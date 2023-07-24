A team-by-team guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, including coaches and best players

USA celebrate winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup - AP/Alessandra Tarantino

The 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, runs from July 20 to August 20. European champions England are looking to put their injury woes behind them and lift the trophy for the first time, but standing in their way are a host of formidable teams, including an all-conquering USA side aiming for the third successive title.

Here is your guide to all 32 teams competing in the tournament, including the latest squad and fixture information (all kick-offs BST).

Group A

New Zealand

World ranking: 26

How did they get to the World Cup? Automatically as co-hosts.

Who is their manager?

Jitka Klimkova, the first female coach to be managing New Zealand women on a full-time basis, made her name in the Australian W-League when she was named Coach of the Year in 2012 after winning the league with Canberra United. Klimkova previously coached the United States at youth level before being named head coach of New Zealand in September 2021. She won two caps for the Czech Republic during her playing days.

Who is their key player?

Captain Ali Riley is a big personality for the Football Ferns. The former Chelsea defender has 152 caps for New Zealand, a record beaten only by legend Ria Percival. She also captains at club level for NWSL side Angel City, with whom she recently signed a new contract until the end of 2025.

Ali Riley (left) will be familiar to WSL fans from her time at Chelsea - AP/John Cowpland

What is their record at the World Cup?

New Zealand have never made it past the group stages in their five appearances at the Women’s World Cup. After failing to qualify from 1995 to 2003, they are now into their fifth World Cup on the bounce.

Fixtures

Norway (Jul 20, 8am, Auckland)

Philippines (Jul 25, 6.30am, Wellington)

Switzerland (Jul 30, 8am, Dunedin)

New Zealand final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler.

Defenders: Elizabeth Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Rebekah Stott, Ali Riley.

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Grace Jale, Malia Steinmetz, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival, Annalie Longo.

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.

Norway

World ranking: 12

How did they get to the World Cup? As winners of Uefa Group F during the World Cup qualifying stage, finishing ahead of Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, and Armenia.

Who is their manager?

Former Lionesses interim manager Hege Riise took charge of Norway in 2022 after guiding the country’s youth team to the 2022 U19 European Championship final. Riise, who is Norway’s all-time record appearance holder, took over from previous manager Martin Sjögren after his disappointing Euros campaign that had included an 8-0 loss to England. As a player, she was the star of the 1995 World Cup, where she was awarded the Golden Ball, the prize given to the tournament’s best player.

Who is their key player?

Norway’s squad is filled with talent but the pick of the bunch is Chelsea winger Guro Reiten. Reiten was one of the best players in the WSL last season, registering more assists than any other player. Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg will be a huge asset this time around having missed the 2019 World Cup in protest against the Norwegian Football Federation’s treatment of women’s football.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is in the team having missed the 2019 World Cup campaign - AFP/Ben Stansall

What is their record at the World Cup?

Norway are one of the most successful countries in the world when it comes to women’s football. They have appeared at every World Cup since its inception in 1991 and won the tournament in 1995.

Fixtures

New Zealand (Jul 20, 8am, Auckland)

Switzerland (Jul 25, 9am, Hamilton)

Philippines (Jul 30, 8am, Auckland)

Norway final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen, Guro Pettersen.

Defenders: Guro Bergsvand, Thea Bjelde, Tuva Hansen, Mathilde Harviken, Sara Horte, Marit Bratberg Lund, Maren Mjelde, Anja Sonstevold.

Midfielders: Amalie Eikeland, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Frida Maanum, Guro Reiten, Vilde Boe Risa.

Forwards: Julie Blakstad, Caroline Graham Hansen, Emilie Haavi, Ada Hegerberg, Anna Josendal, Sophie Roman Haug, Karina Saevik.

Philippines

World ranking: 46

How did they get to the World Cup? By reaching the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup, they automatically secured their place at the tournament. They beat Thailand, Indonesia, and Chinese Taipei during their cup campaign, before being knocked out by South Korea in the last four.

The Philippines women's team hope to ignite the nation's interest in football as they make their World Cup debut - AFP/Ted Aljibe

Who is their manager?

The Philippines are led by Alen Stajcic, the former head coach of Australia women. He was appointed in October 2021 and has led the side to their first World Cup and their highest ever Fifa world ranking.

Who is their key player?

Quinley Quezada is a key goalscoring threat for the Philippines with 22 goals in 45 appearances. The US-born striker has played in Taiwan, Japan, and Serbia, where she currently turns out for Red Star Belgrade.

What is their record at the World Cup?

The Philippines are making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup. The nation are currently enjoying their most successful period in history having won the AFF Women’s Championship, an annual knockout tournament for countries in Southeast Asia, for the first time in 2022.

Fixtures

Switzerland (Jul 21, 6am, Dunedin)

New Zealand (Jul 25, 6.30am, Wellington)

Norway (Jul 30, 8am, Auckland)

Philippines final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel.

Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Dominque Randle.

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anick Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki.

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano.

Switzerland

World ranking: 20

How did they get to the World Cup? By beating Wales in the Uefa play-offs. They earned their play-off spot by finishing second behind Italy in Uefa qualifying Group G.

Who is their manager?

Inka Grings has been Switzerland Women’s national team manager since January this year, when she replaced Nils Nielsen at the helm after he had spent over four years coaching the side. The 44-year-old is a former Germany international and the leading goalscorer in Frauen Bundesliga history with more than 350 goals.

Who is their key player?

Striker Ramona Bachmann could potentially be playing in her last World Cup for Switzerland and will want to make it count. The 32-year-old has played for Wolfsburg, Chelsea and current club PSG, amongst others, during an illustrious career. She leads the line for her country but scored just one goal at the Euros last summer as they went out at the group stages.

WSL fans will recognise striker Ramona Bachmann from her time playing for Chelsea - Getty Images Europe/Harriet Lander

What is their record at the World Cup?

This is Switzerland’s second appearance at a Women’s World Cup having only previously qualified in 2015. During that campaign they made it to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams during the group stage, before losing to hosts Canada in the round of 16.

Fixtures

Philippines (Jul 21, 6am, Dunedin)

Norway (Jul 25, 9am, Hamilton)

New Zealand (Jul 30, 8am, Dunedin)

Switzerland final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli, Livia Peng, Gaelle Thalmann.

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun, Luana Buehler, Viola Calligaris, Laura Felber, Noelle Maritz, Lara Marti, Nadine Riesen, Julia Stierli.

Midfielders: Amira Arfaoui, Sandrine Mauron, Seraina Piubel, Geraldine Reuteler, Marion Rey, Coumba Sow, Lia Walti.

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Fabienne Humm, Alisha Lehmann, Meriame Terchoun.

Group B

Australia

World ranking: 10

How did they get to the World Cup? Qualified automatically as co-hosts.

Who is their manager?

Tony Gustavsson takes charge of the World Cup’s home nation in what is his biggest solo role to date. The Swedish manager has bags of experience as an assistant manager for the United States, helping Jill Ennis lead the side to World Cup glory in 2015 and 2019, as well as earning an Olympic gold medal for his time under Pia Sundhage in 2012. Gustavsson will now be hoping to prove himself as a manager on the big stage.

Who is their key player?

Widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Sam Kerr is crucial to Australia’s hopes. As well as being the top Australia scorer of all time with 63 goals in 120 appearances, she has won the golden boot in the top league of three different countries: England, Australia and the US. Kerr will be looking to make further history for her country by securing the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Australia's top scorer of all time Sam Kerr (left) won the WSL golden boot for Chelsea in the 2021/22 season - AP/Rick Rycroft

What is their record at the World Cup?

Australia have qualified for every women’s World Cup tournament since missing out on the inaugural competition in 1991 but have never progressed past the quarter-finals.

Fixtures

Republic of Ireland (Jul 20, 11am, Sydney)

Nigeria (Jul 27, 11am, Brisbane)

Canada (Jul 31, 8am, Wellington)

Australia final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams.

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne.

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop.

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.

Canada

World ranking: 7

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Group B at the Concacaf Women’s Championship. They beat Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica on their way to the final of the competition, where they were beaten 1-0 by the USA.

Who is their manager?

Beverly ‘Bev’ Priestman has been in charge of Canada since 2020. The Newcastle-born coach previously took charge of Canada at youth level, managing the U17 and U20 sides. She was England’s assistant manager under Phil Neville before taking on the Canada role.

Who is their key player?

Canada boast a squad full of young talent, not least Jessie Fleming, who has 115 caps despite being just 25. Although the midfielder has sometimes struggled for game time at Chelsea, she is a key figure for her country and has been named Canada Women’s Player of the Year for the past two years. There is also invaluable experience in the side through the legendary Christine Sinclair, the greatest goalscorer in women’s international football with 190. The Canada captain is now 40, but will relish the opportunity to become the first person to score in six different World Cups.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair (left) is looking to become the first person to score in six separate World Cups - AP/LM Otero

What is their record at the World Cup?

Canada have taken part in every Women’s World Cup but have never reached the final, with their best finish coming in 2003 when they finished fourth after losing 2-1 to Sweden in the semi-finals. They are current Olympic champions having beaten the USA in the final of the 2020 tournament.

Fixtures

Nigeria (Jul 21, 3.30am, Melbourne)

Republic of Ireland (Jul 26, 1pm, Perth)

Australia (Jul 31, 11am, Melbourne)

Canada final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Lysianne Proulx, Kailen Sheridan.

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Gabrielle Carle, Allysha Chapman, Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Shelina Zadorsky.

Midfielders: Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Quinn, Sophie Schmidt.

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Cloe Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Olivia Smith, Evelyne Viens.

Nigeria

World ranking: 40

How did they get to the World Cup? By making it to the semi-finals of the 2022 African Cup of Nations. The country have won the continental competition a record 11 times.

Who is their manager?

American Randy Waldrum originally turned down the role of Nigeria Women’s manager in 2017, but he returned in 2020 to coach the side and successfully led them to World Cup qualification. He has been coaching since 1978, when he took charge of the Pittsburgh State University Women’s team, and is best known for his three-year spell as head coach at Houston Dash in the NWSL.

Who is their key player?

Five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner Asisat Oshoala is the standout player for the Super Falcons. The Barcelona striker is regarded as one of the best goalscorers in the world and won the Champions League with the Catalan club in 2023.

Five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner Asisat Oshoala (right) won the Champions League with Barcelona last season - AFP/Jean-Pierre Clatot

What is their record at the World Cup?

Nigeria have qualified for every Women’s World Cup tournament, with their most successful campaign coming in 1999 when they reached the quarter-finals. Despite their domestic dominance, they have progressed past the World Cup group stage just once since then, reaching the round of 16 in 2019.

Fixtures

Canada (Jul 21, 3.30am, Melbourne)

Australia (Jul 27, 11am, Brisbane)

Republic of Ireland (Jul 31, 11am, Brisbane)

Nigeria final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Yewande Balogun, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi.

Defenders: Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Glory Ogbonna, Ashleigh Plumptre, Rofiat Imuran, Michelle Alozie, Blessing Demehin.

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde, Rasheedat Ajibade, Antoinette Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini.

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Ifeoma Onumonu, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Esther Okoronkwo.

Republic of Ireland

World ranking: 22

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning a play-off against Scotland, with Amber Barrett scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory. They qualified for the play-off by finishing as one of the best second-placed teams after coming runners-up to Sweden in Uefa Group A.

Who is their manager?

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has the tough task of guiding Ireland through their maiden World Cup campaign. Pauw has bags of experience in the women’s game, having previously taken charge of Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia, and South Africa at international level as well as spending a year at Houston Dash. However, she is now banned from the NWSL having been named in an investigative report into abuse within the league. Pauw denies the claims and the FAI have reiterated their support for the Dutch coach.

Who is their key player?

Katie McCabe is the team’s leader and talisman as well as being their best player. The Arsenal star can play as either a winger or a full-back and produced some inspirational performances during her side’s World Cup qualifiers. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was also a qualification hero after saving Caroline Weir’s penalty in the play-off final.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was named Arsenal Women's Player of the Season for 2022/23 - PA/Brian Lawless

What is their record at the World Cup?

This will be Ireland’s first appearance at a Women’s World Cup. The country have a poor record in international tournaments having also never qualified for the European Championships. However, their form has been on the up recently and they recorded their biggest win ever during the World Cup qualifiers with an 11-0 victory over Georgia.

Fixtures

Australia (Jul 20, 11am, Sydney)

Canada (Jul 26, 1pm, Perth)

Nigeria (Jul 31, 11am, Brisbane)

Ireland final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh.

Defenders: Niamh Fahey, Aine O’Gorman, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Izzy Atkinson.

Midfielders: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Megan Connolly, Ciara Grant, Chloe Mustaki, Lucy Quinn, Sinead Farrelly, Ruesha Littlejohn.

Forwards: Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, Heather Payne, Marissa Sheva.

Group C

Costa Rica

World ranking: 36

How did they get to the World Cup? By finishing as runners-up in Group B at the Concacaf Women’s Championship behind Canada. They beat Panama and Trinidad and Tobago to secure their spot.

Who is their manager?

Amelia Valverde has been part of the country’s international set-up in some capacity since 2011, as an assistant coach of both the senior and youth teams. She was appointed manager in January 2015.

Who is their key player?

