Women’s World Cup final LIVE: England vs Spain build-up and Lionesses team news

England are counting down the hours until they play in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players prepare to face Spain for the title in Sydney this morning (kick-off 11am BST).

It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt as the Lionesses look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home.

Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured but said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home when they face Spain, while captain Millie Bright said England will need to play the “game of our lives” in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Sweden picked up their fourth Women’s World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest England news ahead of Sunday’s final

England face Spain in final as Lionesses look to win first World Cup, with kick-off at 11am BST

PREVIEW: England stand on the brink of history — and a moment to change the game forever

MIGUEL DELANEY: Sarina Wiegman: ‘Stop talking about the result — we know what we want’

KELLY SMITH: Wiegman has already made the biggest decision of England’s World Cup

Team news: Lauren James could return for England after serving two-match suspension

Rishi Sunak wishes Lionesses ‘good luck’ - but will watch World Cup final from home

08:02 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home and urged her players to play their “best game ever” when they face Spain in the World Cup final in Sydney tomorrow.

The nation is set to come to a stop on Sunday morning as the Lionesses feature in England’s first World Cup final since 1966 and Wiegman said reaction to their historic success at the tournament has been a “dream”.

Wiegman led England to their groundbreaking victory at the European Championships last summer and said her players are determined to create another moment that will inspire lasting change for women’s football while uniting the nation.

“It’s really exciting to play the game tomorrow and we are eager to win it,” Wiegman said in her pre-match press conference at Stadium Australia. “It shows how football unites. It brings people together.

“It’s incredible what happened. We felt the support, we felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK. That’s something you dream of and we hope we play our best game ever tomorrow.”

Harry Kane tells Lionesses to ‘bring it home’ and ‘we are all behind you’

07:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were among those to send a message of support to the Lionesses ahead of the World Cup final against Spain.

Kane said: “Best of the luck for the final. I’ll be watching. Amazing journey so far, you should be really proud of yourselves. We’re all behind you and we know you can do it. Bring that trophy home.”

Meanwhile, England men’s boss Gareth Southgate admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what his has not.

Southgate said: “Hi to you all out there in Australia. You’re doing a brilliant job, so that’s the first thing, and of course there is no advice because you’ve done more than us already, and you know what is needed to win. So all that remains is to wish you the very best for the final, and we hope you can bring that trophy back. Good luck everybody.”

King urges Lionesses to ‘roar to victory’ in Women’s World Cup final

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The King has urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in the Women’s World Cup final.

Charles’ rallying cry came on the eve of England’s historic showdown with Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

“Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory,” Charles said in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

Both Prince William and prime minister Rishi Sunak will also not be attending the game.

The King and Queen wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the final (PA Wire)

World Cup final referee: Who will take charge of England vs Spain?

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

American referee Tori Penso will take charge of England’s match against Spain in the World Cup final.

Penso also officiated England’s victory over co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals and will therefore take charge of the Lionesses for the second match in a row.

The ground-breaking MLS referee booked both Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly during the semi-final, which the Lionesses won 3-1 in Sydney, but there could have been many more after the 90 minutes saw a number of heavy challenges.

England vs Spain predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Women’s World Cup final

07:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarina Wiegman has a big decision to make as England face Spain in the Women’s World Cup final and the Lionesses look to win the game’s biggest prize for the first time.

After successfully ending their run of semi-final defeats to beat hosts Australia in Sydney, Wiegman must decide whether she will bring star forward Lauren James back into her starting line-up for the final.

James was sent off for stamping on an opponent in England’s last-16 win over Nigeria but has now served her two-match suspension is available to play in the final.

England’s Ella Toone impressed with her performance against Australia and was also on the scoresheet as she scored the opening goal, so the Manchester United midfielder will be difficult to drop.

But James was one of the players of the World Cup during the group stages, scoring three goals, and could be the difference for England as they look to win the World Cup for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup final

England vs Spain team news and predicted line-ups

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin snubs Women’s World Cup final

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will not be attending the Women’s World Cup final, despite the European confederation having two teams at the Sydney final in Spain and England.

