Women’s World Cup LIVE: England news as Lionesses prepare for Australia semi-final

England are preparing to face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever ahead of Wednesday’s crunch clash in Sydney.

The Lionesses reached the semi-finals as they came from behind to beat Colombia on Saturday and will return to Stadium Australia to face the hosts, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to reach their first ever World Cup final. Australia defeated France on penalties in what was the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympics, with the excitement set to build even further ahead of facing rivals England.

The World Cup semi-finals kick off tomorrow with Spain meeting Sweden in Auckland for a place in Sunday’s showpiece final. All four teams left in the World Cup are looking to win the tournament for the first time, with European champions England remaining slight favourites. Sweden were impressive in knocking out Japan in the quarter-finals, while Spain have a hugely talented squad and Australia have the momentum and backing of their home support.

Follow all the latest World Cup news and updates ahead of the semi-finals in today’s live blog.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Latest news and updates

England prepare for Women’s World Cup semi-final against hosts Australia

Lionesses play again on Wednesday after beating Colombia in quarter-finals

Australia PM calls for national holiday if Matildas win the Women’s World Cup

Spain face Sweden in first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday in Auckland

England not focused on spoiling Australia’s World Cup party, says Keira Walsh

Women’s World Cup: The race for the golden boot

18:01

Hinata Miyazawa is at the top of the standings with five goals, but Japan are out of the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, is also out and will be unable to add any more to her four goals after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.

Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward has been handed a two-match ban by Fifa after her red card against Nigeria and will be out of the quarter-finals and semi-finals, if her teammates get there.

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Women’s World Cup

17:31

Sweden centre back Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women’s World Cup but it comes as no surprise to her team mates.

Ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan’s elimination by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

All of Ilestedt’s goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden’s 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strengths and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area. In the end, I don’t think anyone cares who’s the leading goal-scorer.

“The only thing we’re thinking about is winning games.”

Reuters

17:01

Can Lionesses cope with the Austalia crowd?

Stadium Australia boasts more than 75,000 seats, most of which will be occupied by the home support on Wednesday.

That does not faze England captain Millie Bright, who said: “For me, no matter who the fans are, you’re actually quite proud of it as well, we want that in a World Cup, we want it to be people turning on the TV and saying ‘god, look at the crowd, it’s incredible’.

“As a player you feel that and you use it to your advantage as well, it’s not a disadvantage that there might be a lot of Australia fans there. “

Women’s World Cup

16:31

Keira Walsh on captain Leah Williamson making the trip out to Australia to support England at the World Cup: “It’s a massive boost for the team,. To see her supporting us on the opposite side of the world, it’s not an easy flight.

“I think it kind of shows what she feels about this team. The first time I saw her she was actually standing outside my hotel room waving.

“She didn’t want to distract us on game day, so she kind of just stood outside and waved from there.

“To get the win and celebrate with her afterwards, I mean I imagine it’s not easy for her to watch those games because she would want to be playing in them, so I think for us we really appreciate her support.

“I think it shows what a good character and what type of person she is that she’s able to do that for us.”

2-1 and into the semis. I’ve seen this film before…🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/G5GTHVfSg7 — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) August 12, 2023

Women’s World Cup

16:01

Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star sat out England’s 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarter-finals, and will now serve her second and final game in the semi-finals against Australia.

That means that James is in line to play for England again at the Women’s World Cup, either in the final should they defeat the Matildas on Sunday, 20 August, or in the third-placed play-off on Saturday, 19 August.

Women’s World Cup

15:31

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said his team would not be in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals if the country’s soccer federation had not backed him during last year’s player revolt.

Spain will battle Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday for a place in the final, nearly a year after 15 players threatened to quit if the long-serving Vilda was not fired.

The Spanish federation’s boss threw his support behind Vilda, who froze out the mutineers from his squad before welcoming some of them back for the World Cup.

Vilda has since guided the team to their first World Cup semi-final, four years after they made the last 16 in France.

“You’re asking about the past but first of all, I would like to acknowledge the backing and the support of our president Luis Rubiales from the very first day,” he told reporters in Auckland on Monday.

“Without that we would not be here. I’m quite sure all of this would not have happened.

