Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, format and TV channel for Test series

Jon Lewis, the England head coach, has handed two maiden call-ups to Western Storm duo Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in his squad for the Women’s Ashes.

England are bidding to reclaim the Ashes for the first time in almost a decade but face a big task against Australia, who are world champions in both white-ball formats and widely regarded as one of the most formidable sides in sport.

Both seamer Filer and all-rounder Gibson have been in electric form of late. Filer, who previously represented England Academy, has been one of the most consistent bowlers in Western Storm’s last two campaigns, while all-rounder Gibson is Storm’s joint-highest run scorer and top wicket taker in this season’s Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The duo, both 22, are included in a relatively youthful 15-strong playing group that also boasts young pace bowler Issy Wong, one of the brightest talents in the women’s game, along with 18-year-old Alice Capsey.

How does the Women’s Ashes work?

The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series, combining 20-over, 50-over, and Test cricket. The women will play one five-day Test – a change from previous years where a four-day Test was played – as well as three one-day internationals and three T20s.

The series uses a points system, with a Test victory worth four points (two points each in the event of a draw), and each ODI and T20 win worth two points (one point each if drawn).

England are bidding to reclaim the Women’s Ashes after Australia’s resounding 12-4 victory in 2022.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

The Women’s Ashes will be played in major venues in 2023. It begins with a Test match at Trent Bridge, before travelling to Edgbaston, the Oval, and Lord’s for their three T20s. The series finishes with ODIs in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton.

No grounds in the north of England have been selected, with Headingley and Old Trafford, both hosting men’s Ashes Tests, missing out.

Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, June 22-26

1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, July 1, 6.35pm (BST)

2nd T20I, The Oval, London, July 5, 6pm

3rd T20I, Lord’s, London, July 8, 6.35pm

1st ODI, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, July 12, 1pm

2nd ODI - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, July 16, 11am

3rd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, July 18, 1pm

Tickets for the women’s Ashes are still available and can be purchased direct from the England and Wales Cricket Board by clicking here.

The series will be a record-breaking one with 70,000 tickets already sold for the event.

What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?

There were 18 purely Test series of the Women’s Ashes, held sporadically, from 1934-2011, Australia winning seven, England four and the rest were drawn.

The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013, with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.

The 2023 Test format is also taking a departure from the norm, with Test matches now being held over five days instead of four. The change has been praised by England captain Heather Knight, who said a five-day Test has been “a long time coming” and that it would be “special”.

The series will also be squeezed into a shorter time period so as not to clash with The Hundred, which begins on August 1.

What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?

Australia have the better record in the Women’s Ashes over both guises, recording 10 victories to England’s six. Eight of the 24 series have ended in a draw, although only one of these ties has happened after the expansion to all three formats.

England have won just one of the three Ashes series played on home soil since 2013, and have won just three of the 12 series hosted in England overall – one fewer than Australia.

The last four Women’s Ashes have produced three wins for Australia and one draw, with England last tasting victory during their 2013-14 tour when they triumphed 10-8. England endured a miserable trip Down Under for the last Ashes series in 2022 when they were well beaten, failing to record a single win across the three formats and amassing just four points, two from the drawn Test and two by virtue of washouts.

What TV channel is it on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Every match of the Women’s Ashes series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, on its Cricket and Main Event channels, apart from the first T20 International on July 1 which will be on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sky’s pundits include Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Charles Dagnall.

Highlights of all matches will be available on Today at the Test on BBC 2 and the BBC iPlayer, starting at 7pm.

In addition, Test Match Special will be offering ball-by-ball coverage of the entire series on 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. The BBC will be calling on the commentary and punditry team engaged for the the men’s Ashes – Jonathan Agnew, Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as scorer – complemented by Melinda Farrell, Henry Moeran, Melissa Story, Emily Windsor, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss and Alex Blackwell.

Who is in the squads?

England

Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Australia

Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

What are they saying?

Jon Lewis, the England head coach, speaking after naming his squad, said: “We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad.

“Dani [Danielle Gibson] is one of the form cricketer’s in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game.

“Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game.”

What is our prediction?

Australia will be the heavy favourites, presenting a formidable challenge as the current holders of the 50-over Women’s World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, as well as winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The most successful team in women’s cricket history, Australia are unlikely to release their grip on the urn.

England are the second-best women’s multi-format cricket team in the world, and will want to use the home crowd to their advantage. Unfortunately, there is a vast gulf between the best and the No 2 sides and, though England may win a battle or two, class usually tells across a whole campaign. We expect Australia’s defence to be robust and successful.

What warm-up matches are the squads playing?

On Thursday June 15, England Women will play Australia ‘A’ Women at the County Ground in Derby in a three-day match. At the same time, England’s ‘A’ side will play the Aussie first team at Leicester. This novel approach should give fans ample opportunity to assess the form and selection questions facing both outfits.