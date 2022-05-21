A perfect goal and perfect striker ruin Barcelona's perfect season, win Champions League for Lyon

Lyon players celebrate Catarina Macario's goal, their third in Saturday's Champions League final. (Photo by Harry Langer/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Barcelona had glided closer to perfection than any women's soccer team ever. It soared to a treble in 2021, then orchestrated an encore that, as of Saturday afternoon, had seemed even more untouchable. Barca had scored 159 goals and conceded 11 en route to a 30-0-0 record in Spain. It had discarded Champions League contenders in front of 90,000-plus fans who'd come to both expect and appreciate dominance.

It was the superteam of all superteams until, on Saturday in Turin, in the Champions League final, it ran head-first into the superclub of all superclubs, and stumbled.

Lyon, winner of seven UEFA Women's Champions League titles since 2011, blasted perfection into a million glittering pieces, and won its eighth continental title, 3-1 over the reigning champs.

The French side confronted perfection with perfection of its own. Midfielder Amandine Henry sent a 35-yard screamer into the top corner to claim a sixth-minute lead.

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg, the competition's top all-time scorer, nodded home a second goal, then exquisitely assisted a third. American attacker Catarina Macario finished nonchalantly at the back post.

The Barca machine, which had rarely yielded single goals, much less multiple goals, looked stunned.

Barcelona pulled a goal back before halftime, and struck the crossbar from midfield after the break. It threw on superstars off the bench. It probed the many avenues that had, throughout a storybook season, led to over 200 goals, and record-breaking crowds, and uninterrupted success.

But it had never encountered a club like Lyon. It had never touched the consistency that Lyon has achieved over the past decade-plus. And it fell, on the biggest stage in women's club soccer, to a team that remains gold standard in the sport.