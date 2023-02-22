Women’s World Cup 2023: When is it, who has qualified and what to expect from England

Megan Rapinoe and USA players celebrate as they lift the trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

England will face Haiti, Denmark and China in Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The European champions' first match will be against Haiti, in Brisbane on July 22, after the Caribbean nation qualified for the finals for the first time with success in February’s inter-continental play-offs.

The Lionesses will then face Denmark in Sydney on July 28, before completing their group-stage fixtures with a meeting with China in Adelaide on August 1.

China were the first team drawn alongside England and are the second highest ranked country in the group, having featured in the last two editions of the tournament and reached the quarter-finals in 2015, and they were crowned Asian champions in 2022.

Denmark were the highest ranked team in Pot 3 and make a return to the tournament having not qualified for the previous three editions.

The Republic of Ireland - making their World Cup debut - were drawn into Group B and will play hosts Australia on the opening day of the tournament in Sydney. Completing the Republic's group are Canada and Nigeria.

When is it?

The 2023 Women's World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Where is it?

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those which will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane), and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Co-hosts Australia’s first match of this summer’s Women's World Cup has been moved to a larger venue in Sydney because of “significant interest in tickets”. The 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia – the biggest stadium being used across the World Cup, and the venue for August 20’s final – will now stage Australia’s opening Group B meeting with the Republic of Ireland.

Which teams have qualified?

England qualified for the tournament, with one qualifying match to spare. Scotland and Wales were eliminated in the play-offs, while Northern Ireland did not make it out of their qualifying group, but the Republic of Ireland have made it for the first time. Holders the United States, Olympic champions Canada and all the women’s game’s traditionally-dominant powers are amongst the 32 teams in the finals.

Story continues

Haiti and Portugal both progressed on 22 February through the inter-continental play-offs, but the final-remaining qualifier will not be known until Paraguay and Panama go head-to-head on 23 February. However, the draw for the tournament finals is:

How to watch

Broadcasting rights for the tournament have not yet been announced but the 2019 edition was shown exclusively by the BBC.

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages went on sale from October 6 – available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children, with individual matches set to go on sale from 25 October once the fixture list is finalised.

Who are the defending champions?

The US are the defending champions after they beat the Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

How have England done before?

England have now qualified for the Women's World Cup six times. They have reached the quarter-finals three times and the semi-finals twice, most recently in 2019 when they were knocked out by eventual winners US.

What ball will be used at the tournament?

The official ball for this summer's Women's World Cup will use the same technology that was deployed during 2022's men's tournament in Qatar, to send VAR officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, will be in use throughout the tournament, which is being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. It was unveiled in Sydney - the city that will stage the final - on Tuesday.

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 - FIFA

It contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.



“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations," Fifa's secretary general Fatma Samoura said. "This edition of the tournament will be extremely special."

Latest news

Haiti defy odds to make history in play-offs

Haiti have defied the odds to qualify for the Women’s World Cup for the first time, after a 2-1 victory over Chile saw the team ranked 55th in the world qualify for the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time.

Lyon-bound 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay scored both of Haiti’s goals to secure their place Down Under, four days after they beat Senegal 4-0 in the semi-final of their inter-continental play-off.

Those two victories ensured that one of the world’s poorest footballing nations will meet England in their opening World Cup fixture on 22 July.

Dumornay, who learnt to play football bare foot in her neighbourhood and has risen up to be labelled the ‘Best Young Player in the world’ in 2022, spoke exclusively to Telegraph Sport earlier in February and said: “We would love to write a story and do something good against England.

She added: “The support from the Haitian people regarding the women’s team is huge, and qualifying would be a really good thing for the country in spite of the circumstances in the country right now.

“We want the world to see that Haiti has some great players, and give back to the people.”

The play-off format has also saw Portugal secure their qualification on 22 February, with a 2-1 victory over Cameroon. It means they join the United States, Vietnam, the Netherlands in Group E, which is one of the World Cup’s four groups based in New Zealand. The other four groups are based in Australia.

The winners of the last-remaining play-off tie between Paraguay and Panama will join France, Jamaica and Brazil in Group F, which is in the same half of the draw as England’s group.