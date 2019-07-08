Women's British Open purse increases by nearly 40 percent for 2019

Each major championship on the 2019 LPGA calendar has seen an increase in purse size. But the most recent change is also the most dramatic.

The R&A announced on Monday that next month's AIG Women's British Open purse went up $1.25 million, to $4.5 million, which is nearly a 40 percent increase over 2018. With this adjustment, the winner will receive $675,000. In 2018, champ Georgia Hall won $490,000. This is AIG's first year as title sponsor of the event.

“We recognized that more needed to be done to elevate the prize fund for this great championship and are pleased that we have been able to make a significant increase this year as part of The R&A’s commitment to women’s golf," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. "This is an important first step, and we know it will take time to move closer to achieving parity with the men’s game."

Though equal pay with the men is certainly a ways off -- the men's 2019 British Open purse is $10.75 million -- this large increase in pay is certainly a step in the right direction for women's golf.

The AIG Women's British Open will be played Aug. 1-4 at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England.

