Women's Ashes, England vs Australia Test match – day 3 live: Latest updates from Trent Bridge

Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt resume with England 255 runs behind Australia with eight wickets of their first innings left - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

10:21 AM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Preview: Natty dread

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of day three of the Women’s Ashes Test from Trent Bridge. It would be odd even to contemplate let alone write that game where one team trails by 255 runs is fairly evenly poised but so well did England bat yesterday evening, making 218 for the loss of merely two wickets at a rate of 4.11 off 53 overs, that it seems justified.

There are a couple of other factors laying into that, too, namely the benign pitch and some pretty loose bowling on it as limited-overs cricketers toil for consistency with the red ball. Were it not for Australia’s super-power, their superiority in fielding above all other women’s sides, England could be 30 or 40 runs further along in scaling the peak of their opponents’ 473.

Barring some aberration in the weather forecast – sultry, humid, stamina-sapping – the pitch is unlikely to offer any help. There don’t seem to be any footmarks for the spinners to work with, there’s very little lateral movement off the seam and only gentle, floaty swing. Pitches like this and the one at Edgbaston – which should be outlawed – mean that the bowling side need half the batters to make mistakes. They cannot bowl all 10 out so all chances have to be taken. Not reviewing Phoebe Litchfield’s appeal for a catch at short leg when Tammy Beaumont nicked it on to her boot, has already proved costly.

Beaumont continued to thrive after her ‘life’ and went on to make her maiden Test century, running that last two as hard as any run she’s made in her long career. Her partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt, England’s best all-round bat, is rattling along nicely. The great thing about England’s No4 is the tempo at which she bats and her infectiously busy approach, her insouciant, innovative strokes, just like her counterpart in the men’s side. What a treat it will be is she can kick on today. It’s almost exactly a year since she made 169* in England’s last Test against South Africa. The way she approached the evening session leaves no grounds for doubting what’s on her mind today.