Women's Euros final 2022, England vs Germany live: Latest build-up from Wembley

Charles Richardson
·5 min read
In this article:
11:44 AM

Leader of the opposition, ladies and gentlemen

11:29 AM

More pre-match reading!

Beware the Popp shot: Germany's most dangerous weapon

Read England legend Kelly Smith's column by clicking here, including her tactical analysis of Popp v Bright, Huth v Daly and Oberdorf v Kirby

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Euro 2022 semi-final&nbsp; - AP
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Euro 2022 semi-final - AP

11:14 AM

Dark and brooding...

Hopefully it's not a metaphor for what's to come!

Wembley Stadium - GETTY IMAGES
Wembley Stadium - GETTY IMAGES

11:03 AM

Our heroic Lionesses - by the people who know them best

Morning coffee anyone?

Clicking here would make a perfect literary accompaniment.

10:42 AM

...but Wiegman plays down pressure and rivalry

Head coach Sarina Wiegman says her Lionesses are “calm”, and played down the rivalry with Germany, saying: “There is some rivalry, but whoever we would play against there would be some rivalry, because we want to win that final.

“Germany has a very good squad. We will just approach it, again, as we do for every other game.”

But Germany have their own designs on Wembley glory. “There will be millions of spectators in the whole of Europe,” their head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

“If we had been allowed to dream we would have wanted to play against England in this final, not anyone else.”

In the men’s Euros last year England ran out 2-0 winners when the sides met at the last-16 stage, and Voss-Tecklenburg said this clash would grip the world in the same way. “It electrifies football fans, and for me there is just one football, I don’t differentiate between men’s and women’s football.”

10:32 AM

Germany put pressure on the Lionesses...

As Tom Garry writes, England are under more pressure than Germany in today's Women's Euros final, according to Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who hopes her own team can make Wembley "belong to Germany" by full-time.

The Germans, chasing a record-extending ninth European title, knocked out France in the semi-finals and have lost to England only twice in their 27 historical meetings, but the Lionesses have been installed as the bookmakers' favourites for this showdown.

"We’re happy to have the privilege of being here, we’ve dreamt of this," Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters, in Germany's pre-match press conference at Wembley. "We want to play our own game, give it our all, be aggressive and be courageous. This is definitely one of the biggest moments [for our players] so we want to stay present and just embrace everything."

Asked if her team had anything to lose, Voss-Tecklenburg replied: "Of course we would have something to lose, which is a game. But if the opponent is better tomorrow we will congratulate them fairly. But we’re not planning to lose.

"At the beginning Wembley will be English and I hope it will belong to us at the end."

10:19 AM

Nailed it

10:14 AM

Prince William and Charlotte send a good luck message to the Lionesses

09:34 AM

Today's the day!

After all the build-up since the semi-finals, the day has finally arrived.

Later today England will line up against the Germans at a sold-out Wembley with the 2022 Women's European Championship title on the line. It is a scenario that the England players hoped for when they started their campaign against Austria back at Old Trafford on July 6 but they could barely have believed the journey they have gone on to get to this point.

The Lionesses breezed through the group stage (14 goals scored, none conceded) before showing their mettle in the quarter-final against Spain as Georgia Stanway's extra-time winner settled the tie.

With a new found sense of belief, Sarina Wiegman's team rose to the challenge of facing a side ranked higher than them for the first time in the tournament in the form of Sweden in the semi-finals, powering their way to Wembley thanks to a 4-0 victory. And so we have a deserved and mouth-watering meeting between the in-form hosts and the most successful team in the competition.

The Germans, who beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals, have won the title an incredible eight times - including a 6-2 win over England in the 2009 decider - and are out to steal Wembley from underneath the English, according to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who said yesterday: "At the beginning Wembley will be English and I hope it will belong to us at the end."

Like England, Germany have only conceded once at these finals and they have looked strong and focused throughout, as well as clinical in attack. "Ninety thousand people will be there, most will be against us, but for us it is a great feeling," said Germany midfielder Svenja Huth.

"There is a hype in Germany at the moment and we hope to keep that up." Do stick with us as we bring you all the latest build-up from in and around Wembley.

