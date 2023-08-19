Women’s World Cup LIVE: England press conference updates as Australia face Sweden in third-place playoff

England are counting down the hours until they play in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players prepare to face Spain for the title in Sydney on Sunday.

It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt as the Lionesses look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home. And manager Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured and is backing her side to end that on Sunday morning.

Wiegman will give a press conference this morning ahead of the final, after she confirmed she is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States,

Meanwhile, Australia will look to finish their home World Cup on a high as they face Sweden in the third-place play-off in Brisbane. The Matildas were beaten by England in the semi-finals but will hope to sign off with a win after capturing the hearts of the nation during their record-breaking run.

Follow all the build-up to England's clash against Spain in the final

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest England news ahead of Sunday’s final

England will face Spain on Sunday with the World Cup on the line

PREVIEW: England stand on the brink of history — and a moment to change the game forever

MIGUEL DELANEY: Sarina Wiegman: ‘Stop talking about the result — we know what we want’

KELLY SMITH: Wiegman has already made the biggest decision of England’s World Cup

Sarina Wiegman commits future to England after USA speculation

England manager to give press conference at 8:30am BST this morning

Australia play Sweden in third-place play-off from 9am BST in Brisbane

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Alessia Russo on her strike partnership with Lauren Hemp: “First and foremost, Lauren and I get on really well. It’s nice ot have that relationship on the pitch. I’ve known she was so talented for such a long tine. I’ve played Under-15s, 16s, 17s with her and she’s got so many qualities that are so threatening to the opposition.

“First off, she’s lightening quick. She’s always working hard on the front foot and she’s been very clinical too. She trusts herself, she’s feeling confident and for me that’s how you want players to feel. You want them to feel like they are flying and Lauren is definitely putting in performances to back that up.”

On how she felt for Ella Toone after her goal against Australia: “Obviously really buzzing, what a finish it was. Also sometimes people can be defined by goals and assists but are still working hard in other areas.

“The goal was good and a brilliant finish in a crucial game but she’s been working hard ever since the tournament began and is contributing in other ways. But for your best friend to score in a moment like that, I was over the moon for her.”

Alessia Russo celebrates with Lauren Hemp during England’s 3-1 win over Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

England stand on the brink of history — and a moment to change the game forever

07:53 , Jamie Braidwood

In the final days before a World Cup final, when every touch on the training ground is charged with greater tension, it’s still difficult not to revert to the lightness of youth. That is where the very meaning of all this is first set.

“When I was a kid we used to play ‘World Cup’ in the garden, where we had to score to stay in,” striker Alessia Russo smiles in England’s base. “It was having fun and playing free… as a kid growing up, to think we’re playing in a World Cup final in a couple of days is a special feeling.”

It is a feeling that is universal when it comes to this game, because this game is truly unique. Nothing else comes near. It is why everyone is here. Jenni Hermoso expressed exactly the same emotions in the Spain camp.

“Everything I do on the pitch I learned it on the street, playing in my neighbourhood, playing in the park underneath my grandparents’ house… of course you imagine winning, you visualise going back to Spain with the World Cup. I hope that dream becomes reality.”

The manner these players inspire next generations means these simple joys should not be forgotten, as all of these players seek to do something that will be remembered forever.

England vs Spain - World Cup final preview, by Miguel Delaney

England stand on the brink of history — and a moment to change the game forever

Prince William blasted by Lionesses fans for missing Women’s World Cup final in Australia

07:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Prince of Wales is facing criticism after it was confirmed that he will not attend the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak has also come under fire for not having plans to attend the historic occasion for the England team in Australia.

The Lionesses are set to compete in their historic World Cup final against Spain, after they beat Australia 3-1 in the nail-biting semi-final on Wednesday.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), tweeted a personal message of congratulations following the victory over Australia, describing it was a “phenomenal performance”.

Kensington Palace confirmed that he will not fly to Australia to cheer the team on in the final, and instead would watch the match on television. It is understood that the decision was made because it would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time.

