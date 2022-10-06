Women worldwide cut their hair, protest custody death of Iran woman who violated dress code

A member of the European Parliament, Oscar-winning actors, as well as women and young girls around the world are following in the footsteps of Iranian demonstrators by publicly cutting their hair in support of protests against the death of an Iranian woman in custody after violating a dress code.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's "morality police" after being accused of not properly covering her hair triggered a wave of unrest and women-led demonstrations in a show of solidarity.

Swedish politician Abir Al-Sahlani cut her hair while addressing the European Parliament during a debate.

A woman takes pictures of a mural called "The Cut" by street artist aleXsandro Palombo depicting Marge Simpson, a character of the animated television series "The Simpsons" cutting her iconic hair, in front of the Consulate of Iran, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022.

“Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you,” Al-Sahlani said while cutting her hair. “Women, life, freedom.”

A girls' school in Iran brought a member of the IRGC-run Basij paramilitary to speak to students. The girls welcomed the speaker by taking off their headscarves & chanting "get lost, Basiji".



Teenage girls have been at the forefront of protests for days.pic.twitter.com/kvskgB8qas — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) October 5, 2022

French screen and music stars, including actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday.

“For freedom,” Binoche said while chopping off hair from the top of her head.

State television last suggested at least 41 people had been killed in the demonstrations as of Sept. 24, and there's been no update from Iran's government since, according to the Associated Press.

See demonstrators in Iran and around the world express acts of solidarity with Iranian women.

From the left, Actresses Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert and Juliette Binoche cutting their hair in a video to support Iranian protesters standing up to leadership over the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran while in police custody, was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code.

Protesters hold slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women and protestors in Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome on October 5, 2022, following the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

A woman holds a lock of hair during a demonstration in Brussels, Belgium, on October 1, 2022, to support Iranian women following the death in Iran of Masha Amini.

Women burn headscarves during a rally in Cyprus' southern coastal city of Limassol on October 1, 2022, in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Dozens have been killed in a crackdown on the protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Maryam Spadana cuts her hair during a protest for Mahsa Amini who died in custody of Iran's morality police, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles, California, on October 1, 2022. Amini's death has sparked a wave of unrest since the 22-year-old died on September 16.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on October 2 to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations.

A man watches a video of Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour, who was released in Tehran after being arrested for his song in support of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on October 4, 2022. Hajipour, a 25-year-old Iranian pop singer and songwriter, rose to fame for the song "Baraye", "For", in which he put together messages posted on Twitter about the reasons for protests. The emotional performance became a viral hit on different social media platforms, with millions of views within days.

A man rides bicycle front of a mural signed by Clacks-one and Heartcraft_Street art, depicting women cutting their hair to show support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in a tunnel in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

