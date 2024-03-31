Who is in the women's Elite 8? Latest March Madness bracket results and updates

The Sweet 16 is officially over, meaning we get to now celebrate the Elite Eight.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 3 seeded Oregon State, there is plenty to love about the next couple of days of NCAA tournament basketball. The stars have aligned and some of the biggest names in the sport remain with eyes on the women's Final Four.

Here is what you need to know to catch all of the action of women's March Madness as the Elite Eight tips off.

March Madness: Iowa and LSU meet again, this time in Elite Eight. All eyes on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

Who is in the women's Elite 8?

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 1 South Carolina - Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1 Texas- Sunday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Iowa- Monday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 1 USC- Monday. April 1 at at 9:00 p.m. on espn

Remaining Sweet 16 games

Saturday, March 30

No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 UCLA 69

No. 1 Iowa 89, No. 5 Colorado 68

No. 1 USC 74, No. 5 Baylor 70

No. UConn 53, No. 7 Duke 45

Friday, March 29

No. 3 Oregon State 70, No. 2 Notre Dame 65

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 4 Indiana 75

No. 3 NC State 77, No. 2 Stanford 67

No. 1 Texas 69, No. 4 Gonzaga 47

Kim Mulkey: LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey subjected to harsh lens that no male coach is

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is in the women's Elite 8? March Madness results as Sweet 16 teams advance