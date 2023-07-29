Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Sweden face Italy before France vs Brazil clash as Sam Kerr gives injury update

France are under pressure already at the Women’s World Cup after their opening draw against Jamaica, and are in need of a result against Brazil in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stages.

Les Bleues were held to a shock goalless draw by the Reggae Girlz in the opening match of Group F, while Brazil turned on the style as they thrashed Panama and Ary Borges scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.

Jamaica will be without star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw against Panama after she was sent off late on against the French, but a place in the last-16 would be within reach should Brazil make it two wins out of two.

Elsewhere at the Women’s World Cup, Sweden and Italy have the chance to book their spot in the knockout stages as they meet in Group F. A victory for either side would be enough, following the draw between Argentina and South Africa on Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Sam Kerr confirmed she will be available for the Matildas’ final group stage encounter with Canada after missing their first two Women’s World Cup matches with a calf injury.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:

The Women’s World Cup continues in Australia and New Zealand

Sweden and Italy can qualify for last-16 with a win in Group G (08:30 BST)

France face Brazil in one of the matches of the group stages (11:00 BST)

Panama and Jamaica look for first World Cup win in Group F (13:30 BST)

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Today’s fixtures

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

07:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia captain Sam Kerr confirmed she will be available for the Matildas’ final group stage encounter with Canada after missing their first two Women’s World Cup matches with a calf injury.

The Matildas’ chances of progressing from Group B hang in the balance after Thursday’s surprise 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane, and only victory over the Olympic champions on Monday will see Tony Gustavsson’s side qualify for the last 16, barring a draw scenario that will still rely on the Republic of Ireland beating Nigeria.

Kerr, her country’s top goal-scorer of either gender, is not just Australia’s strongest weapon – she is more symbolically the poster-woman for this tournament both in her native country and, arguably, around the world.

The Chelsea striker would not confirm if the encouraging update would mean the home support would see her start in Melbourne, telling a press conference: “I feel good. The plan has always been the same, miss the first two games then reassess.

“I’m feeling good, I was out on the pitch today. As good as I can be.”

Australia’s Women’s World Cup captain Sam Kerr (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

07:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today's live blog