Lionesses fans blast Prince William for missing Women’s World Cup final

When do England play the Women’s World Cup final?

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

England stormed into their first ever Women’s World Cup final after defeating Australia 3-1.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were enough to put the Matildas away in Sydney.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever after the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals became the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games, but Sarina Wiegman’s side had too much in the semi-finals.

But the European champions will now play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lionesses' run down under:

What time is the World Cup final on Sunday and who will England play?

‘Another reason to whinge’: Australian media criticise England after Matildas beaten at Women’s World Cup

06:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia missed out on a first appearance in a Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 defeat to England in Sydney.

The Matildas fell behind in the first half at Stadium Australia before Sam Kerr levelled with a spectacular finish from distance.

But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured victory for the Lionesses late on to take Sarina Wiegman’s side through to a second consecutive major tournament final.

‘Another reason to whinge’: Australian media criticise England approach

Sarina Wiegman commits future to England after USA speculation

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarina Wiegman is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States.

Wiegman, who will lead England into their first Women’s World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, is set to attract interest from the USA after the resignation of head coach Vlatko Andonovski - following their huge underperformance and last-16 exit at the tournament.

The Dutch manager has an outstanding track record and is the first head coach to reach the Women’s World Cup final with two different teams, after guiding her native Netherlands to the final in 2019. Wiegman also ended England’s 56-year wait for a major trophy when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, with the Dutch also winning the European championships on home soil in 2017.

The FA said on Thursday that they would “100 per cent” reject any approach for Wiegman before the end of her contract, which is through to the end of the Euros in 2025, and the 53-year-old confirmed she would not consider any offers after the World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman clarifies England future after USA speculation

Fifa president says ‘women have the power’ to achieve equality in football

06:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said it is women who “have the power to change” football and achieve equality in the game.

It has already been a record-breaking Women’s World Cup, with the tournament in Australia and New Zealand setting its highest-ever attendance figures of over two million people as well as drawing booming TV audiences around the globe. The Fifa president also said the World Cup has generated over $570m (£447m) in revenues and has “broke even” financially ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Spain.

There remains a huge discrepancy in prize money between the men’s and women’s World Cups, however. Despite a 10-fold increase from the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, the record prize money of $152m (£126m) announced by Fifa before the tournament remains some way short of the reported $440m (£365m) prize money on offer to teams at last year’s men’s finals in Qatar.

While Infantino said Fifa remains on track to achieve equal pay between the men’s and women’s World Cup at the 2026 and 2027 tournaments, the Fifa president urged media and sponsors to step to help bridge the gap and said women “have the power to convince men” that equity in football can be reached.

Gianni Infantino says ‘women have the power’ to achieve equality in football

Sarina Wiegman: ‘Stop talking about the result — we know what we want’

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When it gets to this stage before a big game, even someone as experienced as Sarina Wiegman finds she can’t take her mind off it. Or, rather, she doesn’t want to take her mind off it, which is precisely why she’s so experienced.

“No, and I don’t want to relax,” she smiles.

“It’s Spain,” Wiegman says of her thoughts before taking on Sunday’s opponents. “Everything now is Spain. When you’re so close, well, I have that feeling a little bit anyway, but when you go to the next game, you’re only thinking ‘OK, what’s next? What can we get in front of us? What challenges can we expect? How are we going to prepare the team?

“I just want to get ready.”

Wiegman has ensured England have never been more ready. The national team are on the brink of bringing a decade-long project to glorious completion and winning a first ever Women’s World Cup because of her crucial influence. The 53-year-old from The Hague can now be classed as the best manager in the game. While the key elements of that story are tactics, patience, strategy and the will – as well as investment from the FA – to hire a manager this good, there is also something acutely personal.

Read Miguel Delaney’s in-depth piece on the Lionesses’s iconic manager

Sarina Wiegman: ‘Stop talking about the result — we know what we want’