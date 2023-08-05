Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings. Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, joined her on four goals but the Germany captain will be unable to add any more after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.
Lauren James among those on three goals after her stunning double in England’s 6-1 win over China. If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.
The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.
Women’s World Cup golden boot standings
Four goals
Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist
Alexandra Popp (Germany)
Three goals
Lauren James (England) - three assists
Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist
Kadidiatou Diani (France) - one assist
Two goals
Mina Tanaka (Japan) - three assists
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) - two assists
Riko Ueki (Japan) - one assist
Sophia Smith (United States) - one assist
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist
Hildah Magaia (South Africa) - one assist
Steph Catley (Australia)
Hayley Raso (Australia)
Linda Caicedo (Colombia)
Alba Redondo (Spain)
Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden)
Lindsey Horan (United States)
Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)
Wang Shuang (China)
Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden)