Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia host Nigeria as USA deny Netherlands in thriller

Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia can book their place in the knockout stages when they face Nigeria in Group B. Although they remain without Sam Kerr, the Matildas know that victory would see them qualify before facing Canada in their final group game, although Nigeria will be tough opponents following their draw with the Olympic champions.

Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.

Portugal then claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup as they knocked out Vietnam. It means Portugal go into their final group game against the United States with their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages still alive.

11:26 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Vine is up and walks off the pitch. She’ll play on after this set piece. Katrina Gorry knocks the ball short in a training ground move.

The ball is floated over Nigeria’s high line and drops onto the head of Caitlin Foord. Foord looks to head the ball across the six-yard area but it goes out of play and the offside flag is raised anyway.

Vine jogs back onto the pitch.

11:24 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Cortnee Vine has stayed down after a tackle and needs a check over by the physios. She looks okay to play on but the medics are taking their time with a concussion procedure.

Australia have a free kick in a decent area, inside Nigeria’s final third.

11:22 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Toni Payne is fuming at Uchenna Kanu. Payne wins the ball and drives through the middle of the pitch. She skips around two Australian midfielders before looking to offload the ball out wide.

Kanu is rooted to the spot and not offering a pass for Payne who yells at her to come closer. When Kanu receives it she tries to send Ifeoma Onumonu in behind but overhits her pass and knocks the ball out of play.

Not the best couple of minutes of the Nigerian winger.

11:18 , Mike Jones

16 mins: There’s a little bit of pushing inside the box as Nigeria set up for a corner. The referee calms things down before the ball is hooked into the middle.

Mackenzie Arnold comes off her line and flaps at the ball, managing to push it away from the nearest attackers. Ifeoma Onumonu tries to recover possession and keep the attack alive, but it’s wrestled away from her and booted clear.

11:15 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Katrina Gorry drifts into the right side of the box and takes possession. She curls an attempted cross into the middle but Ashleigh Plumptre is there to block the effort with her face!

The ball deflects out for an Australian corner. Steph Catley swings the ball into the box but Osinachi Ohale leaps up to nod it away.

Chance! The Aussies recycle the ball and send it over to Catley who sweeps into the box. She’s got bags of space and whips a shot towards the near post but Chiamaka Nnadozie dives to her left and palms it past the post!

11:12 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Mackenzie Arnold, Australia’s goalkeeper, gets her first touch of the game in the 10th minute as Australia retreat in the hopes of building an attack from deep.

The hosts have seen most of possession in this opening stages as Nigeria look for avenues to get themselves into this match.

11:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Foord receives the ball along the halfway line for Australia and turns nicely. She’s the highest Australian player up the pitch but drives on, taking it towards the Nigerian defence.

Foord holds the ball up against a couple of defenders but Christy Ucheibe sweeps across from the left and nicks possession before kicking Nigeria into a counter-attack of sorts.

11:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Australia have started well, they’re pressing high and trying to force Nigeria bck. Cortnee Vine is playing higher in this game than she did against Ireland.

Over on the left she brings the ball forward befor slotting a pass inside. The ball gets floated into the penalty area towards Caitlin Foord but Chiamaka Nnadozie watches as it floats out of play.

Goal kick.

11:02 , Mike Jones

Kick off!

Nigeria get the game underway. This is a crucial one for both these teams. Should Australia win, they will be safely through to the knockout rounds before they play Canada.

If Nigeria are triumphant, the two qualifiers from Group B will be decided in the final gameweek.

10:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! It’s another sell-out for Australia, this time in Brisbane. Can the Matildas book their place in the knockout stages or will Nigeria frustrate them to take Group B down to the final matchday?

10:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia came into their home World Cup in great form having won ten of their last 11 international matches (W10 L1), while the Matildas have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine international fixtures.

Nigeria have played at all nine previous World Cups but their 0-0 draw against Canada was their first goalless stalemate in 27 previous appearances at the tournament - Nigeria have won only two of their last 18 Women’s World Cup matches (D3 L13).

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia needed a Steph Catley penalty to squeeze past a determined Ireland in their opening match in Sydney. That came after the shock news of Sam Kerr being ruled out for their first two matches and the Matildas will have had more time to adjust the team without their striker.

10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal celebrate their first ever win at the Women’s World Cup! They will face the United States with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive after a comfortable win against Vietnam. The first half was certainly impressive, but the second was played out on auto-pilot. Vietnam are now unable to advance to the last-16 ahead of their final match with the Netherlands. They are out.

10:18 , Jamie Braidwood

As expected, Australia remain without Sam Kerr for their second match of the Women’s World Cup due to a calf injury. Mary Fowler is only fit enough for the bench, leaving the Matildas without their two leading forwards.

The big team news from Nigeria is that Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala finds herself on the bench.

Australia XI: Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Gorry, Van Egmond, Cooney-Cross, Vine, Foord, Raso.

Subs: Williams, Chidiac, Fowler, Grant, Kerr, Luik, Nevin, Polkinghorne, Simon, Wheeler, Yallop, Micah

Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Payne, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Onumonu, Kanu, Ajibade

Subs: Oluehi, Ebi, Echegini, Imuran, Monday, Ogbonna, Okoronkwo, Oparanozie, Ordega, Oshoala, Balogun

10:11 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Portugal don’t seem to be too concerned by goal difference, and really it’s not going to be too much of a factor before their final match against the USA. Portugal need to win that, unless the Netherlands manage to draw against Vietnam. Only then would goal difference become important.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

09:59 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: That’s it for Silva! The Portugal forward is taken off with 20 minutes to go, unable to find her first World Cup goal. But the attention is very much now on the final group match against the United States, which Portugal will have to win to reach the knockout stages.

09:56 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Silva is getting closer but Portugal are denied again! Vietnam goalkeeper Kim Thanh makes the save at close range but the ball spills to Silva, who is unable to find the angle to squeeze it in.

09:49 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: Close! Joana Marchão takes aim from the left edge of the box and her shot skims the crossbar.

Andreia Jacinto then drags her shot narrowly wide following a short-corner routine. Portugal are getting closer to their third, which would really kill the game.

09:44 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: CHANCE! Jessica Silva continues to dazzle. After a string of step-overs, Silva picks out a cross to the back post and finds Encarnação, but she can’t keep the volley down.

Silva then blasts over from the edge of the box.

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway in Hamilton - as it stands, Vietnam will be unable to qualify for the knockout stages when they face Netherlands in their final group game.

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

09:20 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant first half from Portugal sees them take a commanding advantage into the break. Jessica Silva threatened from the opning moments, but it was Telma Encarnação and Francisca Nazareth who struck to give Portugal the advantage.

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Vietnam are growing into this a bit more now before half time. Thuy forces Portugal goalkeeper Patrícia Morais into her first save.

09:11 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Portugal manage to slow the game down, before suddenly sprining back into life as they release Joana Marchão down the left. Her cross searches for Jessica Silva at the near post, but the star is unable to flick her effort towards goal.

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Encarnação is denied a second at the near post after another first-time effort.

Here’s Nazareth’s goal - which is unlikely to be the last. How worried are the USA getting as they watch this?

One of Portugal's youngest talents, Francisca Nazareth, bags her first goal of the tournament!! 🇵🇹



A great way to open your account on the world stage! 🙌#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/eNLun4O2QI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 27, 2023

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Like a hot knife through butter - that is so, so easy for Portugal but it’s another well-taken goal as they double their lead against Vietnam!

Encarnação brings the ball down and slips a lovely pass through the legs of a Vietnam defender, releasing Francisca Nazareth. The 20-year-old then remains calm as finishes past the Vietnam goalkeeper - Portugal just cutting through them in the blink of an eye.

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: I think the odds of a Jessica Silva goal at some point are looking pretty good - Vietnam are playing so open and it’s giving Portugal a lot of space to run into.

