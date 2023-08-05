Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings. Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, joined her on four goals but the Germany captain will be unable to add any more after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.

Lauren James among those on three goals after her stunning double in England’s 6-1 win over China. If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.

The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.

Women’s World Cup golden boot standings

Four goals

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Three goals

Lauren James (England) - three assists

Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist

Kadidiatou Diani (France) - one assist

Sophie Román Haug (Norway)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Two goals

Mina Tanaka (Japan) - three assists

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) - two assists

Riko Ueki (Japan) - one assist

Sophia Smith (United States) - one assist

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist

Hildah Magaia (South Africa) - one assist

Steph Catley (Australia)

Hayley Raso (Australia)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

Alba Redondo (Spain)

Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

Wang Shuang (China)

Arianna Caruso (Italy)

Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden)