Women’s Ashes, England vs Australia Test match – day one live: Latest updates from Trent Bridge

Phoebe Litchfield could not hide her disappointment after Kate Cross took her wicket on Thursday morning - Reuters/Molly Darlington

12:47 PM BST

OVER 22: AUS 83/2 (Perry 25 McGrath 0)

Filer gets her reward. Mixed bag of an over before that, Perry clumping a hook for four, a low full toss speared down the legside but it ended by giving Mooney a conundrum whether to play forward or back and she decided not to decide and had a slash at it with her hands instead.

12:44 PM BST

Wicket!

Mooney c Cross b Filer 33 Cross does what Wyatt couldn’t and hangs on to a thick edge at gully. Filer bags her debut wicket before lunch, exploiting Mooney’s lack of footwork. The opener has such fast hands she is tempted to play away from her body outside off-stump. But she was neither forward nor back and couldn’t control it. FOW 83/2

12:41 PM BST

OVER 21: AUS 78/1 (Mooney 33 Perry 20)

Perry breaks the shackles when Sciver-Brunt drops short, pirouetting to smack a pull for four then opening the face to glide one behind point.

Ecclestone might be a better shout against Perry from this end.

Almost the dream first ball for Lauren Filer... 😱



A review agonisingly denies the debutant 🖥️❌ pic.twitter.com/OgNvKBxyQ3 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2023

12:37 PM BST

OVER 20: AUS 72/1 (Mooney 32 Perry 15)

One maiden breeds another for Filer who is zipping it in at 76mph and Perry is certainly being hurried into shots in a way she usually, serenely, avoids. Perry wears one on the thigh pad, misses a pull as the ball gets on to her quicker than she expected and defends with half a bat when one jags in a touch.

Nick Knight and Charlotte Edwards have noticed something of the Bob Willis about Filer’s run-up, particularly the way her right arm, holding the ball, almost taps hers elf on the backside before her delivery stride. Very Goose-like!

12:30 PM BST

OVER 19 AUS 72/1 (Mooney 32 Perry 15)

Sciver-Brunt with a maiden, the first of the morning, bowling dry to Mooney with changes of pace and changes of angle from over to round. If she can block up this end, they will take risks against Filer’s greater pace with far less margin for error.

12:28 PM BST

Fiona Tomas reports from Trent Bridge

Telegraph Sport analysis

Not quite the bumper crowd we were expecting at Trent Bridge which, despite all the pre-Ashes hype, is actually pretty quiet. It’s been a healthy start from Australia even if Phoebe Litchfield was on a docile pitch for less than an hour on her Test debut. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of her. England will be pretty happy with that early wicket and have looked pretty sharp in the outfield, but you wonder whether nerves played a part for Wyatt when she fumbled Mooney’s nick. A rude awakening to Test cricket for the 32-year-old debutant. What a start for today’s other England debutant, Lauren Filer. She’s already injected a fresh energy into England’s attack in this over. Had Ellyse Perry on the ropes there.

12:26 PM BST

OVER 18 AUS 72/1 (Mooney 32 Perry 15)

Here comes Filer, the quickest bowler, on third change. Hmmm. And she almost strikes with her first ball in Test cricket, ruined by Perry’s feather. They were fast, 76mph, and bounced more. Perry has a yahoo at a cut and misses then stabs a drive to point. Perry looks rattled a little but gets down the other end by whipping the full one down to midwicket.

Mooney slaps a low full toss down to the cover sweeper for a single and Perry ends the over, far from rattled by opening the face to steer a drive wide of the slips for four.

12:22 PM BST

NOT OUT

Yes, she nicked it into the top of her right pad.

12:21 PM BST

Australia review

Perry lbw b Filer First ball in Test cricket but Perry is sure she hit it.

12:19 PM BST

OVER 17 AUS 66/1 (Mooney 31 Perry 10)

Sciver-Brunt errs too wide twice in the over and Mooney climbs into both, smearing a pair of fours through cover. Mooney, to counter the line and lack of bounce, is taking guard 10cm in front of the popping crease. Sciver-Brunt tries a Bertie Bassett cutter/slower ball combo to put the brakes on Mooney.