Here’s the goal from Encarnação.

It didn't take them long!! 🇵🇹



Velosa Encarnação expertly gives Portugal the lead inside 10 minutes! 🙌#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Nzv9iPKM44 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 27, 2023

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal take the lead! What a lovely goal this is. Silva finds the run of wing back Lúcia Alves on the overlap, and the cross back inside is perfect. It allows Telma Encarnação, who times her run well, to guide the first-time finish into the net. That’s a historic moment for Portugal, and there could be plenty more to come based on how this match has started.

(Getty Images)

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: CHANCE! What an opportunity for Jessica Silva! It’s lovely play from Portugal, slicing Vietnam open, and it releases Silva through on goal. She can’t quite get the shot from out from here feet and it’s sliced wide - but if Portugal continue like that you would imagine the chances keep coming.

And there’s another chance! Silva plays it inside to Francisca Nazareth, who spins her defender but fires over!

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Two emotional anthems before we kick-off as Portugal and Vietnam go in search of their first World Cup goal and, from there, points.

A defeat would spell the end of their World Cup campaign.

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands in their opening match - their star player is Jessica Silva. Vietnam lost 3-0 to the USA, in a scoreline that was closer than many expected.

Both teams are playing at the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

08:11 , Jamie Braidwood

This morning’s 1-1 draw between the USA and Netherlands leaves both teams on four points at the top of Group E.

It means if either Portugal or Vietnam were to lose in this morning’s upcoming clash they would be out of the World Cup.

Things would get very interesting if Portugal were to win - they face the USA on the final day, and a place in the last-16 would be up for grabs between them.

07:54 , Jamie Braidwood

USA goalscorer Lindsey Horan: “I think the first half, we could be a little disappointed in how we played but I think we fixed things right away.

“The pressure that we got on, the amount of chances and opportunities that came from it - I’m so proud of the team and their response.”

07:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Vlatko Andonovski said the United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women’s World Cup after the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

“(In) the first half, we allowed them to take control of the tempo and slow down the tempo a lot more than we wanted,” Andonovski said.

“This team has not had time together. I mean, the first time we see this team together is in game one and now we saw them again in game two. So in game three, we expect it to grow from there.

“As hopefully we move forward, we’re going to see better and better.”

06:00 , Josh Marcus

The US women’s national team hasn’t lost a match since 2011, but as today’s matchup between the Netherlands and the Stars and Stripes progressed, it looked like the Dutch might finally humble one of football’s great international dynasties.

That is, until Lindsey Horan got fired up.

The midfielder and US captain endured a tough tackle from Daniëlle van de Donk, then seemed to surge off the adrenaline from the collision, getting in then Dutch player’s face then racing into the box on a corner to flick in a header from a swinging Rose Lavelle cross.

Watch the goal below, which cemented the match as a 1-1 draw.

LINDSEY HORAN SENDS THE ULTIMATE MESSAGE 🇺🇸



THE @USWNT HAS LEVELED IT 🤫 pic.twitter.com/IV7hnG4CyK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

05:15 , Josh Marcus

The US will have nearly a week to rest and reset after a somewhat disappointing draw against the Netherlands.

The next opponents of the Stars and Stripes will be Portugal, and the match will take place on 1 August at 7pm local time in Auckland.

Portugal lost their opening match against the Netherlands 0-1.

04:32 , Josh Marcus

Despite finishing with a draw against the Netherlands in Wellington, the US national team can still win Group E.

Right now, the Stars and Stripes top the table, with a plus-two goal differential over the Oranje.

If both teams continue on their current form, the winner of Group E could come down to who scores the most goals on the final group match day.

Regardless, if the Netherlands and the US both win, they’ll both still advance to the next round, as the top two finishers are the ones to move on.

04:23 , Josh Marcus

In the second half, the US were able to fight their way back to a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, after the Dutch went ahead with a smooth early goal.

Here are some of the key moments.

