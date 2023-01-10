The Women's Air Jordan 4 Gets Dressed in "Seafoam" Green

UPDATE (January 10, 2023): Revealed last year, the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 in "Seafoam," otherwise known as "Oil Green," will be hitting shelves in the coming months.

One of the many sneakers joining Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2023 lineup of kicks, the AJ4 comes in a "White" base throughout the upper, with hits of "Seafoam" seen throughout. The midsole and caging details are also dressed in "Dark Ash" to balance out the color theme.

Take a closer look at the design above and expect the Air Jordan 4 WMNS "Seafoam" to release on February 9 via Nike and select retailers with a price tag of $200 USD.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 28, 2022): Ahead of Jordan Brand's official announcement, Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz has unveiled a first look of the Air Jordan 4 Women's "Seafoam," which is set to drop next year.

As its colorway name suggests, the upcoming silhouette boasts hits of muted green on the midsoles, linings, eyelets and Jumpman emblems. Meanwhile, the upper is crafted from white leather material featuring contrasting black details on the tongues, heel tabs, mudguards and lace straps. The light gray outsoles round off the footwear style.

The Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” will reportedly release next spring at select retailers and on Nike's website for $210 USD.

Updated by YeEun Kim on January 10, 2023.