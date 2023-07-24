Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Italy beat Argentina before Brazil and Germany begin campagins

Football heavyweights Brazil and Germany both get their Women’s World Cup campaigns underway on Monday as they look to lay down an early marker in pursuit of the trophy at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany are generally seen among the top five most likely winners and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side boast plenty of world-class quality in the likes of Alexandra Popp, Sara Dabritz and Lea Schuller. They face big underdogs Morocco in their opening game and the Atlas Lionesses will make history as the first Arab team to play at a Women’s World Cup, having shown their class during a surprise run to the final of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Monday also sees Brazil and their 37-year-old superstar Marta kick things off with a clash against Panama, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in the first game of the day as veteran striker Cristian Girelli came off the bench to grab the winner.

Elsewhere, France suffered a blow early in their campaign as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a battling Jamaica, who earned a first-ever Women’s World Cup point. That came a day after England began with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane. Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Latest updates

The players head out onto the pitch and the national anthems are sung. Germany should have enough quality to get through this match but if the World Cup has shown us anything so far it’s that the underdogs will put up a strong fight.

Morocco’s key player

Ghizlane Chebbak was named player of the tournament as Morocco reached the final of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, where they lost to South Africa.

The 32-year-old scored three goals during the tournament and the captain of the Morocco team has become a star in her country.

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women's World Cup history in a game against Germany

When Nouhaila Benzina steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany, she will make history — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament.

The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champions Germany in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.

“Girls will look at Benzina (and think) ‘That could be me,’” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network said of the hijab. “Also the policymakers, the decision-makers, the administrators will say, ‘We need to do more in our country to create these accepting and open and inclusive spaces for women and girls to participate in the game.’”

Nouhaila Benzina: The hijabi-wearing Moroccan making World Cup history

Morocco are the second lowest ranked team in the World Cup this year. They came through qualifying with a surprise run of victories to reach the tournament for the first time.

They are the first Arab team to feature’s at the Women’s World Cup but face a difficult test first up as they take on Germany who are one of the favourites to win the competition.

Team news!

Germany XI: Frohms; Huth, Hendrich, Dabritz, Rauch; Magull, Leupolz, Doorsun-Khajeh; Brand, Popp, Buhl

Morocco XI: Er-Rmichi; Ait El Haj, Mrabet, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Kassi, Tagnaout; Chebbak, Ayane, Lahmari

FULL-TIME! And they’ve done it! Italy hold on for the win. They left it late but Cristiana Girelli’s 86th-minute effort gives them all three points.

86 mins: GOAL! They’ve left it late but Italy finally have the goal! A brilliant cross in from the left and Cristiana Girelli, who had only just come off the bench, outjumps her marker and loops a header over the top of a helpless Vanina Correa in the Argentina goal.

Argentina have defended so well but the 33-year-old has found the breakthrough n the dying stages.

75 mins: Into the final 15 minutes - can either side find a breakthrough to nick all three points? It’s Italy looking the more dangerous currently

Women’s World Cup 2023: Concerns over empty seats in Wellington

08:32 , Luke Baker

Host city Wellington hopes the arrival of their Football Ferns will help stir more excitement for the Women’s World Cup this week, as early matches failed to fill the 33,132-capacity Sky Stadium.

A record crowd of 42,137 watched the New Zealand team claim their first-ever World Cup victory, a 1-0 win over Norway, at Eden Park on Thursday but the tournament has gotten off to a tepid start in the New Zealand capital.

Friday’s match between Spain and Costa Rica failed to reach 70% of stadium capacity, with 22,966 in attendance, while Sunday’s affair between Sweden and South Africa was at 55% capacity.

“I thought it’d be a bit more, like a bit more people dressed up,” said 43-year-old Sweden supporter Larna Tigerholm.

Co-host Australia drove the momentum for early ticket sales, as FIFA boasted over a million sold more than a month before the tournament had even begun.

But New Zealand residents were slower to pounce, prompting the global soccer governing body to offer 20,000 for free days ahead of kick-off.

“What (organisers) really need to do is to inform people of what is the uniqueness about being able to go along and see two teams play that are not the national team and may not even be particularly highly ranked,” said Kevin Argus, a senior lecturer from RMIT University. “A lot of storytelling needs to occur.”

There will be no back story needed, however, when the Ferns arrive for Tuesday’s showdown with the Philippines, as a win over the World Cup debutants would keep alive their dream of exiting the group stage.

That game is sold out along with Thursday’s match between four-time champions the United States and their 2019 final foes the Netherlands.

The first game of the day sees Italy taking on Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland. That game is early in the second half and the sides are currently locked at 0-0.

Italy have had more of the ball but the game has lacked clear-cut chances, with the Italians having the only shot on target in the game so far.

(Getty Images)

08:09 , Luke Baker

France’s hopes of a winning start to their Women’s World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaica side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash.

The fifth-ranked French, semi-finalists at last year’s Euros, were unable to get their game going as the Jamaicans hassled and harried them throughout the 90 minutes to earn their first World Cup point after three losses during their 2019 debut.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani almost clinched the winner for France in the 90th minute but her powerful header hit the bar then the post to the delight of the crowd of nearly 40,000, who had embraced the 43rd-ranked underdogs.

“It was a difficult first half, we came up against a group of really athletic women,” France coach Herve Renard told reporters. “The second half was better, we created chances but unfortunately we were unable to find the back of the net.”

08:03 , Luke Baker

England have a precious first win in this World Cup but that very description is why they did not look like eventual winners of the tournament itself.

That isn’t to say it will remain like this, but Sarina Wiegman has a lot of problems to solve, and a lot of work to do. Haiti at least more than set the tone for the latter. In something that has already developed into a bit of a pattern in these first few games, the supposed minnow deserved more than the 1-0 defeat they suffered through Georgia Stanway’s mercifully re-ordered penalty.

Haiti’s brilliant young star, Melchie Dumornay, may well end up deserving a series of individual awards. She was by far the player of the match here, running the game. Haiti often gave England a run-around. The entire result ended up depending on Mary Earps standing her ground in a crucial final chance for Haiti.

08:02 , Luke Baker

The United States remain the team to beat ahead of the Women’s World Cup and the two-time defending champions remain number one in the Fifa rankings ahead of the tournament.

The USA are looking to become the first country to win three World Cups in a row and have held top spot since 2017.

But the tournament in Australia and New Zealand could bring a shake-up to the order. Europe is catching up and the likes of England, Germany, France and Spain will be coming for the USA’s crown.

08:02 , Luke Baker

After winning the European Championships on home soil last summer, England travel to Australia and New Zealand as one of the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses defeated Germany at a sold-out Wembley last year and have positioned themselves as one of the strongest teams in the world under Sarina Wiegman.

The United States have won the past two World Cups and are the defending champions after beating the Netherlands - who were coached by Wiegman - at the 2019 World Cup in France. The Lionesses reached the semi-finals for the second World Cup in a row, only to lose to the USA, but will be looking to go a step further this time.