04:05 , Josh Marcus

The score sheet doesn’t tell the full story.

The much-watched group stage matchup between the US and the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 tie, but what finished as a low-scoring draw was in fact quite a lively game with plenty of chances on both sides.

The Dutch dominated the first half, scoring early and so thoroughly controlling posession at times in the minutes that followed that they looked like they were on the training ground warming up, not playing in the World Cup.

The Americans found their fight in the second half, though, with Lindsey Horan finally getting a US ball into the goal, after countless corners failed to deliver.

From there, the US looked a bit more like its world number-one self, outclassing the Dutch defence with attack after attack.

However, US boss Vlatko Andonovsk will likely head to the locker room feeling his side could’ve done better. The Americans could’ve easily had two or three more goals but just couldn’t seem to find that final bit of quality to score.

03:59 , Josh Marcus

A nasty head-to-head collision between Rose Lavelle and Daniëlle van de Donk sent the Dutch mid down to the pitch, where she could be seen gripping her head with a spot of blood on one hand.

After a few minutes of treatment, play resumed and both players made it back into the game.

03:43 , Josh Marcus

The US squad owes Julie Ertz a big thank-you.

In the 79th minute, the midfielder flew in with a last-minute challenge to stop another surgical build-up from the Dutch, who were able to play a wonderful cutback ball right across the US box.

For now, things remain 1-1.

03:38 , Josh Marcus

It was finally starting to gel for the US.

Following a crucial header goal from Lindsey Horan, the Stars and Stripes quickly got a second attempt in the goal, only for it to be called offside.

03:32 , Josh Marcus

Here’s a notable stat: eight to zero.

That’s the advantage the US has had so far when it comes to corners.

After a first half full of missed opportunities from set pieces, the Americans were finally able to convert via a header from Lindsey Horan.

03:27 , Josh Marcus

Lindsey Horan has delivered for the US.

After a shaky first 55 minutes or so for the Americans, the midfielder was able to sneak a header past the Dutch defence off a corner.

Watch her goal below.

WHO ELSE BUT HORAN?!



What a finish to level the score for the @USWNT 🎯🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N9Tq3eiox1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

03:24 , Josh Marcus

Lindsey Horan is showing why she’s a captain on the US squad.

The US mid, fresh off a very tough tackle from Daniëlle van de Donk that paused play, just scored a flicked header from a corner to bring the Stars and Stripes level with the Dutch.

03:12 , Josh Marcus

The second half is upon us.

The US, who looked awfuly flat-footed in the first period against the Dutch, are likely hoping for an injection of pace from sub Rose Lavelle, who came on at half.

03:08 , Josh Marcus

The Netherlands made a confident showing in the first half, racing to a 1-0 advantage on a Jill Roord goal, then defending their lead with solid defence and snappy midfield transitions.

02:54 , Josh Marcus

Watching the first half of today’s match alone, you wouldn’t know that the US national team is ranked number one in the world.

The Dutch have looked calm and collected so far, outrunning, out-passing, and thus far, outscoring the Stars and Stripes at every turn.

The Oranje have had nearly twice the number of passes so far, and used this measured, precision attacking style to convert one of their few chances so far on goal. The Americans are still showing a bit of attacking quality – Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, and Sophia Smith have all had glimmers of potential in the Dutch half – but so far the US hasn’t been able to convert any of its numerous chances for a goal.

We’ll surely see some adjustments, and a renewed fighting spirit, in the second half.

02:45 , Josh Marcus

Megan Rapinoe is one of the veterans anchoring the American squad.

Here’s what you need to know about the decorated winger’s legacy on and off the pitch.

Joe Sommerlad has the story for The Independent.

Megan Rapinoe: The legendary US attacker and LGBT+ rights activist in profile

02:43 , Josh Marcus

The US has five times the number of attempts on goal as the Netherlands so far, but the Dutch are still setting the tone, making the most of one of their two shots on target to take an early lead in the 16th minute.

The Oranje have been moving well throughout the midfield, dictating the pace with 54 per cent posession so far.

