Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: England prepare for Denmark clash after Nigeria stun hosts Australia

Australia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup are in danger after Nigeria shocked the tournament co-hosts with a stunning 3-2 win in Brisbane.

In the upset of the tournament so far, Nigeria came from behind to take top spot in Group B, leaving Australia behind second-placed Canada ahead of their crunch meeting in Melbourne on Monday.

Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.

On Friday, England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney - with Sarina Wiegman hinting that there may be changes to the side following the underwhelming opening win over Haiti.

Heavyweights share the points

In Group E, the US and the Netherlands are first and second respectively with four points apiece following an engrossing draw in Wellington.

A 17th-minute strike from Jill Roord, teed up by Victoria Pelova, put the Dutch ahead.

The United States equalised just past the hour mark when Lindsey Horan headed in Rose Lavelle’s corner and Alex Morgan later thought she had completed a turnaround, but her finish was ruled out for offside.

Australia stunned

Having opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last week, Australia were left in danger of missing out on the last 16 following their second group game as Nigeria pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win in Brisbane.

The Matildas, again without injured captain and record scorer Sam Kerr, took the lead through an Emily van Egmond finish in first-half stoppage-time, but Uchenna Kanu restored parity before the break and the African side – ranked 30 places below Australia at 40th in the world – then went in front via Osinache Ohale’s 65th-minute header.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala added a third after 72 minutes, with Australia only able to reply with an Alanna Kennedy header deep in stoppage time, as Nigeria moved to the top of Group B, joining Canada on four points.

They will aim to secure a place in the last 16 when they face already-eliminated Ireland at the same venue on Monday, when Australia, now third, take on Canada in Melbourne looking to avoid an early exit. The second-placed team in this group will face the winners of England’s in the next round, and vice versa.

How to watch England vs Denmark

England continue their Women’s World Cup campaign against Denmark in a crunch Group D clash in Sydney.

The Lionesses got their tournament underway with a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti as Sarina Wiegman said her side lacked “ruthlessness” in front of goal.

Denmark also got off to a winning start as they edged China 1-0, so both teams will be looking for improvement as they target a place in the knockout stages.

Wiegman hinted that England are likely to make changes for Denmark, who are led by former Chelsea forward Pernille Harder.

Here’s everything you know as the Lionesses continue their World Cup campaign

Women’s World Cup: How to watch England vs Denmark on TV

England’s World Cup hinges on a defining question

Since arriving in Australia, Sarina Wiegman has stepped up work on a new system, that may not even be unveiled until the knock-out stages. It is an inherent acknowledgement that England are no longer in the strong position they were, but simultaneously something that may yet prove the winning of this World Cup.

This has been reflected in the mood of the camp in Australia, beyond the distraction over bonuses. There is certainly no lack of faith, especially in Wiegman’s ability to come up with something special. This is another benefit of a feat like the Euro 2022 victory. It banishes doubts, and fosters that immensely powerful feeling that everything will go well because the manager knows exactly what they are doing. It is why big games, as in that juncture quarter-final win over Spain, can almost seem like they will go exactly as Wiegman predicts.

There’s also the fact that, right now, the manager has one of the most talented teams in the world. For so long, this has seemed like the moment England were long building up to.

The question now is whether that moment just comes at the wrong time.

England’s World Cup hinges on a defining question

Can England win the World Cup?

The Lionesses were declared favourites for the World Cup after winning the Euros and beating the world champions United States in September.

There is less overt optimism now, due to England’s injuries and the quality of the other main contenders, but the Lionesses still remain of the strongest teams at the tournament and have been building towards this moment where they can arrive at a World Cup and act like one of the favourites.

Now it’s about delivering under the pressure and amid the adversity but they’ll be helped by their head coach. Is Sarina Wiegman the best tournament manager in the world?

After winning the Euros in 2017 and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 with her native Netherlands, and then winning the Euros again with England in 2022, Wiegman has every right to make that claim.

The World Cup in 2023 could be her greatest challenge but Wiegman, with her supreme communication, tactical observation, and player management skills, can rise to it.

Who will play for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand?

England enter the 2023 Women’s World Cup as European champions with the Lionesses eager to contend for glory in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman has seen her squad hit by a number of injuries, including captain Leah Williamson, Chelsea star Fran Kirby and Euros Golden Boot-winner Beth Mead all unable to make the tournament.

But the Lionesses remain one of the strongest sides of the tournament, as third favourites (9/2) behind Spain (4/1) and the champions and favourites USA (9/4).

Here is the England squad that will look to first negotiate a group including Haiti, Denmark and China before eyeing another historic run in the knock-out stages of a tournament.

England Women’s squad for World Cup 2023

How strong are Denmark?

Denmark will be making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup since 2007 and will be desperate to make up for lost time. They will hope to test England and challenge for a place in the last-16.

In Pernille Harder, they have one of the top players in the world and who will be a familiar face to England fans after three successful seasons spent in the Women’s Super League with Chelsea, who she joined for a world-record fee in 2020.

