Georgia Hall's trophy from the 2018 Women's British Open was stolen out of her car

Georgia Hall no longer has the trophy from her win at last year's Women's British Open. Somebody stole it out of her car. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Georgia Hall won the Women’s British Open last summer by two strokes at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club.

Her trophy from the fourth and final major championship of the season, however, is long gone.

Hall revealed on Tuesday, ahead of the 2019 Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club, that someone broke into her car several months ago and made off with the trophy, among other things.

“Smashed my back window, like 12 o’clock in the middle of the afternoon,” Hall said, via Golf Digest. “I don’t know if they knew it was me or not, because it was in the box and everything. And I had golf clubs as well, and they didn’t take that. A bit strange.”

While Hall knows it probably wasn’t the smartest idea to keep her trophy in the back of her car, the 23-year-old did say that it was kept in her trunk, where there are tinted windows.

“Obviously, I feel a bit silly having it in the car,” Hall said, via Golf Digest. “Maybe I should have took it out. But you know, some things happen like this in life and you can't ... you know, just get on with it, I suppose.”

Thankfully for Hall, the trophy that was stolen wasn’t actually the official trophy. That stays with the R&A, the governing body of the Women’s British Open, while the winner each year receives a replica.

Now, Hall said, she’s working on getting a new replica of that trophy.

Hall will attempt to defend her title starting on Thursday, and is set to tee off with Brooke Henderson and Mamiko Higa at 7:16 a.m. ET at Woburn Golf Club outside of London.

