When is Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Eight teams have booked their place in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals including defending champions Manchester United and 14-time winners Arsenal.

When is the draw?

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final matches will be drawn from 18:30 GMT on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

The draw will be held at Wembley Stadium and you can watch it on the Women's FA Cup YouTube channel.

Flo Lloyd Hughes will present the draw with Charlton Athletic midfielder Carla Humphrey and Dulwich Hamlet player and DJ Lucy Monkman on hand to draw the balls.

What is the prize money?

For the 2024-25 season, teams who won their fifth-round tie receive £80,000, while losing teams take home £20,000.

In the quarter-final, the losing side will receive £22,500 and the winning club £90,000.

The total prize fund of £6m is the same as last year's competition. The winning team's take home is £430,000, an amount which was doubled for the 2023-24 season.

In the men's FA Cup, the winners currently receive £2m.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Manchester United

2 Chelsea

3 Sunderland

4 Manchester City

5 Crystal Palace

6 Aston Villa

7 Liverpool

8 Arsenal

When will the quarter-final matches be played?

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final matches will take place across the weekend of Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 March.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, 18 May 2025.