“We have a president who reacted with courage and put his trust in me and my technical team, and we are very happy about the whole process.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup

15:01

Can Lionesses break semi-final curse?

The Lionesses’ first appearance in the final four, eight years ago in Canada, ended in heartbreak.

England were up against defending champions Japan, who took the lead through captain Aya Miyama’s 32nd-minute opener but saw it cancelled out by Fara Williams after just seven minutes.

The 1-1 draw looked destined for extra time until Laura Bassett directed a clearance into her own net in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and broke down in tears while Japan celebrated their last-gasp luck.

England ultimately beat Germany 1-0 through Williams’ extra-time penalty in the third-place playoff - still their best-ever finish in a global showpiece.

Four years later, the Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 in the last eight in France to set up a semi-final with the United States, who beat England 2-1 en route to defending their 2015 title.

The Lionesses finished fourth overall after losing 2-1 to Sweden in the play-off.

Lucy Bronze after defeat to the USA in 2019 (Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup

14:01

Georgia Stanway stood on her own, isolated in a pocket of space. With her hands in the air, she saw the move before it unfolded. England had been searching for the gaps against Colombia, but going behind only sharpened their focus. After the explosion of Colombia’s goal, England could have lost their heads, but Stanway found hers and then the space. One thumping finish from Alessia Russo later and England were heading towards the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Arguably, no one deserves this semi-final more than the Bayern Munich midfielder. Stanway had to be disciplined when Keira Walsh was injured, constrained when Lauren James was given the keys to England’s creative output. With James suspended, Stanway was released. With the bite in midfield to combat Colombia’s physicality, then the cool to pick holes in their defensive shape. Having to play through four games on a yellow card has meanwhile forced Stanway to do it all on a knife-edge, controlling the aggression when one wrong moment would have taken her semi-final away.

Georgia Stanway brings fire and ice to show why this England are different

England not focused on spoiling Australia’s World Cup party, says Keira Walsh

13:30

England midfielder Keira Walsh insists the Lionesses are not thinking about the Australian hearts they would break if they eliminate the World Cup co-hosts in Wednesday’s Sydney semi-final.

Australia reached the final four for the first time after beating France in a thrilling penalty shootout, while this will be England’s third crack at advancing to the final of the global showpiece – a feat they have yet to accomplish.

The fervour with which Australians have embraced their side has grown at a frenetic pace, culminating with thousands gathering in fan parks across the country to watch the quarter-final and millions more breaking viewing records on TV.

Walsh said: “Whatever game I play, I want to win. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against. For us, I wouldn’t say we are thinking about spoiling the party.

“I think it is just another game and a massive game at that. We are just fully focused on trying to reach a World Cup final, regardless of who we are playing. I think obviously with the support from Australia it is going to be a little bit different for them in that sense.

“I think we have seen that the (England) girls are ready to fight.

“Obviously, when the whistle ends it is a different story, but I think in the game the girls are very aware of what the game is going to be like, what the stadium is going to be like. I think, for us, we are more than ready for it.”

England not focused on spoiling Australia’s World Cup party, says Keira Walsh

Women’s World Cup

13:01

Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo has been cheering on her Barcelona team mates playing for Spain at the Women’s World Cup but will now hope to send them packing from the tournament after Tuesday’s semi-final.

Nine of the winger’s club team mates were in ‘La Roja’ squad that edged the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-final in Auckland on Friday, including both goalscorers, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo.

Rolfo said she has a “special bond” with the Barcelona cohort, having shared back-to-back championships in Spain’s domestic women’s league and won the Women’s Champions League with them.

“I have been cheering for them in every game. We have been sending each other messages throughout the tournament, congratulations when they win or we win,” Rolfo said.

“I want them to go far in this tournament. Or I did. I think they’ve now gone far enough.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Spain vs Sweden: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV

12:46

Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.

Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces.

Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.

Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final.

The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know.

Spain vs Sweden: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV

Women’s World Cup

12:01

Sarina Wiegman pleased with England spirit in comeback:

“I think the team again showed some resilience and a lot of togetherness. And yeah, I’m just really proud again of the team. As a team, I think we did a great job. But at moments they had some crosses that were very dangerous and I think how we got them (the defenders) to solve that (worked) really well.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

11:01

Lucy Bronze revealed England would have failed to live up to their own expectations had they not reached the World Cup semi-finals.