Raquel Rodriguez, scorer of Costa Rica’s first-ever goal at a Women’s World Cup when she equalised against Spain in 2015, will be looking to repeat the trick in the 2023 tournament. The attacking midfielder was part of the Portland Thorns side who won the NWSL in 2019, becoming the first Costa Rican to win an NWSL title in the process.

What is their record at the World Cup?

This will be Costa Rica’s second time competing at the Women’s World Cup and the first since 2015, when they went out at the group stages. They have never won a World Cup fixture, having drawn twice and lost once in their only previous appearance.

Costa Rica will be looking to win their first World Cup match at this year's tournament - AFP/Ezequiel Becerra

Fixtures

Spain (Jul 21, 8.30am, Wellington)

Japan (Jul 26, 6am, Dunedin)

Zambia (Jul 31, 8am, Hamilton)

Costa Rica final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Genesis Perez, Daniela Solera, Priscila Tapia.

Defenders: Mariana Benavides, Maria Paula Coto, Valeria del Campo, Maria Paula Elizondo, Gabriela Guillen, Carol Sanchez, Fabiola Villalobos, Emilie Valenciano.

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado, Mariela Campos, Priscila Chinchilla, Cristin Granados, Melissa Herrera, Alexandra Pinell, Raquel Rodriguez, Sheika Scott, Gloriana Villalobos.

Forwards: Catalina Estrada, Maria Paula Salas, Sofia Varela.

Japan

World ranking: 11

How did they get to the World Cup? As one of the top five teams in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, after winning their group and making it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Who is their manager?

Futoshi Ikeda was appointed Japan Women’s manager in 2021. A former professional footballer, Ikeda has experience of international success having led his Japan youth side to victory in the U20 World Cup in 2018.

Who is their key player?

Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa named her footballing inspirations as Andrés Iniesta and Ronaldinho, and will be hoping to emulate her heroes by inspiring her team to World Cup glory. The 25-year-old midfielder is known for her silky passing and calmness on the ball, and has plied her trade in the WSL since 2021 when she joined West Ham from AC Milan before moving to Manchester the year after.

WSL fans will recognise Japanese talisman Yui Hasegawa (right) from her time playing for Man City and West Ham - AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi

What is their record at the World Cup?

Japan are one of just four countries to have won the Women’s World Cup and the only Asian side to be named world champions. They beat the US on penalties in the 2011 final to secure a historic victory. In 2015, after knocking England out in the semi-finals, they made the final again against the same opponents, but this time the US came out on top.

Fixtures

Zambia (Jul 22, 8am, Hamilton)

Costa Rica (Jul 26, 6am, Dunedin)

Spain (Jul 31, 8am, Wellington)

Japan final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.

Defenders: Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Shiori Miyake, Kiko Seike, Miyabi Moriya, Rion Ishikawa, Hana Takahashi.

Midfielders: Fuka Nagano, Hinata Miyazawa, Hikaru Naomoto, Jun Endo, Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Honoka Hayashi, Aoba Fujino.

Forwards: Riko Ueki, Mina Tanaka, Maika Hamano, Remina Chiba.

Spain

World ranking: 6

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group B. They finished above Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary and the Faroe Islands, winning every game without conceding a goal.

Who is their manager?

Jorge Vilda is one of the longest serving managers at the Women’s World Cup having been Spain’s head coach since 2015. A controversial figure in Spanish football, Vilda has been involved in a rift with some of the country’s key players, leading to 15 members of the squad refusing to be called up by the national team. The Spanish Football Federation has supported Vilda, who will remain as Spain’s head coach during the World Cup despite a depleted roster.

Who is their key player?

As arguably the world’s best female footballer, Alexia Putellas will be vital to Spain’s hopes of World Cup glory – but she is still early into her return from an ACL injury so her impact may depend on how quickly she can find her best form.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (left) will be looking to return to form in time for the World Cup following an ACL injury last year - Getty Images Europe/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

What is their record at the World Cup?

Despite being ranked seventh in the world, Spain are a fairly recent phenomenon in women’s football, having only qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2015, where they failed to make it past the group stage. They made it to the round of 16 during the last tournament in 2019.

Fixtures

Costa Rica (Jul 21, 8.30am, Wellington)

Zambia (Jul 26, 8.30am, Wellington)

Japan (Jul 31, 8am, Wellington)

Spain final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salon.

Defenders: Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes.

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza.

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Jennifer Hermoso, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo.

Zambia

World ranking: 77

How did they get to the World Cup? Thanks to their historic Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2022. Despite being without star striker Barbra Banda, the Copper Queens made it to the semi-finals for the first time after beating Senegal on penalties. Although they lost the semi-final 1-0 to South Africa, their 2023 World Cup place was secured by making the final four.

Who is their manager?

The Copper Queens are led by Bruce Mwape, who has brought about their greatest period of success in history. The Zambian coach took charge of the national team in 2018.

Who is their key player?

Barbra Banda burst onto the scene at the 2020 Olympics, scoring hat-tricks in back-to-back games against the Netherlands and China at just 20 years old. However, high testosterone levels led to the Confederation of African Football banning her from the 2022 African Cup of Nations in what the Human Rights Watch described as a violation of her rights. Fifa has since confirmed that the striker, who won the Chinese Women’s Super League Golden Boot in her debut season for Shanghai Shengli, is eligible to play at the Women’s World Cup.

Barbra Banda was given the green light to play at the World Cup by Fifa despite the Confederation of African Football banning her from the 2022 Afcon due to high testosterone levels - Getty Images Europe/Sebastian Widmann

What is their record at the World Cup?

The lowest ranked team in the competition, this will be Zambia’s first appearance at a World Cup. Their third-place finish in the Africa Cup of Nations was the Copper Queens’ best finish at a major tournament in their history.

Fixtures

Japan (Jul 22, 8am, Hamilton)

Spain (Jul 26, 8.30am, Wellington)

Costa Rica (Jul 31, 8am, Hamilton)

Zambia final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda, Hazel Nali, Eunice Sakala.

Defenders: Esther Banda, Margaret Belemu, Mary Mulenga, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba, Vast Phiri, Judith Soko, Martha Tembo.

Midfielders: Susan Banda, Hellen Chanda, Avell Chitundu, Evarine Susan Katongo, Ireen Lungu, Mary Wilombe.

Forwards: Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, Rachael Kundananji, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, Siomala Mapepa, Hellen Mubanga.

Group D

China

World ranking: 14

How did they get to the World Cup? After winning the 2022 AFC Asian Cup, where they beat South Korea 3-2 in the final.

China qualified for the World Cup after winning the 2022 AFC Asian Cup - Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Who is their manager?

Shui Qingxia became accustomed to winning as a player: the midfielder never lost a game in the Asian Cup as she helped China lift the trophy five times. She is doing the same as coach of the national team. Within three months of her appointment in November 2021 – she was brought in after a disappointing Olympics campaign – she had led the team to another Asian Cup title.

Who is their key player?

Wang Shuang is one of China’s brightest talents and their primary goal threat. The striker, who plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, made her debut for the national team in 2013 and has since earned 121 caps. She was named Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup as she scored five goals to help China win the trophy for the first time since 2006.

What is their record at the World Cup?

They have reached the quarter-finals on five occasions, the semi-finals twice and made an appearance in the final in 1999, losing to the United States thanks to Brandi Chastain’s winning penalty in the shootout. They have failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup only once, in 2011.

Fixtures

Denmark (Jul 22, 1pm, Perth)

Haiti (Jul 28, 12pm, Adelaide)

England (Aug 1, 12pm, Adelaide)

China final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Pan Hongyan.

Defenders: Wu Haiyan, Yao Wei, Wang Linlin, Gao Chen, Chen Qiaozhu, Li Mengwen, Dou Jiaxing.

Midfielders: Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Gu Yasha, Zhang Xin, Yang Lina, Wu Chengshu, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu.

Forwards: Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi, Lou Jiahui.

Denmark

World ranking: 13

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group E during the qualification competition. They won all eight of their games and conceded just two goals.

Who is their manager?

Lars Søndergaard was appointed Denmark manager in 2017. He previously managed men’s sides in the Danish and Austrian lower leagues and at youth level, before replacing Nils Nielsen as head coach of Denmark women following their 2017 Euro campaign, which saw them reach the final.

Who is their key player?

Chelsea’s Pernille Harder has been Denmark’s star player for more than a decade, having been named Danish Footballer of the Year a record seven times since 2012. The two-time European Player of the Year winner has 140 caps for her country and is the nation’s all-time top scorer with 70 goals. She returned to action in April for the first time since having surgery on her hamstring in November last year.

WSL fans will recognise Chelsea forward Pernille Harder - Shutterstock

What is their record at the World Cup?

After reaching the quarter-finals in the first two iterations of the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1995, Denmark have failed to get past the group stage since. They failed to qualify for four out of five tournaments between 2003 and 2019, with this being their first World Cup appearance since 2007.

Fixtures

China (Jul 22, 1pm, Perth)

England (Jul 28, 9.30am, Sydney)

Haiti (Aug 1, 12pm, Perth)

Denmark final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen, Kathrine Larsen, Maja Bay Ostergaard.

Defenders: Luna Gevitz, Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Simone Boye Sorensen, Rikke Sevecke, Sofie Svava, Frederikke Thogersen, Janni Thomsen, Katrine Veje.

Midfielders: Josefine Hasbo, Karen Holmgaard, Sara Thrige, Kathrine Moller Kuhl, Emma Snerle, Nicoline Sorensen, Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen.

Forwards: Signe Bruun, Mille Gejl, Pernille Harder, Rikke Marie Madsen, Amalie Vangsgaard.

England

World ranking: 4

How did they get to the World Cup? With a perfect qualification campaign, winning 10 games out of 10 to finish top of Uefa Group D. In doing so they beat Austria, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia and Latvia.

Who is their manager?

Sarina Wiegman was named Fifa Women’s Coach of the Year after a brilliant 2022 which saw her guide England to their first-ever win at the European Championship. The Dutch coach was unbeaten in her first 30 games as Lionesses boss, a run which ended in April with a 2-0 loss to 2023 World Cup co-hosts Australia. Wiegman also had great success as manager of the Netherlands, with whom she won the Euros in 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final, where her side were beaten by the US.

Manager Sarina Wiegman guided the Lionesses to their first-ever win at the European Championship in 2022 - The FA Collection/Naomi Baker

Who is their key player?

The Lionesses have a host of top-quality players, but none more important than Keira Walsh. The Barcelona player is one of the best central midfielders in the world and was named in the FIFPRO Women’s World XI alongside England team-mates Lucy Bronze, who plays with her at Barcelona, and Beth Mead, who was named Player of the Tournament at the Euros but will miss the World Cup through injury. With significant injury worries in the squad, Walsh will be vital to the Lionesses maintaining control on the pitch.

What is their record at the World Cup?

England are ever-presents but have never won the competition. They have reached the semi-finals of the last two tournaments, being knocked out by Japan in 2015 and the USA in 2019. They are one of the favourites this time around after winning the Euros last summer.

Fixtures

Haiti (Jul 22, 10.30am, Brisbane)

Denmark (Jul 28, 9.30am, Sydney)

China (Aug 1, 12pm, Adelaide)

England final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo.

Haiti

World ranking: 5

How did they get to the World Cup? By beating Chile 2-1 in an intercontinental play-off in New Zealand. They made the play-offs by coming third in their Concacaf Championships Group behind the US and Jamaica, who automatically qualified. They thrashed Senegal 4-0 in their play-off semi-final before their historic win against Chile.

Who is their manager?

Nicolas Delépine was named Haiti manager in January 2022. The French coach has guided the side to their first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Who is their key player?

Melchie Dumornay was named best young player at the Concacaf Women’s Championships in 2022. The teenager announced earlier this year that she would be signing for eight-time European Champions Lyon in Jul 2023 having impressed for fellow Division 1 Féminine club Reims. She has scored eight goals in just 12 caps for her country, including a vital opener in their World Cup qualifying play-off.

Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay (left) won best young player at the Concacaf Women’s Championships in 2022 - AP/Lee Jin-man

What is their record at the World Cup?

This will be Haiti’s first appearance at a World Cup – and their first experience of an international tournament as they have also never qualified for the Olympics.

Fixtures

England (Jul 22, 10.30am, Brisbane)

China (Jul 28, 12pm, Adelaide)

Denmark (Aug 1, 12pm, Perth)

Haiti final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Nahomie Ambroise, Lara Larco, Kerly Theus.

Defenders: Esthericove Joseph, Tabita Joseph, Kethna Louis, Ruthny Mathurin, Betina Petit-Frere, Milan Pierre-Jerome, Chelsea Surpris.

Midfielders: Melchie Dumornay, Danielle Etienne, Noa Ganthier, Sherly Jeudy, Jennifer Limage, Maudeline Moryl, Dayana Pierre-Louis.

Forwards: Roselord Borgella, Roseline Eloissaint, Darlina Joseph, Shwendesky Joseph, Batcheba Louis, Nerilla Mondesir.

Group E

Netherlands

World ranking: 9

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group C in the qualification competition. The Oranjes finished ahead of Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus and Cyprus.

Who is their manager?

Andries Jonker was appointed manager in 2022, replacing the departing Mark Parsons, who suffered a disappointing Euros campaign, finishing runners-up behind Sweden in their group and subsequently being knocked out by France in the quarter-finals. Jonker has previous experience of managing in the men’s game, having taken charge of Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga as well as having brief interim manager spells at European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Who is their key player?