The skillful and tireless attacker leads the line for Denmark, who cannot afford to leave her isolated. One of the game’s most decorated players, Harder will be making her World Cup debut.

Head coach Lars Søndergaard will say goodbye to Denmark after the World Cup after seven years in charge but the team have had their confidence boosted by recent wins against Norway, Japan and Sweden.

Søndergaard, who asks his side to sit deep before breaking on the counter-attack, preferes to field a 3-4-3 formation that can switch to 4-3-3 during sustained attacks.

It’s a new summer now – Lauren Hemp says Lionesses have moved on from Euro glory

England forward Lauren Hemp feels the Lionesses have moved on from their Euro 2022 triumph and are determined to refocus attention on their World Cup campaign.

Manchester City’s Hemp started every game for boss Sarina Wiegman during an historic run that ended, one year ago Monday, with England lifting their first major trophy at Wembley, igniting unprecedented interest in women’s football across the UK.

As a result of injuries and retirements, the England boss’s World Cup squad features seven players who were not part of that monumental match, while Rachel Daly, last summer’s left-back, is a forward for this competition.

It’s a new summer now – Lauren Hemp says Lionesses have moved on from Euro glory

From colouring zones to custom coffees – Inside England’s World Cup base

England defender Alex Greenwood enjoys channelling her younger self at the colouring-in station, while Lauren Hemp, Niamh Charles and Keira Walsh prefer playing table tennis in the swanky Australian hotel which will be the Lionesses’ base for the remainder of the World Cup.

The European champions’ private wing of the Crowne Plaza in the coastal New South Wales town of Terrigal is the product of more than 18 months of Football Association planning, including extensive consultation with players to create an area they hope will provide a “home from home” and lead to better performances on the pitch.

The Lionesses were an integral part of the design, from picking the inspirational quotes on the walls to requesting the wide range of activities on offer, including arcade games, a library, darts, and a popular coffee station serving up brews emblazoned with custom images in the foam. By midday on Wednesday, baristas estimated they had served up about 40 cups.

From colouring zones to custom coffees – Inside England’s World Cup base

England ratings as Mary Earps and Chloe Kelly stand out in lacklustre opener

Ahead of England’s Group B encounter with Denmark, here’s a look at how the team rated when they took on Haiti in their opening fixture last week:

England ratings as Mary Earps and Chloe Kelly stand out in lacklustre opener

Fifa shuts down reporter questioning sexual misconduct allegations against Zambia coach

Fifa’s media officer intervened at a Women’s World Cup press conference on Tuesday 25 July to deflect questions about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape.

“I’ll ask you to restrict the questions to the football and to the tournament only,” a media officer for the organisation is heard saying, after a reporter asked what effect the investigation into the allegations has on Zambia’s image.

Watch as England hold press conference ahead of World Cup match against Denmark

Watch as England hold a press conference ahead of their Women’s World Cup match against Denmark.

Sarina Wiegman’s team play their second group game on Friday 28 July and ahead of the fixture, forward Lauren Hemp discussed how the Lionesses have moved on from their Euro 2022 triumph.

The Man City star, who started every game during that historic run last summer, said the squad are determined to refocus attention on their World Cup campaign.

Watch as England hold press conference ahead of World Cup match against Denmark

Argentina star defends Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo: ‘It’s not anti-Messi’

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi’s great rival.

“Please stop, I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like?”

Argentina star defends Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo: ‘It’s not anti-Messi’

Mary Earps is an England superstar – even if fans can’t buy her shirt

Apparently goalkeepers aren’t important, but how England needed theirs here. It was hardly the most encouraging sign for the Lionesses as they began their Women’s World Cup with a nervy, narrow victory over Haiti, but with questions remaining over several key positions there is certainly no doubt over the quality and value of England’s No 1.

Georgia Stanway may have scored the only goal in this unconvincing opening win, but Mary Earps was England’s match-winner. The Manchester United goalkeeper’s left foot denied Haiti’s Roseline Eloissaint, in what was one of several dangerous moments the Lionesses had to survive to get their World Cup off to a winning start.

It’s what makes a top goalkeeper - the ability to suddenly spring into life when called upon. England had 11 shots on target to Haiti’s two, but those statistics are misleading and the side ranked 53rd in the world carried just as much threat as the European champions throughout the match. An equaliser would have been deserved, had Earps not intervened.

Mary Earps is an England superstar – even if fans can’t buy her shirt

England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel

Mary Earps could do nothing but scream in frustration. The shakiness of England’s defence had thankfully been compensated for by Haiti’s lack of a cutting edge but her irritation was still clear, and warranted.

Time and time again the simple things just hadn’t been done right. Balls had been allowed to sail over heads, lunges were delayed as passes skimmed through gaps, passes were sent wayward. It wasn’t the start to the World Cup that England would have hoped for.

England were ahead but that wasn’t the sense you would get from reading the players’ body language. The half-time whistle blew in Brisbane and heads hung low as they retreated down the tunnel.

The truth was evident: they were lucky to be leading.

England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel

Sarina Wiegman admits unconvincing England lacked cutting edge in Women’s World Cup opener

England women boss Sarina Wiegman felt her European champions lacked “ruthlessness” after they eked out a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti to open their World Cup campaign at Brisbane Stadium.

Georgia Stanway’s retaken first-half penalty was ultimately enough to win her side all three points, but did little to ease concerns about the Lionesses’ attacking form after they failed to find the back of the net in their previous three encounters.

Were it not for a late second-half save from FIFA women’s goalkeeper of the year Mary Earps to deny substitute Roseline Eloissaint, the fourth-ranked Lionesses could well have ended their evening with a draw against their underdog Group D opponents, who sit 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Sarina Wiegman admits unconvincing England lacked cutting edge in World Cup opener

England survive Women’s World Cup scare but Haiti highlight problems for Lionesses to solve

England have a precious first win in this World Cup but that very description is why they did not look like eventual winners of the tournament itself.

That isn’t to say it will remain like this, but Sarina Wiegman has a lot of problems to solve, and a lot of work to do. Haiti at least more than set the tone for the latter. In something that has already developed into a bit of a pattern in these first few games, the supposed minnow deserved more than the 1-0 defeat they suffered through Georgia Stanway’s mercifully reordered penalty.

Haiti’s brilliant young star, Melchie Dumornay, may well end up deserving a series of individual awards. She was by far the player of the match here, running the game. Haiti often gave England a runaround. The entire result ended up depending on Mary Earps standing her ground in a crucial final chance for Haiti.

England survive World Cup scare but Haiti highlight problems to solve

BBC apologises for asking Morocco captain how many of the team are lesbians

The BBC has apologised after one of its reporters asked the Morocco captain whether any of the squad at the ongoing Women’s World Cup are lesbians.

Morocco, a Muslim-majority country, are the first Arab nation to qualify for the World Cup and critics claim the question posed to Ghizlane Chebbak in a pre-match press conference potentially endangered the safety of the squad.

Same-sex sexual activity between men or women is criminalised in the North African country, with a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

BBC apologises for asking Morocco captain how many of the team are lesbians

Women’s World Cup odds: Who are favourites to win the tournament?

The ninth Fifa Women’s World Cup is under way as Australia and New Zealand co-host the 2023 tournament.

England enter the World Cup as one of the favourites as the Lionesses look to build on their victory at the European Championships last summer by winning the game’s biggest prize. They have reached the semi-finals on their last two World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2019 and will be dreaming of going one step further here – although manager Sarina Wiegman has had plenty of injuries to contend with in the build-up.

The United States are the favourites and are looking to win their third consecutive World Cup, while there are also high-calibre teams representing Spain, France and Germany. Australia are the more likely of the host nations to deliver glory on home soil.

Women’s World Cup odds: Who are favourites to win the tournament?

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Jamaica stun France for first-ever Women’s World Cup point

France’s hopes of a winning start to their Women’s World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaica side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash.

The fifth-ranked French, semi-finalists at last year’s Euros, were unable to get their game going as the Jamaicans hassled and harried them throughout the 90 minutes to earn their first World Cup point after three losses during their 2019 debut.

Jamaica stun France for first-ever Women’s World Cup point

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Norway off the boil

Norway’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread after a stalemate with Switzerland. Norway, who were stunned by New Zealand in their opener, lost star forward Ada Hegerberg to injury just before kick-off.

Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann kept them out and Norway will now need to beat Philippines and hope results elsewhere go their way to avoid an early exit.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Philippines pull off shock result

Sarina Bolden’s first-half winner made World Cup history as the Philippines grabbed their first-ever win after beating New Zealand 1-0 in Group A.

Bolden’s 24th-minute header was the difference as the co-hosts wasted their chance to build on their opening win over Norway with Jacqui Hand hitting the post and having a goal disallowed.

The Philippines struck midway through the first half when Bolden headed past Victoria Esson from close range.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Japan ease past Costa Rica

Japan also qualified for the last 16 with a routine win over Costa Rica. Quickfire first-half goals from Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino saw the 2011 champions through.

Japan and Spain will battle it out for top spot in their final Group C game when they face each other on Monday.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Spain cruise into last 16

Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice as Spain thumped Zambia 5-0 to reach the last 16.

One of the tournament favourites made the knockout stages with a game to spare having already beaten Costa Rica in their first match.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring before Hermoso and Redondo took charge as Spain eased to victory.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Great moments so far

Canada fight back to break Irish hearts

Ireland bowed out of the tournament after Canada came from behind to win in Group B. Captain Katie McCabe gave Ireland the lead when she scored straight from a corner after just four minutes.

Megan Connolly’s own goal levelled just before half-time and Adriana Leon grabbed Canada’s winner eight minutes after the break.

Ireland ‘heartbroken’ as Canada comeback reveals World Cup lesson

Thursday 27 July 2023 14:53 , Mike Jones

There was no other way for Katie McCabe to put it, nor was there anywhere to hide her emotions. In 90 minutes, the Ireland captain had gone from the elation of scoring her country’s first goal at the Women’s World Cup to the heartbreak of going out after two matches.

Ireland will leave the tournament believing they deserved more and while the joy was great while it lasted, it probably made it hurt a whole lot more when it was over.

Canada’s comeback on a sodden night in Perth ended any hopes Ireland had of reaching the knockout stages, leaving their final fixture against Nigeria on Monday as a dead-rubber.

The ‘group of death’, at least from Ireland’s perspective, played out in the manner that many had feared. After facing the unenviable task of facing co-hosts Australia in their opening game, Ireland had to at least draw against an experienced and gritty Canada side who had their backs against the wall. Realistically, they couldn’t have asked for two harder games to start their first ever World Cup adventure.

Ireland ‘heartbroken’ as Canada comeback reveals World Cup lesson

What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023

The Independent’s Sonia Twigg answers all the important questions about this edition of the Women’s World Cup, such as can England win the tournament?

Sarina Wiegman ready to ring changes to rejuvenate rusty England

Thursday 27 July 2023 14:33 , Mike Jones

England boss Sarina Wiegman declared she is willing to “make changes” as the Lionesses look to secure a second successive World Cup victory against Denmark on Friday.

Wiegman stuck with the same starting XI for every match of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, but the retirements of striker Ellen White and midfielder Jill Scott alongside injuries to European champions Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby have left her current 23-woman squad looking significantly different.

The 53-year-old called for more “ruthlessness” from her side following the nervy 1-0 tournament-opening win over Haiti, decided by Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty despite several missed chances in open play.

Sarina Wiegman ready to ring changes to rejuvenate rusty England

Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?

The United States remain the team to beat ahead of the Women’s World Cup and the two-time defending champions remain number one in the Fifa rankings ahead of the tournament.

The USA are looking to become the first country to win three World Cups in a row and have held top spot since 2017.

But the tournament in Australia and New Zealand could bring a shake-up to the order. Europe is catching up and the likes of England, Germany, France and Spain will be coming for the USA’s crown.

Zambia come into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, which is hosting 32 teams for the first time.

Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?

Lionesses prepare for Denmark

England take on Denmark on Friday morning as they look to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses who move to the top of Group D if they win and could qualify for the next round if the match between China and Haiti ends in a draw.

During their practice today, Sarina Wiegman’s squad were are smiles as they try to hone their tactics ahead of their toughest test of the group stages.

Final session smiles 😊😊

🔜 MD2



— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 27, 2023

Keira Walsh not focused on personal treble as England chase World Cup glory

England midfielder Keira Walsh insists the prospect of completing a personal trophy treble with a World Cup win has scarcely crossed her mind.

Walsh followed up England’s Euro 2022 triumph and player-of-the-match honours in that final with a move to Barcelona, with whom she achieved Champions League glory alongside fellow Lioness Lucy Bronze in June.

A first World Cup at the August 20 Sydney final would cap off a phenomenal 13-month run for Rochdale native Walsh, who joined the Spanish side for what was believed to be a world record fee in September.

Keira Walsh not focused on personal treble as England chase World Cup glory

Darts, colouring in and 1,000 bags of Yorkshire tea: Inside the Lionesses’ World Cup den

The central coast beaches of Terrigal are a far cry from the metropolitan hustle and bustle of nearby Sydney, but they provide a fitting “home away from home” for the Lionesses as they embark on their Women’s World Cup campaign.

This quiet town, about 51km (32 miles) north of Australia’s largest city, is an environment in which the team can free themselves from the stresses of a major tournament.

It’s the first time the FA have ever allowed the media access to an England base camp and Kay Cossington, the FA’s women’s technical director, and Anja van Ginhoven, England’s women’s general manager, are excited to reveal what they’ve delivered for the squad.

A private entrance to the hotel is adorned with the Three Lions crest, the staircase that leads you towards the team’s home sits underneath a red and white balloon arch, while the stairs themselves bear phrases to drive home the motivation: “Our England, our family, bonded by pride,” reads one.

Games, colouring and 1,000 bags of tea: Inside the Lionesses’ World Cup den

Sarina Wiegman must take chance to reset England’s World Cup bid

As Sarina Wiegman admitted she is willing to twist rather than stick, England are still in a position where they are needing more than that. The Lionesses go into their second match of the Women’s World Cup against Denmark looking to rediscover their goalscoring form and lift the mood that was left rather flat by the opening 1-0 win against Haiti on Saturday.

There are lots of reasons not to panic. It is true to say that the opening games in tournaments are rarely easy, and that the Lionesses also laboured to a 1-0 win over Austria to kick off the Euros last summer. Wiegman’s teams are typically slow-starters, with her Netherlands sides winning 1-0 on their first matches at both the 2017 Euros, which they won, and the 2019 World Cup, where they reached the final.