02:38 , Josh Marcus

Play has been paused for a moment, as the Dutch squad signalled for the trainers to take a look at Stefanie van der Gragt.

The brief reprieve was a welcome one for the US.

The Dutch have been mixing solid defence and quick counterattacks to get the better of the Stars and Stripes so far.

02:34 , Josh Marcus

The US has a roster full of lethal scorers, but the Dutch defence has been doing a solid job so far.

They just fended off a long set piece from the US, then a corner, where the ball bounced dangerously around the box before the Oranje were able to clear.

02:23 , Josh Marcus

Against the early run of play, the Netherlands are up 1-0.

Here’s how they scored their first goal.

One touch, one strike, one lead for the Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ExXulFcJoQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

02:19 , Josh Marcus

That didn’t take long.

The Netherlands have jumped up to an early lead, thanks to a cool finish inside the box from midfielder Jill Roord.

She was in prime position for a strike after Lieke Martens cut through the US backfield.

02:09 , Josh Marcus

The US attack is picking up steam.

After a nifty bit of footwork in midfield, Crystal Dunn played a ball across the box, threading it past two Dutch defenders to find Alex Morgan at the right far post, who just couldn’t reach the pass.

02:02 , Josh Marcus

One of the biggest group stage games of the Women’s World Cup is now under way.

The Dutch are pressing early and the US began having to build out of their own half.

01:55 , Josh Marcus

We’re just moments away from the kickoff of today’s match between the Netherlands and the United States.

Forecasts suggested there was a slight chance of rain, but right now the sun is shining down on the two top teams.

01:52 , Josh Marcus

US Women’s National Team (USWNT) striker Trinity Rodman is seeking to introduce herself on the international stage in Australia and New Zealand after making swift progress at domestic level playing for Washington Spirit, scoring 13 goals in 47 appearances since making her debut in 2021.

She will also be seeking to emerge from the long shadow cast by her famous father, Dennis Rodman, one of basketball’s greatest and most eccentric stars who was pivotal to the success of the “Bad Boy”-era Detroit Pistons and to Michael Jordan’s dominant Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s.

The star has largely been a remote figure in his daughter’s life as she was raised by her mother Michelle Moyer but Rodman has said she learned the importance of being reactive from watching clips of his performances on the court.

“Even if he wasn’t the first guy under the basket or he was next to Shaq [O’Neal], who was way bigger, way taller, he was going to get the rebound,” she said of her father recently.

Joe Sommerlad has the story.

Trinity Rodman: The emerging USWNT talent with a famous father in profile

01:44 , Josh Marcus

As the USA and Netherlands take the pitch in Wellington today, both teams will surely be thinking about their 2019 World Cup final match against each other.

Catch up on that historic tie with our report from the big match, which the Americans won 2-0.

USA win the Women's World Cup after victory over Netherlands

01:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Megan Rapinoe, 38, burst onto the global stage at the 2011 World Cup in Germany when she scored a screamer against Colombia and celebrated by grabbing an on-field microphone placed near the corner flag and crooning Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”. A star was born.

Since then, the iconic neon-haired winger has won gold at the London 2012 Olympics, bronze at the Tokyo 2020 games and both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups as an integral part of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT).

She was named player of the tournament at her last World Cup in France four years ago after scoring six – including a spotkick in the final against the Netherlands – and picked up both the Golden Boot and that year’s Ballon d’Or Feminin.

01:19 , Jamie Braidwood

US Women’s National Team (USWNT) striker Alex Morgan, 34, is one of the biggest stars in women’s football, already an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time World Cup winner.

The American is heading into her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup and ranks in the top 10 in USWNT history in goals, assists and multi-goal games.

Who is USWNT striker Alex Morgan?

01:14 , Josh Marcus

The USA’s starting lineup has been released as the Stars and Stripes prepare to square off in under an hour against the Netherlands in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Here’s the starting 11, courtesy of US Soccer:

1-Alyssa Naeher, 4-Naomi Girma, 8-Julie Ertz, 9-Savannah DeMelo, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Alex Morgan, 17-Andi Sullivan, 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Trinity Rodman, 23-Emily Fox.