“If we hadn’t have gotten to the semi-final, I would have said that we would have underperformed,” the defender said.

“A lot of people said that England were the team that were going to flop a little bit. Our performances haven’t been our best, granted, but the results have been there and we’ve got to the semi-final, which is what this England team is known for doing.

“This very much reminds me of 2015, having to fight in every single game.

“I think the difference with this team is we have won trophies, we have won tournaments, so we do know what to do.

“We knew coming into the tournament that it wasn’t going to be easy. There was a lot of outside noise about whether England was going to be able to cope well with everything thrown at us...and the semi-final is what is expected of us as the England team.”

(PA Wire)

PA

Women’s World Cup

10:31

Matildas Tameka Yallop and Lydia Williams on Monday resisted every attempt to get them to imbue this week’s Women’s World Cup semi-final with extra meaning because they are facing Australia’s fiercest sporting rival, England.

Still coming down from the high of Saturday’s dramatic victory over France, the two experienced internationals were quick to scotch the idea that facing England on Wednesday for a place in the final held special significance.

“I think it’s just another game,” said goalkeeper Williams.

“At the end of the day we know how to shift focus to representing and performing. It’s a significant game, obviously we are in the semi-finals, but it’s just another opponent for us.”

While Williams watched on as fellow keeper MacKenzie Arnold starred in Saturday’s shootout thriller that triggered ‘Matildas Mania’ across Australia, midfielder Yallop came into the match as a substitute and buried the seventh penalty.

“The feeling in the group is really high at the moment and we definitely enjoyed every second of that match, in front of that crowd, and of course in front of everyone watching in Australia and beyond the borders as well,” she said.

Reuters

England would have underperformed had they not made Women’s World Cup last four – Lucy Bronze

18:56 , Karl Matchett

Defender Lucy Bronze revealed England would have failed to live up to their own expectations had they not reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Alessia Russo guaranteed the Lionesses would finish no lower than fourth in the 2023 tournament when her second-half goal completed a 2-1 comeback against Colombia in Saturday’s quarter-final to set up Wednesday’s meeting with co-hosts Australia.

Third place would see England equal their best-ever finish from eight years ago in Canada, but Bronze insisted reaching this stage for the third time in the European champions’ history was the bare minimum.

England would have underperformed had they not made last four – Lucy Bronze

Women’s World Cup

10:01

The Lionesses will be ready to face Australia in front of the home fans after playing against Colombia’s passionate support in the quarter-finals, according to Beth England.

“I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing,” the striker said. “I thought the crowd tonight was incredible. Every time we touched the ball they were booing but I think you just relish it because these are the atmosphere you want from stadiums. 75,000 and the Australian fans are going to bring a nice big bit of noise through. It’s going to be interesting and entertaining for everyone.

“We’ve been in this situation where we’ve had a lot of noise. The Euros last year at Old Trafford, Wembley. It’s nothing these girls aren’t used to now. We are getting in more and more in the women’s game. Selling out, getting big crowds and not being able to think. So it’s just going to be an exciting game and a special one.”

Women’s World Cup

09:01

Coach Tony Gustavsson expects Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semi-finals to resonate far beyond the sport’s regular audience as the Matildas’ exploits dominated the nation’s media the morning after their penalty shoot-out win over France.

“I genuinely really believe that this team can create history in so many ways, not just winning football games,” Gustavsson said.

“The way that they can inspire the next generation, how they can unite a nation or they can leave a legacy that is much bigger than 90 minutes of football. I think that is also why I believe in them so much.

“The why is so much bigger than just football and when that drives you...that is a powerful tool that can be very difficult to stop.

“I’ve sensed that from day one working with this team, the inner drive and the why is what gets them to where they are today.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup

08:01

One of the oldest sporting rivalries will be played on a new stage, after England overcame yet another new problem. A first comeback of this Women’s World Cup will ensure Sarina Wiegman’s side return to Stadium Australia to play the hosts in Wednesday’s semi-final, in what is set to be the grandest occasion of this thrilling tournament so far.

