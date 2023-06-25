Women's Ashes, England vs Australia Test match – day 4 live: Latest updates from Trent Bridge

Australia batter Beth Mooney will return to the crease with Phoebe Litchfield at the start of play on day 4 - Getty Images/Stu Forster

10:29 AM BST

Australia rebuild after Beaumont’s epic knock

Tammy Beaumont’s epic 208 saw England close out with a 10-run deficit after the first innings before Australia got their noses out in front by making 82 without loss to lead at the close of play on day three at Trent Bridge.

England’s seamers were leggy and wayward at the outset of Australia’s second innings, with Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield putting on a 50-stand in just 55 balls as boundaries proved easy to come by.

With an enviable pool of batting talent to come – Annabel Sutherland scored a century from number eight first time around – Australia are already flying in a Test that is effectively a one-innings shootout.

One prospect is Australia trying to bat England out of the game then declare ahead of or early into day five but Beaumont insisted that scenario would not be followed by the hosts just going for a draw, with captain Heather Knight and head coach Jon Lewis having emphasised an attacking approach this summer.

“It’s still a good track to bat on,” Beaumont said. “There are plenty of runs out there to get and we want to push ourselves and we want to try and get a result, no one came here for a draw.

“If they set us a target I have a feeling we’ll be giving it a good old crack.”

Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner, who was the pick of the Australia bowling attack with four for 99, was adamant the tourists do not have a total in mind before declaring.

“I would certainly say there’s probably going to be a result and that’s what we’re going to be pushing for,” she said. “But I don’t think there’s a real target in mind that we’ve spoken about as a group.”

