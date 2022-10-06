Women worldwide cut their hair, protest custody death of Iran woman who violated dress code
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A member of the European Parliament, Oscar-winning actors, as well as women and young girls around the world are following in the footsteps of Iranian demonstrators by publicly cutting their hair in support of protests against the death of an Iranian woman in custody after violating a dress code.
The death of22-year-oldMahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's "morality police" after being accused of not properly covering her hair triggered a wave of unrest and women-led demonstrations in a show of solidarity.
Swedish politician Abir Al-Sahlani cut her hair while addressing the European Parliament during a debate.
“Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you,” Al-Sahlani said while cutting her hair. “Women, life, freedom.”