It’s the same lineup that led the Americans to victory against Vietnam in their tournament opener last week.

And here’s the Dutch squad.

01:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) kicked off their Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday 22 July. And one of the team’s forwards took the moment to remember an absent friend.

After striker Sophia Smith had slammed home her second goal of the game, she put her fingers to her lips and made a zipping motion across her mouth in honour of former Stanford Cardinal teammate Katie Meyer, whose iconic celebration it was.

Meyer had gone viral after making precisely that gesture when the college side secured the 2019 NCAA College Cup with a penalty shootout win in which she was instrumental but tragically died on 1 March 2022, aged just 22, after taking her own life.

US Women’s National Team honours late teammate by dedicating their goals at World Cup

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The USA’s 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson on going from watching the 2019 World Cup final at home to playing against the Netherlands four years later:

“I just remember how intense it was and how back and forth it was, and it was a tough game and I was really nervous for the team.

“In that moment, I wasn’t really thinking about, ‘Oh, the next one, I’m going to be at,’ because it felt like so far away. But being here now is crazy to me, because I didn’t think about it in the moment.”

On her World Cup debut she said: “I was pretty nervous just to play my first World Cup game. But once I was on the sideline, I was kind of overcome with happiness and excitement, just because I was going into my first World Cup, and I wasn’t feeling any other emotion.”

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen on facing the USA: “We all know America has been one of the best teams in the world for a long, long time. I think they still have so much quality on the pitch but I think we’re growing too.

“We have two teams with different kind of qualities who are going to match up really well.

“We have a lot of respect for America. We’re also not trying to dwell on what’s been.”

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Rose Lavelle on facing the Netherlands, who the USA also defeated on penalties at the Olympic quarter-finals two years ago:

“Every time we play them, it’s a very physical, intense match. They’re technical, good on set pieces. So I think it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’re really excited for it.”

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker is promising must-watch football when his team face four-times champions United States on Thursday in the Women’s World Cup group stage.

In a highly anticipated rematch of their 2019 final, the two sides will clash in Wellington with plenty on the line.

The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third straight title while the Dutch will want to revive the spirit of their 2017 European Championship win.

“This will be an example of modern women’s football. It will be a fight from the first minute until the last with teams who want to compete, teams who want to win, teams who respect each other, who both have no fear,” Jonker told reporters.

“Both want to win the group so this is going to be a really good match.”

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has fond memories of beating the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final four years ago but is bringing a brand-new mindset to the United States’ rematch in Wellington on Thursday.

Her goal in the 2019 final, a stellar individual effort that built on team mate Megan Rapinoe’s earlier penalty, catapulted the Lavelle into a new level of stardom in American soccer.

But with a new coach and 14 World Cup newcomers on her team comes a new mindset against the Netherlands, said Lavelle, in what will almost surely be the biggest hurdle of the Americans’ group stage.

“I don’t think we ever look back and feel we’re defending something,” Lavelle told reporters.

“We have the mindset that we’re attacking something and that’s how we feel ... (2019 is) a fun memory, but I think we just have to take it one game at a time and kind of be present - don’t look too far in the past, don’t look too far forward.”

Thursday 27 July 2023 00:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the fixtures of the group stage as the defending champions United States face the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago.

The US kicked off their bid for a third World Cup in a row as they defeated tournament debutants Vietnam 3-0 last week, but the Netherlands are set to be their biggest test in Group E.

The Dutch, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Portugal, come into the World Cup without star forward Vivianne Miedema but remain one of the top contenders for the title.

The US won their fourth World Cup crown in Paris as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle on target, but the defending champions have a new-look squad this time around.

There are 14 players in the US group who are playing at the World Cup for the first time, including forward Sophia Smith, who scored twice in the 3-0 win against Vietnam.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog