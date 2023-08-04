Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest news and updates as England prepare for last-16 clash with Nigeria

(PA)

The Women’s World Cup takes a break today after a dramatic end to the group stages saw Germanyeliminated from the tournament. The No. 2 ranked side in the world failed to make it out of the group after a 1-1 draw against South Korea left them on four points in Group H, two behind Colombia and Morocco - the Atlas Lionesses’ defeated Colombia 1-0 on the final matchday.

Germany’s exit is good news for England as they would have been on the Lionesses side of the draw and could have been potential semi-final opponents. There’s a long way to go until that stage however and Sarina Wiegman will be focused only on defeating Nigeria in the last-16.

Elsewhere, co-hosts Australia made it into the knockout stages with an impressive 4-0 demolition of Canada in their final match of Group B. The Matildas needed to win to ensure their spot in the last-16 and, despite captain Sam Kerr still being injured, they swept the Canadians aside and dumped them out of the tournament. Another giant killing saw Jamaica hold Brazil at bay for a 0-0 draw and ensured they edged into the last-16 where they now face Colombia.

09:43 , Mike Jones

Morocco are the only one of the eight teams making their Women’s World Cup debut to progress to the Round of 16, joining South Africa and Nigeria in the knockout rounds in an encouraging tournament for women’s football in Africa.

Morocco were narrowly beaten by South Africa on home soil in the final of the women’s AFCON final last year, and will again host the next edition of the continental competition, which will take place at some point in 2024.

The Atlas Lionesses have come a long way in a short space of time - after years of neglect, the team bascially had to be totally rebuilt to prepare to host that expanded AFCON last year. Former Lyon boss Reynald Pedros has done an outstanding job.

🇳🇬 Nigeria men 1998 🤝 Nigeria women 1999 🇳🇬

🇲🇦 Morocco men 2022 🤝 Morocco women 2023 🇲🇦



The only nations to reach the knockouts at consecutive Men and Women World Cups 🌟👏#FIFAWorldCup | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dSCSfVPjlv — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 3, 2023

Moment Morocco realise they’ve made it through to World Cup knockouts in debut tournament

09:38 , Mike Jones

Watch the moment Women’s World Cup debutants Morocco realised they’d made it through to the knockout stages of the competition.

The nation had just beaten Colombia 1-0 in their final Group H game and were awaiting the result of the other fixture - South Korea vs Germany - to decide their fate.

09:33 , Mike Jones

Two-time champions Germany have crashed out of the Women’s World Cup after drawing 1-1 with South Korea in their final Group H match in Brisbane.

Cho So-hyun had put South Korea in front in the sixth minute before Germany captain Alexandra Popp equalised with a 42nd-minute header.

But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s world number two side were unable to add to that, with Popp going closest with a header against the crossbar on the hour mark.

09:29 , Mike Jones

Good morning.

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup 2023. There are no matches taking place today (boo!) but we’ll bring you all the latest news and updates from Australia as the preparations for the last-16 begin.

The final day of group stage action was a cracker. In Group H, Morocco defeated Colombia 1-0 to move ahead of Germany meaning the European giants had to defeat South Korea to get through. The Koreans took an early lead but Alexandra Popp equalised just bfore half-time. A nervous second half played out with Germany pressing the attack but they couldn’t secure a second goal and were eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier in the week, the Lionesses stepped up to the plate and hammered China 6-1 thanks in part to a new formation from Sarina Wiegman which seemed to get the best out of her formidible forward line. Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly all got on the scoresheet to build their confidence but it was Lauren James who excelled for the Lionesses once more with two goals and two assists.

We’ll have all the latest news and updates throughout the day so stick around to stay in touch with all that’s happening from the World Cup.