The loss of talisman Vivianne Miedema, one of the world’s best players and the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer, to an ACL injury will be keenly felt. In the striker’s absence, Lieke Martens will be expected to step up as one of the side’s chief attacking threats. The former Fifa Women’s Player of the Year has scored 58 goals for her country and was named Player of the Tournament when the Netherlands won the Euros in 2017.

Former Fifa Women’s Player of the Year Lieke Martens will be one of The Oranjes chief attacking threats - AFP/Gerrit van Keulen

What is their record at the World Cup?

The Netherlands qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2015, where they made it to the knockout stage. After winning the Euros in 2017, the Netherlands continued their meteoric rise by making it all the way to the World Cup final in 2019, where they lost to a Megan Rapinoe-inspired United States.

Fixtures

Portugal (Jul 23, 8.30am, Dunedin)

United States (Jul 27, 2am, Wellington)

Vietnam (Aug 1, 8am, Dunedin)

Netherlands final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Lize Kop, Daphne van Domselaar, Jacintha Weimar.

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij, Caitlin Dijkstra, Dominque Janssen, Aniek Nouwen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Merel van Dongen, Lynn Wilms.

Midfielders: Jill Baijings, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Wieke Kaptein, Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk.

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn, Esmee Brugts, Renate Jansen, Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs.

Portugal

World ranking: 21

How did they get to the World Cup? Via an intercontinental play-off. They finished as runners-up in Uefa Group H behind Germany during the qualifying stages. They then beat Belgium and Iceland to qualify for an intercontinental play-off against Cameroon, where a last-minute penalty secured a 2-1 win and sealed their place at the 2023 tournament.

Who is their manager? Francisco Neto has served as the manager for Portugal Women since 2014. During his nine years in charge of the side, Neto has guided Portugal to both the Women’s Euros and World Cup for the first time in their history.

Who is their key player?

Jessica Silva, 28, has returned to her best form since joining Benfica in 2022, after struggling to make an impact during spells with Lyon and Kansas City. The skillful winger, who models her game on Marta and Cristiano Ronaldo, impressed during the Euros last year, despite Portugal’s disappointing group-stage exit, and is one of the side’s chief attacking threats.

Portuguese forward Jessica Silva (left) has returned to her best form since joining Benfica in 2022 - Shutterstock/Jose Coelho

What is their record at the World Cup?

This will be Portugal’s first appearance at a Women’s World Cup, having failed to qualify for all previous tournaments. In fact, they have qualified for the European Championship on only two occasions, 2017 and 2022, exiting at the group stages both times.

Fixtures

Netherlands (Jul 23, 8.30am, Dunedin)

Vietnam (Jul 27, 8.30am, Hamilton)

United States (Aug 1, 8am, Auckland)

Portugal final Squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Rute Costa, Patricia Morais, Ines Pereira.

Defenders: Lucia Alves, Catarina Amado, Ana Borges, Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchao, Silvia Rebelo, Ana Seica.

Midfielders: Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Norton, Fatima Pinto, Tatiana Pinto, Ana Rute, Dolores Silva.

Forwards: Ana Capeta, Telma Encarnacao, Carolina Mendes, Kika Nazareth, Diana Silva, Jessica Silva.

United States

World ranking: 1

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Group A at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship. They won three games out of three against Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti before going on to win the competition, beating Canada 1-0 in the final.

Who is their manager?

Vlatko Andonovski is the current coach of the US having taken charge in 2019, replacing two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis. He took over the number one-ranked women’s national side having already gained plenty of experience in domestic women’s soccer in the US. Andonovski has won the NWSL Manager of the Year award twice, firstly in 2013 and again in 2019 with Kansas City and Reign FC respectively.

Who is their key player?

At just 22 years old, Sophia Smith is an incredibly exciting talent in the United States’ squad. The top overall pick in the 2020 NWSL college draft, the striker has a fantastic goalscoring record for her club, Portland Thorns, as well as her country. Named both the NWSL’s most valuable player and the US’s Player of the Year in 2022, she is sure to play a large role in her country’s World Cup campaign in what will be her first appearance in the competition.

Striker Sophia Smith (right) will be one of the United States' most exciting talents to watch at the tournament - Getty Images North America/Bob Drebin/ISI Photos

What is their record at the World Cup?

By far the most successful women’s team in World Cup history, the United States are looking to secure their third consecutive world title after victories in 2015 and 2019. They have won the competition a record four times, with their first title coming in 1991 at the inaugural Women’s World Cup. Their other win came in 1999, a famous triumph on home soil.

Fixtures

Vietnam (Jul 22, 2am, Auckland)

Netherlands, (Jul 27, 2am, Wellington)

Portugal (Aug 1, 8am, Auckland)

United States final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher.

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan.

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams.

Vietnam

World ranking: 32

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning a three-team, round-robin play-off against Chinese Taipei and Thailand. They made the play-off by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2022 Asian Cup.

Who is their manager?

Vietnam are currently managed by Mai Duc Chung, who led the side to their first Women’s World Cup. The 72-year-old, who had been part of the national team set-up since 1997, considered leaving the role in 2022, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his family, before agreeing to extend his contract until the end of 2023.

Who is their key player?

Huynh Nhu is Vietnam’s captain and all-time top goalscorer with 64 goals. The 31-year-old was the first Vietnamese player to play in Europe when she signed for Portuguese side Lank FC Vilaverdense in 2022.

What is their record at the World Cup?

Vietnam had never qualified for the Women’s World Cup prior to 2023. They are one of the most successful sides in Southeast Asia having won the AFF Women’s Championship three times, a record beaten only by Thailand with four.

Vietnam are playing in their first ever Women’s World Cup - AP/John Cowpland

Fixtures

United States (Jul 22, 2am, Auckland)

Portugal (Jul 27, 8.30am, Hamilton)

Netherlands (Aug 1, 8am, Dunedin)

Vietnam final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Khong Thi Hang, Dao Thi Kieu Oanh.

Defenders: Chuong Thi Kieu, Tran Thi Thu Thao, Hoang Thi Loan, Tran Thi Thu, Luong Thi Thu Thuong, Le Thi Diem My, Nguyen Thi My Anh, Tran Thi Thuy Nga, Tran Thi Hai Linh.

Midfielders: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Duong Thi Van, Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Thai Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, Ngan Thi Van Sur.

Forwards: Huynh Nhu, Pham Hai Yen, Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang, Vu Thi Hoa.

Group F

Brazil

World ranking: 8

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning the semi-final of the Copa America Femenina against Paraguay. They went on to win the competition for the eighth time, beating Colombia 1-0 in the final thanks to a first-half Debinha penalty.

Who is their manager?

Former manager of both the United States and Sweden women’s teams, Pia Sundhage was appointed manager of Brazil in 2019. Highly experienced, Sundhage was named Fifa Coach of the Year in 2012. She participated in the World Cup herself during her playing days and won the third-place play-off with Sweden in 1991.