12:17 PM BST

OVER 16 AUS 58/1 (Mooney 22 Perry 10)

Ecclestone has a short mid-off, silly point, short leg and slip for Perry, hemming her in. As she doesn’t sweep, they’re inviting her to drive, Ecclestone tossing the ball up and also hoping to fire a dart in at her pads as the surprise weapon. Mooney prodded a single down to point and Perry played out five dot balls.

Watching first hour of women’s Test - field settings much too conventional applying men’s stereotype field settings to women’s game. Slip fielders are largely pointless in the women’s game. Have them on the drive instead. #ashes — simon hughes (@theanalyst) June 22, 2023

12:12 PM BST

OVER 15 AUS 57/1 (Mooney 22 Perry 10)

Nat Sciver-Brunt replaces Kate Cross. She bowls medium-fast, dob basically and because this is such a soulless pitch she gets ones to skid under Mooney’s bat as she shapes to pull. Good, tight start, modulating her pace from 60 up to 69mph, asking questions.

12:05 PM BST

OVER 14 AUS 56/1 (Mooney 21 Perry 10)

Just the single off Ecclestone’s second over, settling nicely into her work, using flight and getting it above Perry’s eyes. Time for drinks.

12:01 PM BST

OVER 13 AUS 55/1 (Mooney 20 Perry 10)

Cross carries on for a seventh over. Mooney has a fiddle at one outside off but doesn’t reach it. Risk in the cut shot. But two balls later she plays early at a defensive and spoons a catch to Wyatt’s right at gully. She dives to grab it 30cm above the ground and spills it. You’ve got to catch those at this level. Charles Dagnall says it was a tough catch. My eye!

They run a single and Cross ends the over over-pitching and Perry RSVPs such a polite invitation by creaming it through extra-cover for four.

11:57 AM BST

OVER 12 AUS 50/1 (Mooney 19 Perry 6)

Ecclestone starts with a pie. A fat, greasy gift, wide and overpitched. Perry thumps it through point for four. Ecclestone brings it back her way with five dot balls, varying pace and flight. The two catchers at silly point and short leg allow her to bowl middle and middle and off.

11:55 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 46/1 (Mooney 19 Perry 2)

Perry gets off the mark with a couple of singles, trickling a thick edge through gully then poking another through cover. Inbetween days Mooney works one off Cross past the square leg ump.

Time for spin and Sophie Ecclestone, probably the best white-ball bowler in the world against Perry, the best red-ball bat.

11:52 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 43/1 (Mooney 18 Perry 0)

A pair of fours for Mooney off Bell, one of them a seat of the pants slash over point off a wider one and the second a cat’s pyjamas gloriously punched off drive. Class.

Litchfield departs without recourse to DRS which would have reprieved her - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

11:48 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 35/1 (Mooney 10 Perry 0)

Mooney looks a little skittish. Looking to whip a ball through midwicket it loops up off the leading edge and lands just safe beyond gully. They run two. Mooney then tries another flick across the line, loses her grip and slaps a hard chance back at the bowler who was veering off to the left in her followthrough. She stuck out her right hand but couldn’t grasp it.

But she earns a reward when young Litchfield pads up and walks off without reviewing it ... a mistake, because the ball hadn’t straightened enough and would have missed off stump by 3cm.

11:43 AM BST

Wicket!!

Litchfield lbw b Cross 23 Misjudged the movement and [added up to one that was angling across from over the wicket but straightened. She had look the better of the two openers and then did a Gatt. FOW 35/1

11:42 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 28/0 (Mooney 7 Litchfield 19)

Bell looks far more threatening but could do with a less conventional field. So much for disruption. Mooney pushes a single through cover. Bell finds the edge but this moribund pitch and Litchfield’s soft hands guide it down in front of second slip.

11:33 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 27/0 (Mooney 6 Litchfield 19)

Isa Guha thinks Cross needs one slip, two gullies and a short midwicket to go with the short leg, targeting stumps and pads. Litchfield jams out the yorker, Cross nips one back in from outside off that the left-hander leaves but ends the over tossing one too wide and Litchfield cracks it past cover point for four.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 23/0 (Mooney 6 Litchfield 15)

Bell is getting a bit more out of the pitch than Cross but not enough to trouble these two mollydookers. After Mooney flicks two off her pads, Cross angles another one in and straightens it, pinning Mooney. Up go the slips ... but it didn’t straighten enough.

Where’s the spice?

A little disappointing to see that there isn’t much carry for the bowlers. Looks like plenty of runs are on offer #WomensAshes — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 22, 2023

11:27 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 21/0 (Mooney 4 Litchfield 15)

Better from Cross but I have sympathy for Mark Butcher’s point that on this pitch no edge is ever going to reach third slip. Better to take her out, bowl at the stumps and protect the legside to enable her to employ that line.

Litchfield whips two off her toes but is genuinely beaten by a couple, Cross whistling one past the edge and then catching her by surprise with late movement when she tried to leave one. Litchfield withdrew the bat but not in time and it cannoned off the toe into the pitch and towards slip.

11:24 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 19/0 (Mooney 4 Litchfield 13)

Bell lures Litchfield into the drive but she nails it, even though the ball tails away at the last, drilling it just behind square for four. A touch more movement and it would have kissed the edge. The boundary won’t seem fair but Bell ought to be encouraged. Bell overpitches and Litchfield punches a single straight. Mooney plays out the other four balls, leaving a couple and missing out on the one that was angled across. She had a nibble at it but couldn’t reach it to tickle what would have been a certain four.

Enid Bakewell, who played for England from 1968-82, rings the Trent Bridge bell to signal five minutes before play starts - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

11:16 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 14/0 (Mooney 4 Litchfield 8)

Cross swings the first ball in to Mooney who flicks a single through midwicket. Cross comes over the wicket to Litchfield, also left-handed, who cannot pierce the covers with a pair of tappy drives, defensive pushes really. When Cross goes looking for the yorker she doesn’t land it and Litchfield frees her arms to pump it through cover for three.

11:12 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 10/0 (Mooney 3 Litchfield 5)

Lauren Bell shares new ball duties and starts round the wicket to the left-handed Mooney. Three slips and a short leg in. Her height might get some bounce over this already concerning pitch. She starts with a beauty that angles in and straightens but she’s got a problem getting off the pitch and the umpire, Sue Redfern, has to have a word.

She’s trying to make Mooney drive on the front foot and the opener is obliging. But a full toss breaks the run of dot balls and Mooney skelps it through midwicket for a single. She has two balls at Litchfield and tries to entice her to drive, too. Cover stops that stroke. Good, probing start by Bell. Plenty of encouraging movement.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 9/0 (Mooney 2 Litchfield 5)

Cross oversteps, Mooney pushes the no-ball to cover for a single. Some wobble. Nice and full. Litchfield lets the next one go and then Cross gets her feet messed up again and delivers another no-ball, an inswinger to the left-hander, who whisks it through midwicket for a single.

Definite signs of nerves from Cross – not the first England bowler to suffer the jitters opening and Ashes series with the ball. Litchfield lets one that bounces low – the ‘worm-burner’ – through then climbs into a cover drive, creaming it for four. Ideal start for Australia.

No VIP pass or friends and family for Mitch, Alyssa’s husband.

Mitchell Starc is here of course, waiting in an already crowded queue to get into Trent Bridge for the opening day of the #WAshes Test with Alyssa Healy captaining for the first time pic.twitter.com/wf6g7hUuut — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 22, 2023

11:01 AM BST

Kate Cross will bowl the first over

Beth Mooney takes strike.

10:58 AM BST

A minute's silence for the victims of the Nottingham attack

The crowd stands in remembrance of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates.

10:54 AM BST

Anthem time

Another gig for Laura Wright.

Enid Bakewell rings the bell and Charlotte Edwards brings out the trophy before Wright steps up to the mic.

10:51 AM BST

Australia confirm first caps

For Phoebe Litchfield and Kim Garth (who join England’s debutants Wyatt and Filer).

Here’s Mel Farrell’s interview with Phoebe Litchfield, the young opener.

And here’s how she burst into public consciousness in 2019:

Some pretty good shots here.



Introducing Phoebe Litchfield. pic.twitter.com/IR1umhErky — NSW Women's Cricket Team (@CricketNSWWomen) July 9, 2019

10:46 AM BST

Your teams

England Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wkt), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Australia Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry. Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

10:43 AM BST

Fiona Tomas reports from Trent Bridge

Telegraph Sport analysis

What a day for women’s cricket. The sun is out (although there might be thundery showers this afternoon) and the fans are trickling through Trent Bridge. We’re expecting around 15,000 here today and that number could rise with a few late walk ups, if it stays dry. The ECB have done a fine job marketing this year’s series with its ‘Ashes, Two Ashes’ campaign and there’s a real sense that women’s cricket is on the cusp of something great. Gone are the days when the women were an afterthought - this year historic men’s grounds are being used for the Women’s Ashes. Today’s Test opener at Trent Bridge marks the first five-day women’s Test since 1992 (before I was even born) which regularly blows my mind.

10:34 AM BST

Heather Knight is happy with the toss

She says she would have had a bowl anyway so she’s happy.

10:33 AM BST

Australia have won the toss

And will bat. “Win the toss, the sun’s out, you have a bat, right?” Alyssa Healy tells Mark Butcher.

10:28 AM BST

In case you were wondering

Meg Lanning, who has captained Australia so successfully over the past nine years and has won five T20 World Cups and two 50-over titles, was withdrawn from the squad a month ago because of an unspecified medical issue that requires treatment and management at home. Alyssa Healy captains the side in her absence.

10:25 AM BST

The match is being played on a new pitch

The head groundsman says it has extra carry, plenty of moisture beneath the surface and it will carck, as it is designed to do, under a couple of days of sunshine.

10:13 AM BST

England's XI

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wkt), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Dani Wyatt makes her 246th appearance for England today but the first in a Test - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

09:52 AM BST

Preview: Appetite for disruption

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the women’s Ashes Test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge. It’s the only Test of this multi-format series and the first held over five days for 31 years but winning it and taking the four points on offer would give the victors a flying start in their quest to retain the Ashes (Australia) or regain them (England) for the first time since 2015. Four of the past six Tests have been drawn but the extra day should mitigate against that and set one side up for the three T20s (two points for each winner) and three one-day international that follow.

England have called up the fast bowler Lauren Filer for her debut and will give a first Test cap, after 245 white-ball appearances for her country, to Danni Wyatt. Filer has been preferred to England’s IPL winning quick Issy Wong in a rather surprising selectorial twist but Heather Knight says her extra pace tipped the balance. “She’s a real impact bowler, I guess she’s a bit of an unknown, but she bowls wicket-taking deliveries and for me she’s one of the quickest, if not the quickest bowler in the country,” she said. “She’s got skills, can move the ball both ways and ultimately we need a team that’s going to take 20 wickets.”

England had much the better of the last Test they played against South Africa a year ago. Nat Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 169, Alice Davidson-Richards chipped in with 107 in a 207-run stand and Kate Cross took four for 63 and two for 56 before they ran oyt of time as they chased a victory by an innings. But since then things have not gone their way: India beat them in the Commonwealth Games semi-final and they fell apart in the plate match against New Zealand. Last February they seemed to be cruising to a showdown with Australia in the World T20 semi against South Africa but were diddled by Ayabonga Khaka’s dobbers and went from needing 33 off the alst four overs with six wickets in hand to lose four wickets and the match by six runs.

Knight says she will be bolder today and her side will take inspiration from Ben Stokes’ men. “A lot of things have to go right for us to beat them,” Knight said. “Because they are so good we have to be disrupters, do things differently, and try and think outside the box. There is belief in us as a group we can do that. It is exciting.”

Play starts at 11am. Stay tuned for the teams, toss and over by over coverage.