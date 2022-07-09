Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule

euro womens 2022 fixtures match dates times tv channel schedule - REUTERS

The 2022 Women's European Championship takes place in England, with the hosts kicking off the tournament with a 1-0 win against Austria.

The tournament consists of four groups, 16 teams, inside 10 stadiums, across nine cities, with every match shown live on the BBC, and you can ensure you don't miss a single minute of the action with our comprehensive fixtures guide.

The winner is crowned at Wembley on July 31.

After their opening win, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: "I think we were a little rushed in the final third. We created a lot of chances but the final touch, or the choice on the ball to shoot or cross or take them on, we can do that better. But the most important thing was we scored one, and that we have three points.

"I think we lost the ball too quick (in the second half), and then you come in transitions all the time, and that's really tiring.

"And of course, they wanted to push for a goal. Then you really have to keep the ball, and then you can control, and we didn't do that well enough. But I do think in the last minutes we were very calm, and kept the ball longer, and that was very mature."

Regarding the atmosphere created by the crowd, Wiegman said: "It was incredible. No more words - it is just unbelievable. Playing here at Old Trafford, 70,000 people making lots of noise, standing behind us, that is really incredible.

"I hope they keep coming and they will because we've sold out stadiums."

England continue their Group A fixtures next Monday when they take on Norway at the Amex Stadium, before concluding them by facing Northern Ireland at St Mary's four days later.

Groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Holland, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Full fixtures

All kick-off times are BST

Wednesday, July 6

Group A: England 1 Austria 0

Thursday, July 7

Group A: Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland, 5pm, Leigh Sports Village, BBC iPlayer

Group C: Holland vs Sweden, 8pm, Bramall Lane, BBC One

Sunday, July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland, 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium, BBC Two

Group D: France vs Italy, 8pm, New York Stadium, BBC Two

Monday, July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland, 5pm, St Mary's, BBC One

Group A: England v Norway, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, BBC One

Tuesday, July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland, 5pm, Stadium MK, BBC Two

Group B: Germany vs Spain, 8pm, Brentford Community Stadium, BBC Two

Wednesday, July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland, 5pm, Bramall Lane, BBC Two

Group C: Holland v Portugal, 8pm, Leigh Sports Village, BBC Two

Thursday, July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland, 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium, BBC Two

Group D: France vs Belgium, 8pm, New York Stadium, BBC One

Friday, July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England, 8pm, St Mary's, BBC One

Group A: Austria vs Norway, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, BBC Three

Saturday, July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany, 8pm, Stadium MK, BBC Two

Group B: Denmark vs Spain, 8pm, Brentford Community Stadium, BBC Four

Sunday, July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Holland, 5pm, Bramall Lane, BBC Two

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal, 5pm, Leigh Sports Village, BBC iPlayer

Monday, July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France, 8pm, New York Stadium, BBC Two

Group D: Italy vs Belgium, 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium, BBC Four

Wednesday, July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday, July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, 8pm, Brentford Community Stadium

Friday, July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D, 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday, July 23

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C, 8pm, New York Stadium

Tuesday, July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31

Final: Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2, 5pm, Wembley

When does the Euro 2022 start?

The tournament kicked off on, Wednesday, July 6, when England beat Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford in front of a record crowd.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England and Northern Ireland matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches will be on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the last tournament in 2017 and will be among the favourites next summer, along with Germany, France, Spain, Sweden and hosts England. Additionally, Denmark were the runners-up five years ago and have significant pedigree in the women's game, while Norway have been in six finals, winning the competition twice, and Italy are improving.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What is the latest news?

By Tom Garry

A peak audience of 3.7m viewers tuned in to watch England's women's team open their Euro 2022 campaign on BBC One, Telegraph Sport has learnt, accounting for a 22.8 per cent share of Wednesday night's UK television audiences.

The figures fell notably short of the 6.1m who watched the opening game of England's 2019 Women's World Cup campaign, an all-British clash against Scotland, but on a night of high drama in Downing Street and with many eyes also on Wimbledon, sources have said the figures are still fairly encouraging for the women's game. There were a further 750,000 streams of the match on the corporation's digital platforms.

For further comparison, when England last hosted the Women's Euros in 2005, the home side's fixtures attracted audiences of three million or lower for their three group-stage games (with the team being knocked out at the group phase), and never such a large percentage audience share, with the figures as follows:

England v Finland: 2.6m average, 2.9m peak, 12.12 per cent audience share

England v Denmark: 1.7m average, 2.3m peak, 11.5 per cent audience share

England v Sweden: 2.4m average, 3m peak, 15.2 per cent audience share

A new competition-best crowd of 68,871 attended Wednesday night's game at Old Trafford, with the hosts narrowly beating 2017 semi-finalists Austria 1-0.

Audience numbers for major tournaments typically grow the longer the campaign runs on, with interest three years ago climbing throughout the tournament to eventually see a record of 11.7m peak for England's 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to the United States, which was also on the BBC.

Before the 2019 World Cup, the UK record for a women's football fixture was 4m for a match on Channel 4, who were the rights holders for the 2017 Euros.

That four milion peak came during England's 3-0 loss to Holland on August 3 2017 in the semi-finals, with their opponents managed by the current England head coach, Sarina Wiegman.

For domestic women's football, the record UK viewing figures are understood to be the 2.2m peak who watched Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-0 West Ham in the 2019 Women's FA Cup final on BBC One.

What are the best odds?

Spain 3/1

England 9/2

France 5/1

Holland 5/1

Sweden 6/1

Germany 7/1

Norway 14/1

Denmark 28/1

Italy 28/1

Switzerland 50/1

Austria 66/1

Belgium 100/1

Portugal 100/1

Iceland 100/1

Finland 250/1

Northern Ireland 250/1

What venues will be used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

The cities are set to be "transformed", partly thanks to the fact that Arts Council England has awarded £800k to the Euros to run an arts and cultural programme alongside the tournament, funded via the National Lottery.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism for their choice of venues, with Man City's Academy stadium holding just 7,000 fans at capacity.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.