Uefa will instead be represented by Nadine Kessler, technical director of the women’s game for the body.

Ceferin’s absence is the latest in a series of snubs from figures who purportedly support or represent the women’s game, including president of the FA Prince William, and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The length of the journey to Australia was put down as a primary reason for Ceferin’s snub.

Exclusive by Miguel Delaney

How England changed the World Cup and found their greatest strength

06:39 , Jamie Braidwood

England were “struggling”. Two games into the World Cup and the final seemed a long way away. Despite the opening wins against Haiti and Denmark, England needed to change. While players and managers at major tournaments often repeat the line that results are all that matter, Sarina Wiegman was more concerned with how her side were underperforming. The Lionesses were faced with a lack of creativity and a vulnerability to the counterattack.

But Wiegman and her coaching team had a backup plan. A change in formation was an idea she and her staff discussed in April when they were designing a way for England to be more unpredictable at the World Cup. A 3-5-2 system was identified as a way to get more from certain players in the squad and play to their strengths, while also giving their opponents something new to think about. Still, when Wiegman was faced with the decision to rip up England’s approach and start again, she required courage and conviction to commit to it.

This is how Sarina Wiegman changed England’s World Cup

Sunak to Lionesses: ‘You have made us proud — I will be cheering from home’

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The Prime Minister has told England’s Lionesses that the “whole nation is rooting for you” as they prepare to take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

In a letter, Rishi Sunak wished England boss Sarina Wiegman and her players good luck for the final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, telling them: “You’ve made us all proud.”

Mr Sunak has opted not to attend the southern hemisphere final in person, sending Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to Australia to represent the UK Government.

Addressing the letter to “Sarina and all our Lionesses”, the Prime Minister said: “On behalf of the entire country, I want to wish you the best of luck against Spain in the World Cup final!

“Once again, this summer, you’ve made us all proud. From beating the Aussies in their own backyard to winning that penalty shoot-out, you have inspired us with your skill, teamwork and courage.

“This weekend, like millions of others, I will be watching and cheering you on.

“But whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy: that every girl in this country will have equal access to all school sport, including football.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written to the Lionesses to wish them good luck in the World Cup final (PA Wire)

England stand on the brink of history — and a moment to change the game forever

06:03 , Jamie Braidwood

In the final days before a World Cup final, when every touch on the training ground is charged with greater tension, it’s still difficult not to revert to the lightness of youth. That is where the very meaning of all this is first set.

“When I was a kid we used to play ‘World Cup’ in the garden, where we had to score to stay in,” striker Alessia Russo smiles in England’s base. “It was having fun and playing free… as a kid growing up, to think we’re playing in a World Cup final in a couple of days is a special feeling.”

It is a feeling that is universal when it comes to this game, because this game is truly unique. Nothing else comes near. It is why everyone is here. Jenni Hermoso expressed exactly the same emotions in the Spain camp.

“Everything I do on the pitch I learned it on the street, playing in my neighbourhood, playing in the park underneath my grandparents’ house… of course you imagine winning, you visualise going back to Spain with the World Cup. I hope that dream becomes reality.”

The manner these players inspire next generations means these simple joys should not be forgotten, as all of these players seek to do something that will be remembered forever.

England vs Spain - World Cup final preview, by Miguel Delaney

How to watch England vs Spain: TV channel and kick-off time for Women’s World Cup final

06:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning! It’s World Cup final day and the nation is set to come to a halt as the Lionesses play Spain in Sydney for the game’s biggest prize.

England are in their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years on what is a historic occasion . Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.

The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.

Spain, who are also playing the first Women’s World Cup final, have navigated a player mutiny off the pitch and questions surrounding their manager Jorge Vilda, but ‘La Roja’ remain dangerous opponents and are led by their contingent of Barcelona stars.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup final and find latest tips for the game itself here.

England vs Spain: Kick-off time and how to watch World Cup final on TV