Who is their key player?

Arsenal centre-back Rafaelle Souza was handed the Brazil captaincy in the absence of the legendary Marta through injury, and she proved to be an inspired choice. Rafaelle led Brazil to their eighth Copa America title without conceding a goal, keeping six clean sheets on the way to victory. Marta is also back fit and will provide Brazil with vast experience as well as quality.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer Marta will be hoping to lift her country's first World Cup at this her sixth tournament - AP/Eraldo Peres

What is their record at the World Cup?

They have appeared in every Women’s World Cup since its inauguration, making it to the knockout stages in all but the 1991 tournament. They finished as runners-up to Germany in 2007 after being beaten 2-0 in the final and have been knocked out at the round of 16 stage at the last two tournaments.

Fixtures

Panama (Jul 24, 12pm, Adelaide)

France (Jul 29, 11am, Brisbane)

Jamaica (Aug 2, 11am, Sydney)

Brazil final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Barbara, Camila, Leticia Izidoro.

Defenders: Antonia, Bruninha, Kathellen, Lauren, Monica, Rafaelle, Tamires.

Midfielders: Adriana, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Duda Sampaio, Ana Vitoria.

Forwards: Andressa Alves, Debinha, Geyse, Marta, Gabi Nunes, Nycole, Bia Zaneratto.

France

World ranking: 5

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group I in the qualification competition. They finished ahead of Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia and Kazakhstan, winning all 10 games.

Who is their manager?

Corinne Diacre was sacked as France manager in March, after three of the squad’s star players stepped back from the national side in protest at her management, threatening to derail Les Bleues’ World Cup campaign before it had begun. Diacre has been replaced by Hervé Renard, who most recently coached the Saudi Arabia men’s team, and has also managed Morocco, Ivory Coast and Zambia, amongst others, in the men’s game.

Hervé Renard was named France's manager in March after player protests led to the sacking of former head coach Corinne Diacre - AFP/Franck Fife

Who is their key player?

Wendie Renard, France’s leader and rock at the back, returns to captain the side after the sacking of Diacre. Centre-back Renard was one of the three players who left the team earlier this year in protest against the management, but was recalled to the squad for their most recent fixtures. She has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups during a stellar career with Lyon.

What is their record at the World Cup?

France have been at the Women’s World Cup on four previous occasions, with their best finish coming in 2011 when they reached the semi-finals. They have gone out at the quarter-final stage of the last two tournaments, beaten by Germany and the United States.

Fixtures

Jamaica (Jul 23, 11am, Sydney)

Brazil (Jul 29, 11am, Brisbane)

Panama (Aug 2, 11am, Sydney)

France final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Solene Durand, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Constance Picaud.

Defenders: Selma Bacha, Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Sakina Karchaoui, Maelle Lakrar, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Aissatou Tounkara.

Midfielders: Kenza Dali, Laurina Fazer, Grace Geyoro, Lea Le Garrec, Amel Majri, Sandie Toletti.

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi, Vicki Becho, Kadidiatou Diani, Naomie Feller, Eugenie Le Sommer, Clara Mateo.

Jamaica

World ranking: 43

How did they get to the World Cup? As runners-up to the United States in Group A of the Concacaf Women’s Championship. They beat both Mexico and Haiti to secure an automatic place at the World Cup finals, before losing to Canada in the semi-finals.

Who is their manager?

Lorne Donaldson was named Jamaica head coach in June 2022, and proceeded to lead them to their second consecutive World Cup. His predecessor Vin Blaine resigned from his post after the majority of the Jamaica squad signed a letter requesting his removal. Donaldson, who was born in Jamaica, previously coached in the MLS as assistant manager of Colorado Rapids.

Who is their key player?

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw is one of the world’s deadliest strikers and was the second highest scorer in the WSL last season. The forward, who signed for Manchester City from Bordeaux in 2021, is Jamaica’s all-time record scorer with an incredible 55 goals in just 38 appearances.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw was the second highest goal scorer in the WSL last season - Getty Images South America/Jam Media

What is their record at the World Cup?

Jamaica have made one previous appearance at the Women’s World Cup – in 2019, when they were knocked out at the group stage after losing all three games against Italy, Australia, and Brazil.

Fixtures

France (Jul 23, 11am, Sydney)

Panama (Jul 29, 1.30pm, Perth)

Brazil (Aug 2, 11am, Sydney)

Jamaica final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Liya Brooks, Sydney Schneider, Rebecca Spencer.

Defenders: Deneisha Blackwood, Konya Plummer, Vyan Sampson, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby.

Midfielders: Paige Bailey-Gayle, Trudi Carter, Peyton McNamara, Atlanta Primus, Havana Solaun, Drew Spence, Solai Washington.

Forwards: Jody Brown, Tiffany Cameron, Cheyna Matthews, Kayla McKenna, Khadija Shaw, Kameron Simmonds, Kalyssa Van Zanten, Tiernny Wiltshire.

Panama

World ranking: 52

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning their intercontinental play-off against Paraguay. They qualified for the final play-off by coming third in Group B of the Concacaf Women’s Championship and then beating Papua New Guinea in the intercontinental play-off semi-final to set up their match against Paraguay.

Who is their manager?

Mexican manager Ignacio Quintana took charge of Panama in January 2021 and successfully guided them to their first World Cup. The coach described Panama’s victory in the intercontinental play-offs as a ‘watershed moment’ for the country.

Panama head coach Ignacio Quintana will lead the nation to its first Women's World Cup - AFP/Roberto Cisneros

Who is their key player?

Midfielder Marta Cox scored the all-important goal against Trinidad and Tobago at the Concacaf championships to send Panama to the intercontinental play-offs. The 25-year-old, who plays in the Mexican league for Pachuca, also scored a stunning goal against Papua New Guinea in the play-off semi-final.

What is their record at the World Cup?

This is Panama’s first appearance at the Women’s World Cup, having either not qualified or not entered every previous tournament. Their best result on the international stage was a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Concacaf championship.

Fixtures

Brazil (Jul 24, 12am, Adelaide)

Jamaica, (Jul 29, 1.30pm, Perth)

France (Aug 2, 11am, Sydney)

Panama final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Yenith Bailey, Farissa Cordoba, Sasha Fabrega.

Defenders: Carina Baltrip Reyes, Katherine Castillo, Rebeca Espinosa, Hilary Jaen, Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon, Nicole de Obaldia, Rosario Vargas.

Midfielders: Laurie Batista, Emily Cedeno, Marta Cox, Schiandra Gonzalez, Natalia Mills, Carmen Montenegro, Aldrith Quintero, Deysire Salazar.

Forwards: Lineth Cedeno, Erika Hernandez, Karla Riley, Riley Tanner.