While Denmark are considered to be England’s toughest test of Group D, Haiti, led by their 18-year-old star Melchie Dumornay, were also stronger opposition than anyone was expecting, playing a high-tempo match that the Lionesses did not seem ready for at this stage of the tournament. But England won, and should Haiti go on to trouble China and Denmark, that result will undoubtedly be viewed in a very different context.

Sarina Wiegman must take chance to reset England’s World Cup bid

Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch every match

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

What a day at the World Cup. Portugal eased past Vietnam 2-0 whilst the USA and the Netherlands went toe-to-toe in a repeat of the 2019 final.

The Netherlands took the lead but the reigning World Champions fought back to earn a draw.

In the final match of the day, co-hosts Australia hoped to qualify for the knockout rounds but they were defeated by Nigeria who performed brilliantly to edge a five-goal thriller 3-2.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:13 , Mike Jones

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:09 , Mike Jones

Lapses in concentration and a lack of energy in the second half has cost Australia this game. After two group games, Nigeria are top of Group B with four points from six.

In second are Canada who also have four points while Australia sit third on three. Ireland are already out of the tournament but they could still influence this group if they defeat Nigeria next time out.

Australia must beat Canada to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds. Expect Sam Kerr to feature in that match after missing the first two due to injury.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:06 , Mike Jones

Full-time!

90+13 mins: Time runs out for Australia. They fought to the very end but Nigeria get over the line with a victory that blows up Group B.

Nigeria, Australia and Canada are all within one point of each other going into the final group games. Nigeria face the Republic of Ireland whilst Australia take on the Canadians.

Nigeria move to the top of the group. What a result.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: GOAL! Australia 2-3 Nigeria (Kennedy, 90+10’)⚽️

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:04 , Mike Jones

90+10 mins: Game on!

Australia win a corner and send goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold up the pitch. The ball sails over her but lands on the head of Alanna Kennedy who nods a lovely finish past Chiamaka Nnadozie to give the hosts some hope of a draw.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:00 , Mike Jones

90+6 mins: Save! Australia whip the cross into the box from the right side of the pitch. The ball skims over the top of Alanna Kennedy’s head but bounces up nicely for Caitlin Foord who bombs a header at goal only for Chiamaka Nnadozie to palm the effort away.

Great save from Nigeria’s goalkeeper who keeps her team’s two-goal advantage in tact.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:56 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: Emily van Egmond flicks the ball into the right side of the box for Alex Chidiac who controls it then lifts a prodded effort over the top!

That was a close one but Australia still need goals.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:55 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There’s 11 minutes of stoppage time! That’s plenty of time for more goals but maybe not enough for Australia to salvage something from this match.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:51 , Mike Jones

87 mins: Australia have looked a little bereft of ideas in this match. Chidiac collects a knock down from Alanna Kennedy and shifts into the left side of the box, She shoots but her low effort is smothered by Chiamaka Nnadozie diving across to her right.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:49 , Mike Jones

84 mins: Echegini gives away a free kick and Australia have the chance to get one bakc. Catley and Raso stand over the ball before a change in personnel sees Raso leave the pitch.

Alex Chidiac comes on as the set piece is flicked into the box. Nigeria boot the ball away without too much trouble.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:44 , Mike Jones

81 mins: Inside the final 10 minutes of the match now. Australia haven’t made any substitutions but they’re starting to increase the pressure on Nigeria.

Caitlin Foord receives the ball on the left wing. She cuts inside and pings a decent shot at goal where Chiamaka Nnadozie tips it over the top.

The referee awards Nigeria a goal kick and Foord isn’t happy.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:42 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Jennifer Onyinyechi Echegini is brought on for Nigeria to shore up the defence even further. Halimatu Ayinde is sacrificed from midfield.

Close! A cross comes in from the right for Australia. Alanna Kennedy, trying to make up for her earlier mistake, leaps towards the ball and whips her headed effort just over the crossbar.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-3 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:39 , Mike Jones

75 mins: Australia have been underpar in this second half. They’ve never got themselves back up to tempo and Nigeria sensed that there were openings for them to exploit.

The African side have been beltin’ in this second half and fully deserve their lead. Can they see out the final quarter of an hour plus stoppage time?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: GOAL! Australia 1-3 Nigeria (Oshoala, 72’)⚽️

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:37 , Mike Jones

72 mins: Huge moment! Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to send Nigeria further ahead. Toni Payne flicks the ball up the pitch and gets it to bounce over Alanna Kennedy’s head.

The centre-back doesn’t deal with the ball and is forced off it by the substitute. Mackenzie Arnold is off her line and Oshoala dinks the ball into the net from a tight angle on the right.

Great goal. Australia are in real trouble now.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-2 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:35 , Mike Jones

71 mins: Halimatu Ayinde is on the floor now after a coming together with Hayley Raso. There are growing signs of worry in the Australian dugout.

Time is running away from them. This half has seen plenty of injuries so there’ll be a bunch of time added on at the end.

Australia win a free kick over to the right of the penalty area. It’s fizzed into the near post but Caitlin Foord can’t control it and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-2 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:32 , Mike Jones

68 mins: Ohale took a foot to the chest as she nodded that ball over the line for Nigeria. There’s a break in play as she receives some treatment but she’ll be buoyed on by putting her team ahead.

Australia need to respond now. The crowd are starting to increase the noise levels too.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: GOAL! Australia 1-2 Nigeria (Ohale, 65’)⚽️

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:31 , Mike Jones

65 mins: Nigeria lead! A corner kick is whipped into the box where Emily van Egmond gets on the end of it. She can’t completely clear her lines and Nigeria nod the second ball over to Rasheedat Ajibade.

She squares the ball into the six yard box and lifts it over the goalkeeper’s left arm. Osinachi Ohale arrives at the back post and heads the ball into the back of the net just as she’s taken out by Alanna Kennedy’s attempt to clear the danger.

Nigeria score and go ahead!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:28 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Kyra Cooney-Cross shuffles onto her left foot and has a go from a long way out as Nigeria fail to close her down. Her effort is pulled wide of the target and Nigeria earn a goal kick.

There’s a couple of changes for Nigeria now. Uchenna Kanu and Ifeoma Onumonu go off with Asist Oshoala and Esther Okoronkwo introduced.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:25 , Mike Jones

62 mins: That’s lovely play. As Nigeria defend with 10 players, Australia work the ball out to the right side where Ellie Carpenter gets forward on the overlap.

She lifts a fine cross into the middle where Caitlin Foord’s header lands safely in the hands of Chiamaka Nnadouzie.

Payne is back on the pitch but she’s not moving comfortably.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:23 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Ouch! Toni Payne is struggling for Nigeria. She twists awkwardly after a challenge in the middle of the pitch and stays down. The physios help her off the pitch but they’ve got an ice pack over her left leg.

Payne grimaces as she hobbles off, this would be a big loss for Nigeria if she cannot return.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:20 , Mike Jones

57 mins: The shots are coming in from Nigeria now. There seems to have been a switch in the visitors’ minds that this game is there to win. Ajibade takes a fizzing shot from the left side of the box but can’t beat Mackenzie Arnold.

Australia look nervous. Their mistakes are starting to add up and they’re not moving the ball as freely.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:18 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Chance! Nigeria weather a bit of pressure and clear their lines after the Australia corner. They pass the ball nicely through the middle of the pitch and feed it up to Rasheedat Ajibade.

She’s got time to operate and lets fly from range. Her shot is pretty good but the ball continues to rise and heads over the bar.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:15 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Gorry dinks the ball down the right side and looks to pick out Raso. She’s put under pressure from Michelle Alozie who leaps over her and nods the ball out of play.

Foord is then sent into space on the right side and earns Australia a corner kick.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:12 , Mike Jones

48 mins: The tempo has slowed right down in these opening minutes to the second half. Australia have made a couple loose passes and are trying to regain the momentum they had in the first 45 minutes.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:09 , Mike Jones

Second half!

Australia get the match back underway. The Matildas know that a victory here would see them safely into the knockout rounds before a tricky final group game against Canada.

Katrin Gorry boots the ball long but Nigeria head it clear easily enough.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:07 , Mike Jones

This is the last game of the day for the Women’s World Cup but the action returns tomorrow morning. England are back on the pitch as they take on Denmark in Group D.

The winner of that one will probably ensure they make it into the knockout rounds as both teams won their opening matches. It’s a massive game for Sarina Wiegman’s side who were under par in their opener against Haiti.

Can they earn another win?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:02 , Mike Jones

Australia had 12 shots in that first half but only two were on target. In comparison, Nigeria afforded Australia possession and only managed three attempts.

The only one on target came from Uchenna Kanu who slotted in an equaliser right at the end of the half.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:58 , Mike Jones

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 1-1 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:54 , Mike Jones

Half-time!

45+7 mins: What an end to the first half! Two stoppage time goals, one for both teams, and the sides head into the break on level terms once again.

There’s everything to play for in the second half.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: GOAL! Australia 1-1 Nigeria (Kanu, 45+6’)⚽️

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:53 , Mike Jones

45+6 mins: Equaliser! What a response from Nigeria.

The turn the ball past Katrina Gorry in midfield and work it over to Rasheedat Ajibade on the left wing. Ajibade whips the cross into the box and picks out Uchenna Kanu on the far side.

Kanu squeezes ahead of Steph Catley and guides the ball into the near corner. Great finish and Nigeria are back in the game.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: GOAL! Australia 1-0 Nigeria (Van Egmond, 45+1’)⚽️

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:48 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: Deadlock broken!

Australia win the ball from a goal kick and send it straight to Caitlin Foord who bombs forward. Foord carries the ball to the edge of the box before slipping it inside to Emily van Egmond who passes a first time shot into the far bottom corner!