England once more avoided becoming a surprise exit, as they began to show the sort of quality everyone has long expected in this tenacious 2-1 victory over Colombia.

The invigorating South American side deserve huge credit for bringing that out of the European champions, as they became the first side to take the lead against them at this World Cup. And there was so briefly the possibility they could put them out.

Something was different with this England, though, that could well be crucial against Australia. Alessia Russo almost summed it up by offering that huge moment: a fine finish to win it.

Miguel Delaney’s match report from Sydney:

England set up old rivalry on a new stage thanks to Alessia Russo magic

Women’s World Cup

07:01

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday backed calls for a public holiday if its team win the Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas are through to the semi-finals of the tournament, which Australia is co-hosting with New Zealand, after a gripping penalty shootout win against France on Saturday, with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saving three spot-kicks after missing her own.

They play European champions England in Sydney on Wednesday in a match likely to smash Australian TV viewing figures for a soccer game.

“I’ve said that the state and territory leaders should consider it and I know that it’s received a pretty warm reception in most quarters,” Albanese said in a radio interview with state broadcaster ABC when asked if calls for a public holiday were justified.

“This is something much more than just a sporting event. This is an inspiration to young girls in particular, but also young boys.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Who and when do England play next? Lionesses route to the World Cup final

06:01

England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.

The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, but improved to beat Columbia and will take on hosts Australia in the semi-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will continue to be without Lauren James who was suspended for two matchesafter the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

The Lionesses will face Australia in Sydney after the co-hosts defeated France on penalties.

There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

Who and when do England play next? Route to the World Cup final

Women’s World Cup

05:45

England held a training session yesterday ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final with Australia, with the 11 players who started against Colombia having the day off to recover.

Lauren James was involved in training, with England’s win in the quarter-finals now meaning that she will play again in the tournament, either in the final or in Saturday’s third-place playoff.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup

05:17

England are into the World Cup semi-finals and Lucy Bronze has been here before. She was there in Canada in 2015 to be dealt the heartbreak as Laura Bassett turned the ball into her own net and gave Japan a ticket to the final; she was there for that night in Lyon four years ago where Steph Houghton’s late penalty miss provided the customary anguish and the USA marched towards yet another title.

If you’re English, there’s a certain aura that surrounds semi-finals. Its near-certainty refuses to discriminate between men’s and women’s football and has long plagued records at the game’s biggest tournament: England make it to last four and that’s as far as they will ever go.

Such an idea looks like it could be about to unravel – and there would be few better circumstances in which it could happen.

By Adam Millington

England reach familiar World Cup hurdle — but this time there’s a difference

Women’s World Cup

05:16

Sarina Wiegman admits she was unaware of just how big the rivalry is between England and Australia after Alessia Russo’s winner against Colombia sealed a 2-1 win and set up a World Cup semi-final with the co-hosts.

Asked if she was aware of the perennial rivalry between the two countries, England’s Dutch boss replied: “I just think it is going to be really big, but I’ve had a couple of questions about that now so it’s probably going to be bigger than I imagined now.

“So I’ll talk to my players and staff and see what that rivalry is then. I think the Australians and English can get along really well, and we’ve had such a warm welcome here, we’ve really enjoyed our time here in Australia, and I actually really like the people here.

“But that doesn’t mean there’s no rivalry, so we’ll see that Wednesday.”

Women’s World Cup

05:16

It took Sarina Wiegman a moment to fully realise the enormity of what England now face in Australia. If a World Cup semi-final wasn’t big enough, the Lionesses will now play the hosts in Sydney for a place in the final. Amid the excitement of a fresh new chapter in this historic sporting rivalry, Wiegman admitted that coming up against Australia at this stage of the tournament is “going to be bigger than I imagined”.

But the Dutch coach was also focused on what had just come before, rather than what awaits England next. A semi-final against Australia is the dream fixture that will take this enthralling World Cup to another level, but England could not afford to take anything for granted given the way their quarter-final against Colombia unfolded. The manner of England’s victory, though, will only add to their growing confidence when they play the hosts on Wednesday.

England embrace a new identity to reveal World Cup strength

Women’s World Cup

05:15