Group G

Argentina

World ranking: 28

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning the third place play-off at the 2022 Copa America Femenina. They scored three late goals to beat Paraguay 3-1 in the play-off after losing in the semi-finals to Colombia.

Who is their manager?

Argentina are managed by former footballer Germán Darío Portanova. The Argentinian is a relatively inexperienced coach who took charge of the South American side in 2021 and successfully secured their place in the World Cup.

Who is their key player?

Striker Yamila Rodríguez was the top scorer at the Copa América Femenina with six goals in six games, including two goals against Paraguay in the third-place play-off. Somewhat controversially considering the god-like status of Lionel Messi in her home country, she has a tattoo of her idol Cristiano Ronaldo on her leg.

Top scorer at the Copa América Femenina Yamila Rodríguez will be looking to help Argentina win their first World Cup match - Shutterstock /Luciano Gonzalez

What is their record at the World Cup?

Argentina have made three previous appearances at the World Cup, exiting at the group stages on all three occasions. They have never won a World Cup game in their history, with a record of seven losses and two draws.

Fixtures

Italy (Jul 24, 7am, Auckland)

South Africa (Jul 28, 1am, Dunedin)

Sweden (Aug 2, 8am, Hamilton)

Argentina final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Abigail Chaves, Vanina Correa, Laura Esponda.

Defenders: Sophia Braun, Gabriela Chavez, Aldana Cometti, Julieta Cruz, Miriam Mayorga, Adriana Sachs, Eliana Stabile.

Midfielders: Lorena Benitez, Daiana Falfan, Camila Gomez Ares, Dalila Ippolito, Romina Nunez, Vanesa Santana.

Forwards: Estefania Banini, Florencia Bonsegundo, Paulina Gramaglia, Mariana Larroquette, Erica Lonigro, Yamila Rodriguez, Chiara Singarella.

Italy

World ranking: 16

How did they get to the World Cup? After winning Group G in the Uefa qualification tournament. They finished ahead of Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania and Moldova.

Who is their manager?

Milena Bertolini is Italy’s head coach having been appointed in 2017, replacing Antonio Cabrini after five years in charge of the side. Bertolini is a legend of women’s football in her country and was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2018 having won three Serie A titles during her time as a defender for Reggiana and Modena.

Who is their key player?

Manuela Giugliano started every game as Italy made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup, gaining plaudits for her performances from around the world. The Roma midfielder won the Italian Women’s Player of the Year award in 2019 thanks to her performances with AC Milan and the Italian national team.

What is their record at the World Cup?

The 2023 tournament will be Italy’s first time appearing in successive tournaments, having had a 20-year spell without qualifying for the competition between 1999 and 2019. Le Azzure have reached the quarter-finals twice in their three previous appearances at the World Cup, including last time out in 2019.

Le Azzure will be hoping for a repeat of their form at the 2019 World Cup when they reached the quarter-finals - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Fixtures

Argentina (Jul 24, 7am, Auckland)

Sweden (Jul 29, 8.30am, Wellington)

South Africa (Aug 2, 8am, Wellington)

Italy final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani.

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai.

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini.

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini.

Sweden

World ranking: 3

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group A in the qualification tournament, finishing ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia without losing a game.

Who is their manager?

Sweden are led by Peter Gerhardsson, who replaced Pia Sundhage as manager in 2017. The Swedish coach previously managed the men’s youth side at U17 level, before taking charge of BK Hacken in 2009, spending seven years managing the side in the Swedish top division. Gerhardsson oversaw the 2020 Olympic campaign, which saw Sweden claim a silver medal, as well as their third-place World Cup finish in 2019.

Who is their key player?

Fridolina Rolfo remains a key player for Sweden as part of a strong Swedish front line, which also includes Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius. Rolfo, who plays for Barcelona, has 78 caps and has scored 28 goals. She was Sweden’s joint-top scorer alongside Lina Hurtig in their World Cup qualifying games.

WSL fans will recognise Swedish centre-forward Stina Blackstenius (left) from her club appearances for Arsenal - AFP /Franck Fife

What is their record at the World Cup?

They have never won the World Cup, although they have come close on several occasions. In 2003 they lost in the final to Germany in heartbreaking fashion, conceding a golden goal in extra-time after the match was tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes. They have come third on three occasions, most recently in 2019 after beating England 2-1 in the third-place play-off.

Fixtures

South Africa (Jul 23, 6am, Wellington)

Italy (Jul 29, 8.30am, Wellington)

Argentina (Aug 2, 8am, Hamilton)

Sweden final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zecira Musovic.

Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant.

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger.

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Rebecka Blomqvist, Lina Hurtig, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Fridolina Rolfo.

South Africa

World ranking: 54

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning their quarter-final tie against Tunisia at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. They went on to win the competition for the first time, beating Morocco in the final.

Who is their manager?

Desiree Ellis has been managing South Africa for almost seven years, having been appointed as interim manager in 2016 before being offered the job permanently in 2018. Ellis has been a part of the footballing culture in South Africa for many years, having previously coached Cape Town-based side Spurs Women, as well as making 32 appearances for the country during her playing days.

Who is their key player?

Sassuolo midfielder Refiloe Jane is a mainstay in the South Africa side, having earned 100 caps for her country before she turned 28. Jane was a standout player for Banyana Banyana as they won the African Cup of Nations in 2022, being named in the Team of the Tournament alongside team-mates Andile Dlamini, Bambanani Mbane and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

South African midfielder Refiloe Jane will be hoping to reproduce her form from the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations when she was named in the Team of the Tournament - Fifa/Adam Pretty

What is their record at the World Cup?

South Africa qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2019, losing all three games against Germany, Spain, and China. Their greatest achievement on the international stage came with last year’s victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fixtures

Sweden (Jul 23, 6am, Wellington)

Argentina (Jul 28, 1am, Dunedin)

Italy (Aug 2, 8am, Wellington)

South Africa final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane.

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Sibulele Holweni, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede.

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Refiloe Jane, Mapula Kgoale, Noxolo Cesane, Linda Motlhalo, Robyn Moodaly.

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana.

Group H

Colombia

World ranking: 25

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning the 2022 Copa America Femenina semi-final against Argentina. They were eventually beaten 1-0 by Brazil thanks to a first-half Debinha penalty.

Who is their manager?

Nelson Abadía has been involved in the coaching of Colombia for almost a decade, having been an assistant to Fabián Taborda before succeeding his boss to become manager in 2017.

Who is their key player?

Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo was just 17 years old when she was named Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Copa America, where she scored the winning goal for Colombia in the semi-final against Argentina to send her country to the World Cup. A year on and she is still one of the brightest young talents in the women’s game; she signed for Las Blancas in February, making her debut in March and scoring in her second appearance for the club.

