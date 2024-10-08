Women's Champions League matchday 1 predictions

The group stage of the 2024/25 Women's Champions League is about to begin, this time with three English clubs battling it out for the first time in history.

Reigning champions Barcelona qualified automatically for the group stages alongside Chelsea, Lyon and Bayern Munich after topping their respective leagues.

The other 12 teams entered a qualification process which saw some surprising results, including Celtic making it through for the first time in their history and an exit for two-time finalists PSG.

The top two teams in each group will go onto the quarter-finals which are scheduled to take place in March.

This will mark the last time the competition will have a group stage and instead will switch to a new 18-team 'league phase' for the 2025/26 campaign, with nine teams qualifying automatically in future.

Women's Champions League - matchday 1 fixtures

Women's Champions League - matchday 1 predictions

Lyon vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray founded it women's team as recently as 2021 and this is their maiden Champions League season after winning the Turkish title for the first time last term. But the club as a whole is well versed in success, with the men responsible for winning Turkey's only European trophies in 2000.

Obviously, their game against Lyon will be the first ever meeting between the clubs, and what a way to start against the eight-time former champions.

Prediction: Lyon 3-0 Galatasaray

Roma vs Wolfsburg

Having overtaken Juventus as Italy's powerhouse, Roma are becoming a consistent and improving threat at this level. Wolfsburg have history on their side as two-time champions and finalists as recently as 2023 but are way more unpredictable - they were out at the qualifiers last season.

The two clubs are reuniting once more after previously meeting in the 2022/23 group stage. Those games ended with a draw in Italy and a 4-2 Wolfsburg win in Germany.

Wolfsburg are no longer with Ewa Pajor, losing the Polish striker to Barcelona during the summer and only replacing her with future potential in 21-year-old Ariana Arias, ironically from Barcelona. Roma recruited well but have drawn too many games for their liking this season, although remain unbeaten.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Wolfsburg

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

This marks the third year in a row that Chelsea and Real Madrid have met in the group stage.

Their previous clashes havealways been close, with not much separating the two sides. Out of the four games, two ended in a draw and the other two resulted in narrow victories for the Blues.

Chelsea have entered a brand new era this season under new head coach Sonia Bompastor and her experience in the tournament, as a former winner as both a player and manager with Lyon is likely to help give them a new, competitive edge.

This game has been at the centre of considerable controversy in England, with Chelsea's scheduled WSL clash with Manchester United on Sunday called off at a week's notice due to conerns about having to play again just two days later. It means Bompastor's team have had a substantial rest since their last game, while Madrid were in action in Liga F on Friday night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid

Celtic vs FC Twente

Celtic are also newcomers to the tournament and are yet to come up against opponents FC Twente.

Both teams won all four of their qualifying games to get here and will not be wanting that to change, but think Twente's deeper experience at a higher level will catapult them to a win.

Prediction: Celtic 0-2 FC Twente

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Arsenal reigned supreme the last time they came up against Bayern Munch in the Champions League in 2022/23, losing in Germany but winning the quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate after a second leg victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are back on this stage this season after a shock qualifying exit 12 months ago.

Bayern have only lost one of their last 17 Champions League matches and have also scored in 15 of their last 17 group fixtures. But they drew too many times last season and didn't make the knockouts.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

Valerenga vs Juventus

This campaign marks Valerenga's first group stage appearance and their fourth Champions League participation overall, but there is no prior history with Juventus.

It's Juventus' seventh successive season in the European comptition since their debut in 2018/19. A run to the quarter-finals in 2021/22 is their best showing to date. Even though there is no doubting Valerenga's ability to put up a good fight, it might not be enough to reign victorious here.

Prediction: Valerenga 1-2 Juventus

Hammarby vs St. Polten

Hammarby's first Swedish title since 1985 secured their place in the Champions League this season, qualifying for the group stage at the very first attempt.

Knocking out last year's quarter-finalists Benfica in the qualifying rounds was a big statement.

St Polten on the other hand are in the group stage for the third time in 11 years, after featuring in 2013/14 for the first time.

There's no doubt the atmosphere will be electric with Hammarby's fans having quite the reputation, but the visitors have the edge in quality and experience.

Prediction: Hammarby 0-1 St. Polten

Man City vs Barcelona

Manchester City have met current back-to-back champions Barcelona once before - the quarter-finals in 2020/21 - and the Catalans prevailed 4-2 on aggregate en-route to lifting thir first title.

Barca are ultimately gunning for a third successive European crown. Only Lyon, whose record is five in a row, have ever managed that previously.

But City also have a point to prove. They surprisingly lost in the qualifying rounds in both 2021/22 and 2022/23, while they didn't feature at all in 2023/24. So this is bizarrely their debut group stage game.

It is going to be a blockbuster but it could be impossible to split the sides.