Lovely finish and Australia lead.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: There’s going to be five minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half. Can one of these teams break the deadlock?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:43 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Close! A Nigerian corner is nodded out to the edge of the box where the ball bounces up for Christy Ucheibe. She leaps above the ball and nails a shot towards goal.

Mackenzie Arnold moves to the right to cover the line of the ball but a deflection off Ashleight Plumptre leaves the goalkeeper wrong footed.

The ball looks to be heading in but spins wide of the far post and out of play.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:40 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Australia clear their lines after defending free kick and sweep rapidly up the pitch. Caitlin Foord is given the ball and despite being closed down by three defenders manages to win a corner.

The set piece is whipped into the box where Chiamaka Nnadozie spills it. The ball comes out to Foord who has a couple of shots blocked by the defence before the ball bobbles to the edge of the box.

Emily van Egmond is there to meet the ball and she smokes a shot over the top.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:37 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Steph Catley plays a corner short to Katrina Gorry who shifts to the right and whips a cross into the box. Halimatu Ayinde meets the ball in the air and heads it away but Catley recovers the ball.

She snatches at a shot from range but pulls it wide of the right-hand post. A sign of frustration from the Australian captain perhaps?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:33 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Chance! Steph Catley swings another corner into the near post. The ball gets flicked on by a defender but Hayley Raso pops up at the back post to meet the ball on the volley.

She turns it goalwards but guides her effort agonisingly wide of the post and Nigeria survive. That’s the best moment of the match so far.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Close! Nnadozie flies off her line to punch the ball away from a corner. She doesn’t connect well and only manages to knock the ball to Emily van Egmond who flicks it back into the middle.

Alanna Kennedy is there to win the header but she can’t control it and her attempt is cleared. There’s a follow up shot from range but it sails high and wide.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:29 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Alanna Kennedy steps up the pitch as Australia push forward. She’s given the ball and lifts a decent pass into the penalty area for Caitlin Foord, who has very much been the target woman so far.

The ball drops over the forward’s head and is scooped up cleanly by Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:26 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Vine is up and walks off the pitch. She’ll play on after this set piece. Katrina Gorry knocks the ball short in a training ground move.

The ball is floated over Nigeria’s high line and drops onto the head of Caitlin Foord. Foord looks to head the ball across the six-yard area but it goes out of play and the offside flag is raised anyway.

Vine jogs back onto the pitch.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:24 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Cortnee Vine has stayed down after a tackle and needs a check over by the physios. She looks okay to play on but the medics are taking their time with a concussion procedure.

Australia have a free kick in a decent area, inside Nigeria’s final third.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:22 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Toni Payne is fuming at Uchenna Kanu. Payne wins the ball and drives through the middle of the pitch. She skips around two Australian midfielders before looking to offload the ball out wide.

Kanu is rooted to the spot and not offering a pass for Payne who yells at her to come closer. When Kanu receives it she tries to send Ifeoma Onumonu in behind but overhits her pass and knocks the ball out of play.

Not the best couple of minutes of the Nigerian winger.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:18 , Mike Jones

16 mins: There’s a little bit of pushing inside the box as Nigeria set up for a corner. The referee calms things down before the ball is hooked into the middle.

Mackenzie Arnold comes off her line and flaps at the ball, managing to push it away from the nearest attackers. Ifeoma Onumonu tries to recover possession and keep the attack alive, but it’s wrestled away from her and booted clear.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:15 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Katrina Gorry drifts into the right side of the box and takes possession. She curls an attempted cross into the middle but Ashleigh Plumptre is there to block the effort with her face!

The ball deflects out for an Australian corner. Steph Catley swings the ball into the box but Osinachi Ohale leaps up to nod it away.

Chance! The Aussies recycle the ball and send it over to Catley who sweeps into the box. She’s got bags of space and whips a shot towards the near post but Chiamaka Nnadozie dives to her left and palms it past the post!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:12 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Mackenzie Arnold, Australia’s goalkeeper, gets her first touch of the game in the 10th minute as Australia retreat in the hopes of building an attack from deep.

The hosts have seen most of possession in this opening stages as Nigeria look for avenues to get themselves into this match.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Foord receives the ball along the halfway line for Australia and turns nicely. She’s the highest Australian player up the pitch but drives on, taking it towards the Nigerian defence.

Foord holds the ball up against a couple of defenders but Christy Ucheibe sweeps across from the left and nicks possession before kicking Nigeria into a counter-attack of sorts.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Australia have started well, they’re pressing high and trying to force Nigeria bck. Cortnee Vine is playing higher in this game than she did against Ireland.

Over on the left she brings the ball forward befor slotting a pass inside. The ball gets floated into the penalty area towards Caitlin Foord but Chiamaka Nnadozie watches as it floats out of play.

Goal kick.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia 0-0 Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:02 , Mike Jones

Kick off!

Nigeria get the game underway. This is a crucial one for both these teams. Should Australia win, they will be safely through to the knockout rounds before they play Canada.

If Nigeria are triumphant, the two qualifiers from Group B will be decided in the final gameweek.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia vs Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! It’s another sell-out for Australia, this time in Brisbane. Can the Matildas book their place in the knockout stages or will Nigeria frustrate them to take Group B down to the final matchday?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia vs Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia came into their home World Cup in great form having won ten of their last 11 international matches (W10 L1), while the Matildas have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine international fixtures.

Nigeria have played at all nine previous World Cups but their 0-0 draw against Canada was their first goalless stalemate in 27 previous appearances at the tournament - Nigeria have won only two of their last 18 Women’s World Cup matches (D3 L13).

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia vs Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia needed a Steph Catley penalty to squeeze past a determined Ireland in their opening match in Sydney. That came after the shock news of Sam Kerr being ruled out for their first two matches and the Matildas will have had more time to adjust the team without their striker.

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal celebrate their first ever win at the Women’s World Cup! They will face the United States with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive after a comfortable win against Vietnam. The first half was certainly impressive, but the second was played out on auto-pilot. Vietnam are now unable to advance to the last-16 ahead of their final match with the Netherlands. They are out.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia vs Nigeria

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:18 , Jamie Braidwood

As expected, Australia remain without Sam Kerr for their second match of the Women’s World Cup due to a calf injury. Mary Fowler is only fit enough for the bench, leaving the Matildas without their two leading forwards.

The big team news from Nigeria is that Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala finds herself on the bench.

Australia XI: Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Gorry, Van Egmond, Cooney-Cross, Vine, Foord, Raso.

Subs: Williams, Chidiac, Fowler, Grant, Kerr, Luik, Nevin, Polkinghorne, Simon, Wheeler, Yallop, Micah

Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Payne, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Onumonu, Kanu, Ajibade

Subs: Oluehi, Ebi, Echegini, Imuran, Monday, Ogbonna, Okoronkwo, Oparanozie, Ordega, Oshoala, Balogun

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:11 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Portugal don’t seem to be too concerned by goal difference, and really it’s not going to be too much of a factor before their final match against the USA. Portugal need to win that, unless the Netherlands manage to draw against Vietnam. Only then would goal difference become important.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:59 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: That’s it for Silva! The Portugal forward is taken off with 20 minutes to go, unable to find her first World Cup goal. But the attention is very much now on the final group match against the United States, which Portugal will have to win to reach the knockout stages.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:56 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Silva is getting closer but Portugal are denied again! Vietnam goalkeeper Kim Thanh makes the save at close range but the ball spills to Silva, who is unable to find the angle to squeeze it in.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:49 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: Close! Joana Marchão takes aim from the left edge of the box and her shot skims the crossbar.

Andreia Jacinto then drags her shot narrowly wide following a short-corner routine. Portugal are getting closer to their third, which would really kill the game.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:44 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: CHANCE! Jessica Silva continues to dazzle. After a string of step-overs, Silva picks out a cross to the back post and finds Encarnação, but she can’t keep the volley down.

Silva then blasts over from the edge of the box.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway in Hamilton - as it stands, Vietnam will be unable to qualify for the knockout stages when they face Netherlands in their final group game.

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant first half from Portugal sees them take a commanding advantage into the break. Jessica Silva threatened from the opning moments, but it was Telma Encarnação and Francisca Nazareth who struck to give Portugal the advantage.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Vietnam are growing into this a bit more now before half time. Thuy forces Portugal goalkeeper Patrícia Morais into her first save.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:11 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Portugal manage to slow the game down, before suddenly sprining back into life as they release Joana Marchão down the left. Her cross searches for Jessica Silva at the near post, but the star is unable to flick her effort towards goal.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Encarnação is denied a second at the near post after another first-time effort.

Here’s Nazareth’s goal - which is unlikely to be the last. How worried are the USA getting as they watch this?

One of Portugal's youngest talents, Francisca Nazareth, bags her first goal of the tournament!! 🇵🇹



— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 27, 2023

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Like a hot knife through butter - that is so, so easy for Portugal but it’s another well-taken goal as they double their lead against Vietnam!

Encarnação brings the ball down and slips a lovely pass through the legs of a Vietnam defender, releasing Francisca Nazareth. The 20-year-old then remains calm as finishes past the Vietnam goalkeeper - Portugal just cutting through them in the blink of an eye.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 1-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: I think the odds of a Jessica Silva goal at some point are looking pretty good - Vietnam are playing so open and it’s giving Portugal a lot of space to run into.

Here’s the goal from Encarnação.

It didn't take them long!! 🇵🇹



— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 27, 2023

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 1-0 Vietnam

Thursday 27 July 2023 08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal take the lead! What a lovely goal this is. Silva finds the run of wing back Lúcia Alves on the overlap, and the cross back inside is perfect. It allows Telma Encarnação, who times her run well, to guide the first-time finish into the net. That’s a historic moment for Portugal, and there could be plenty more to come based on how this match has started.

