it around, the first way here to defend is to keep the ball. This is the theory of the team and what we do here – both the women’s and men’s and even the youth teams,” she said.

Oshoala said the name of the club Barcelona automatically evokes a sense about the style of play and it’s going to be the same for them when they face Chelsea in the final. “You can just expect a proper, normal Barca game and style. We aren’t changing anything, we are working on our team and I’m sure Chelsea are working on themselves. We focus on our game plan. I think it’s just going to be very interesting since both teams have top stars from around the world and it’s going to be an interesting back and forth game. It’s not going to be a boring match, I promise.”

Both Barca and Chelsea have been in excellent form this season as they won their respective league titles. While Chelsea topped winning 18 of the 22 games, Barca remained unbeaten as they took the title, scoring a whopping 128 goals in just 26 matches, having conceded only five. Even as Barcelona’s league title seemed easy, Oshoala maintained that the team’s attitude always remained one of working hard and still trying hard to win each game.

“I am not going to disrespect any team here. Yes we won all our games but some games were really difficult but mentally, we always told ourselves that we want to win every game, every competition. Also going to European football, it’s quite different from La Liga, it’s the mental thing here for us. Just because we are winning in the local league, we don’t go there and have the same mentality. You’re meeting stronger sides who are champions in their own leagues. We win all the games here through hard work. Even when we win, we come to the training and be competitive to our ourselves. We don’t put it in our heads that we are winning the next game anyway. That’s not how you be on top, if you want to remain there, you have to keep up as well. We just want to keep winning more and more and that attitude brought us to the Champions League final,” she stated.

Oshoala also shared that the team’s spirit is on the high side with the way they’ve played this season but they know Chelsea will be tough opponents and when it’s the Champions League final and you want to win, “you have to beat everyone”.

Oshoala’s was the only goal that Barca scored in their 4-1 loss to Lyon in their previous Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. From then to two years later, Oshoala believes the team has the experience and the guile to go one step further this time around.

“Now we have the experience of how the European football is and also how a top game like this is played. I think we are going to be better with our tactics this year, how we go about and play and everything. For us, it was good to be playing the final in 2019 and though we lost, we picked up corrections from there and I think come the game against Chelsea, I don’t think we’ll make the same mistake again because we learnt from the past.

“We’ve played other top European games in these years, we played Wolfsburg, against Bayern Munich and a couple of more games like that. So it’s just about the experience. We are a better team now than we were two years ago. Don’t expect to see the same Barca,” Oshoala firmly said.

14 members of the current Barca squad were also in the squad during their 2019 Champions League final and Oshoala believes that the fact that this squad has been together for so long is only going to be of help. “We have the same team, we just keep getting better. I think that’s really going to help us in the final.”

Oshoala admitted that “it is boring” to not have fans in the stadium for such big-ticket games especially but also said that they all understand the need for the current restrictions. She said nothing changes for the team performance wise because the fans will be cheering from the TV sets and they want to do their best.

In terms of her own contribution, Oshoala stated that her personal style of play is “quite different” from that of the team’s but sometimes, big games against big opponents, a team needs to adapt and evolve with the game and change the style of play and that is where she comes in. “I think I am here because sure I am good finisher, my movements in the box I make sure I time them well. So for me, I can say may be my finishing or my speed may not be the team’s regular style but in some games it’s needed and I bring it to the team.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest Stories

  • Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech as Kobe is inducted into Hall of Fame

    What a speech.

  • WNBA tip-off: Breanna Stewart continues dominant run in Storm rout of Aces

    Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

  • UFC 262 live blog: Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira highlights, results and analysis

    The Toyota Center in Houston hosts UFC 262 on Saturday headlined by Michael Chandler versus Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated when he retired in October.

  • MacKinnon on track to return for Game 1 against Blues

    Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Isles an anomaly in offense-driven East Division

    With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.

  • Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history

    We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.

  • Anthony Davis reveals the one thing Kobe Bryant never told him

    Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.

  • Lakers top Pacers 122-115, get one step closer to avoiding play-in tournament

    The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.

  • Detroit Pistons' Ben Wallace to be first undrafted player inducted into Hall of Fame

    Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert reportedly retiring after NBA playoffs

    Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Urban Meyer says first-round RB Travis Etienne will work as WR at Jaguars minicamp

    The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.

  • Connor Brown leads Canada's roster at world championship

    Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

    HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning. Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh. Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Garcia has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his six starts this season. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season. Houston moved a season-high six games over .500 at 23-17. The Rangers cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run eighth. Joey Gallo, who finished with three hits, hit a three-run homer, and Andy Ibáñez had an RBI groundout to score David Dahl. The Rangers have lost five straight. Nate Lowe had a sacrifice fly in the first. Dunning yielded four runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings. It was the third start this season he’s allowed at least four runs. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward said. Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (posterior shoulder discomfort) will not pitch in the Astros’ next series in Oakland, manager Dusty Baker said. Urquidy, who left Wednesday’s start with the injury, would have been slated to pitch on Tuesday. “It’s no secret, Urquidy is not going to pitch (against Oakland),” Baker said. RANGERS ROSTER MOVES Texas selected the contract of RHP Hunter Wood from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned Wes Benjamin to Round Rock. To make room for Wood on the 40-man roster, C Jack Kruger was designated for assignment. Wood surrendered two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28) looks to continue his solid start of the season as he takes the mound on Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. Gibson has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts. Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10) makes his eighth start of the year Sunday looking for his third straight win. McCullers struck out nine and allowed one run in eight innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. The Associated Press

  • Capitals defeat Bruins in OT of playoff opener

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves without allowing an even-strength goal. Tom Wilson and Brendon Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves. Wilson opened the scoring 6:22 into the game. Boston’s Charlie McAvoy broke his stick on a shot attempt, leading to a 3-on-2 Washington breakaway with Oshie at the center of it. After a few quick passes, Wilson roofed it over Rask’s far shoulder. The Bruins answered with 6:50 left in the period when Curtis Lazar won an offensive-zone faceoff and chopped the puck behind him to DeBrusk for a wrister that evaded Vanecek’s lunge to the right. Vanecek hurt himself on the play and Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, replaced him. He had not played a postseason game since 2017. The 25% capacity crowd at Capital One Arena thought Alex Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead in the second period with a deflection goal off Dillon’s point shot. Instead the goal was credited to Dillon after replay showed the puck bounced through traffic and off a Boston stick, but not off Ovechkin’s. With Dmitry Orlov in the box for high-sticking, the Bruins converted on their third power-play chance of the night with 3:22 left in the second. David Pastrnak’s shot redirected off Ritchie’s skate and through Anderson’s legs, barely making it over the line before a defender came in to clear it. OSHIE STEPS UP AS CENTER Normally a right wing, Oshie played out of position as Washington’s third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Oshie cashed in with two assists. Oshie was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury he sustained May 8 that caused him to miss the Capitals’ regular-season finale. He left the bench briefly during the first period before returning to the game. NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston’s captain. Chara finished with one shot and three hits. Also, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall made his Bruins playoff debut a month after joining them as a trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo. The second-line left wing had two shots in 17:49 of ice time. UP NEXT The Capitals host Game 2 on Monday night before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Adam Zielonka, The Associated Press