Colombia and Real Madrid striker Linda Caicedo, 18, is one of the brightest young talents in the women's game - Getty Images South America/Andres Rot

What is their record at the World Cup?

Colombia will be making their third appearance at the World Cup. They failed to progress past the group stages at their first attempt in 2011, but made it to the knockout stages in 2015, being beaten by eventual champions the United States. During the 2015 tournament they produced a famous upset with victory over France, which remains their only win in the competition to date.

Fixtures

South Korea (Jul 25, 3am, Sydney)

Germany (Jul 30, 10.30am, Sydney)

Colombia (Aug 3, 11am, Perth)

Colombia final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Natalia Giraldo, Catalina Perez, Sandra Sepulveda.

Defenders: Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Angela Baron, Daniela Caracas, Jorelyn Carabali, Ana Maria Guzman, Monica Ramos, Manuela Vanegas.

Midfielders: Lady Andrade, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Diana Ospina, Marcela Restrepo, Maria Camila Reyes, Leicy Santos.

Forwards: Elexa Bahr, Linda Caicedo, Ivonne Chacon, Mayra Ramirez, Catalina Usme.

Germany

World ranking: 2

How did they get to the World Cup? By winning Uefa Group H in the qualification tournament. They finished ahead of Portugal, Serbia, Turkey, Israel, and Bulgaria.

Who is their manager?

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made 125 appearances for the German national team in her playing days, appearing in three World Cups during that time. Voss-Tecklenburg previously managed the Switzerland women’s team for six years between 2012 and 2018 before being appointed Germany boss in 2019.

Who is their key player?

Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf was named Young Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Euros and came fourth in the Ballon d’Or at just 20 years old. Wolfsburg team-mate Alexandra Popp was the joint top scorer at the Euros alongside Beth Mead and, with in-form Lina Magull joining her in Germany’s front line, DFB-Frauen will be a tough team to stop.

Germany striker Alexandra Popp was joint top scorer with England's Beth Mead at the 2022 Euros - REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

What is their record at the World Cup?

With two World Cup wins, Germany are one of just two teams to have won the competition multiple times, only beaten by the United States’ four titles. They beat Sweden in the 2003 final before becoming the first team to retain the trophy when they beat Brazil 2-0 in the 2007 final, winning the competition without conceding a single goal.

Fixtures

Morocco (Jul 24, 9.30am, Melbourne)

Colombia (Jul 30, 10.30am, Sydney)

South Korea (Aug 3, 11am, Brisbane)

Germany final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms, Stina Johannes.

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Sjoeke Nuesken, Felicitas Rauch.

Midfielders: Klara Buehl, Sara Daebritz, Chantal Hagal, Svenja Huth, Lena Lattwein, Melanie Leupolz, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf.

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi, Jule Brand, Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller.

Morocco

World ranking: 72

How did they get to the World Cup? By making it to the semi-finals of the 2022 African Cup of Nations. They then proceeded to make it all the way to the final, beating Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final before losing 2-1 to South Africa.

Who is their manager?

Former France international Reynald Pedros manages the Moroccan team. He was appointed in 2021 after winning two Champions League trophies with Lyon in 2018 and 2019. The French manager also had a lengthy playing career playing as an attacking midfielder for Nantes, Marseille and Lyon, amongst others, iduring the 1990s. He retired in 2009 aged 38 to take up a career in coaching.

Who is their key player?

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 African Cup of Nations, with three goals and one assist in six games for Morocco. Reading-born Tottenham forward Rosella Ayane, who began her career at Chelsea and played for England at youth level, also has an impressive scoring record for the African side, with nine goals in 19 games since making her debut for the national team in 2021.

2022 African Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament Ghizlane Chebbak will captain Morocco at their first ever World Cup - AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

What is their record at the World Cup?

Morocco had never qualified for a World Cup prior to the 2023 tournament. As the second-lowest ranked team in the competition, they are currently enjoying unprecedented success under Reynald Pedros, having finished runners-up at the African Cup of Nations in 2022 for the first time after failing to even qualify for the nine previous tournaments.

Fixtures

Germany (Jul 24, 9.30am, Melbourne)

South Korea (Jul 30, 5.30am, Adelaide)

Colombia (Aug 3, 11am, Perth)

Morocco final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa, Khadija Errmichi, Assia Zouhair.

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj, Najat Badri, Nouhaila Benzina, Nesryne El Chad, Rkia Mazrouai, Yasmin Mrabet, Zineb Redouani, Sabah Seghir.

Midfielders: Salma Amani, Sofia Bouftini, Kenza Chapelle, Anissa Lahmari, Sarah Kassi, Elodie Nakkach.

Forwards: Rosella Ayane, Ghizlane Chebbak, Fatima Gharbi, Ibtissam Jraidi, Sakina Ouzraoui, Fatima Tagnaout.

South Korea

World ranking: 17

How did they get to the World Cup? By reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Cup. South Korea (usually referred to by Fifa as Korea Republic) came second in their group behind Japan, beating Myanmar and Vietnam, but managed to defeat Australia and the Philippines in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, before losing in the final to China.

Who is their manager?

Leicester-born Colin Bell is the manager of South Korea women. The former professional footballer left his role as assistant manager of Huddersfield Town to take on the national job, having previously been head coach of the Republic of Ireland women’s team prior to Vera Pauw taking over. Bell, who worked under Jürgen Klopp during his Mainz days, won the women’s Champions League with Frankfurt in 2015.

Who is their key player?

South Korea midfielder Ji So-Yun is widely considered one of the best players in WSL history thanks to her eight successful years at Chelsea, where she was named in the PFA Team of the Year a record five times. Although Ji is now 32, the country’s all-time top scorer and greatest ever player is still capable of producing magical moments on the pitch.

WSL fans will recognise veteran South Korean midfielder Ji So-Yun from her years at Chelsea - AP/Lee Jin-man

What is their record at the World Cup?

South Korea have made three previous appearances at the Women’s World Cup, the first coming in 2003, where they lost every game and exited at the group stages. They did not appear in the competition again until 2015, when they made it through to the round of 16 before being beaten by France. Their only other appearance came at the last tournament in 2019, when they again crashed out at the group stages without winning a point.

Fixtures

Colombia (Jul 25, 3am, Sydney)

Morocco (Jul 30, 5.30am, Adelaide)

Germany (Aug 3, 11am, Brisbane)

South Korea final squad of 23

Goalkeepers: Ryu Ji-soo, Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-guel.

Defenders: Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Lim Seon-joo, Kim Hye-ri, Jang Sel-ji, Choo Hyo-joo, Hong Hye-ji.

Midfielders: Kim Yun-ji, Jeon Eun-ha, Bae Ye-bin, Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun, Chun Ga-ram.

Forwards: Kang Chae-rim, Son Hwa-yeon, Moon Mi-ra, Park Eun-sun, Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair.

